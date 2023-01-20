ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Rejecting Union’s Assessment, Buffalo Fire Commissioner Says Department Was Well-Equipped During Blizzard

 4 days ago
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

‘They are giving us a chance to get back on our feet’: Niagara County family thanks community for donations following house fire

WILSON N.Y. (WIVB) – Businesses across Western New York are coming together to help a local family that lost everything in a house fire last week. That fire sent a father and son to area hospitals, where they continue to recover. Jacob Wankasky owns The Old Chapel Antique and Artisan Market in North Tonawanda. His […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week

These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
New York Post

NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings

Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
BUFFALO, NY
Lite 98.7

An Alligator Was Found in Western New York

You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party. […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
PennLive.com

Buffalo Crossings development jumps another hurdle

The Buffalo Crossing Development finally may be coming to fruition. According to an email from Carl Davis of HAMM Equities, the project has an anticipated completion date of January 2024. The development on Route 34, just north of the Route 22/322 interchange, has seen numerous delays and false starts. During...
BUFFALO, NY
13abc.com

Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York

SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
BUFFALO, NY

