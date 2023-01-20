Rejecting Union’s Assessment, Buffalo Fire Commissioner Says Department Was Well-Equipped During Blizzard

Read full article on original website
Sweet Buffalo Monday: Hamburg resident looking for kidney donor
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — 26-year-old Brianna Digiacomo of Hamburg has been battling polycystic kidney disease her whole life. After her body rejected a kidney from a loved one during her first surgery a few years ago, she is looking for a kidney donor to save her life. Diagacomo, her aunt Tara Ziemann and close family […]
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul pushes back on criticism about gas appliance proposal
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even as she was delivering good news for three communities — $10 million awarded to the city of Dunkirk and $4.5 million each to the villages of Lancaster and Wellsville for downtown revitalization projects — Gov. Kathy Hochul was aware many of the Western New Yorkers at her event Monday were likely still thinking about what happened in Orchard Park the day before.
‘They are giving us a chance to get back on our feet’: Niagara County family thanks community for donations following house fire
WILSON N.Y. (WIVB) – Businesses across Western New York are coming together to help a local family that lost everything in a house fire last week. That fire sent a father and son to area hospitals, where they continue to recover. Jacob Wankasky owns The Old Chapel Antique and Artisan Market in North Tonawanda. His […]
Hochul announces $19M for Dunkirk, Wellsville & Lancaster
The announcement took place Monday morning.
Incarcerated person dies following medical emergency in Niagara County
The sheriff's office announced an investigation is underway after an incarcerated person died following a medical emergency at the Niagara County Correctional Facility.
30 People Were Arrested In Niagara County During Past Week
These 30 people were arrested in Niagara County over the past week for various offenses. Please remember that each of the people listed below is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. 1. James, Kenneth Wayne. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. Booking Date/Time: 01/23/2023 15:02:50. AGG UNLICENSED OPERATION...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul cooks with gas stoves while pushing ban in new buildings
Gov. Hochul wants to start banning gas stoves in new homes by 2025 – but critics say she’s full of hot air. The pushback is targeting Hochul’s personal use of fossil fuels on gas ranges at the Executive Mansion in Albany and at her private pad in Buffalo. “The governor’s push to ban gas stoves appears to be as hypocritical as it is ridiculous,” Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay (R-Fulton) fumed. “One has to wonder how many times she’s fired up her own gas stove since declaring them environmentally unsafe in her State of the State Address,” he added. In two years,...
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
Home warranty company a big let down for Town of Tonawanda family
When Shannon Hughey and her husband purchased their Town of Tonawanda home in 2021, they also bought home warranty for added protection from Choice Home Warranty.
WKBW-TV
Push to add stop arms to Route 33 after woman dies in car during the blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday afternoon, Edie Syta looked through photos of her mom, Stasia Syta. "My mom was just a beautiful person inside and out," Syta said. She said it's hard to believe it's been nearly one month without her. "I really wish my mom was here...
An Alligator Was Found in Western New York
You know how some people go to the beach and have a fear of open waters? Who would have thought that you would have to worry about that in Buffalo. Fasten your seatbelt because this is a bizarre story. Somehow, someone let an alligator loose in 2001 into the Scajaquada...
Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party. […]
Buffalo Crossings development jumps another hurdle
The Buffalo Crossing Development finally may be coming to fruition. According to an email from Carl Davis of HAMM Equities, the project has an anticipated completion date of January 2024. The development on Route 34, just north of the Route 22/322 interchange, has seen numerous delays and false starts. During...
Water main break closes parts of Seneca Street, customers left without water
Officials say there are some commercial customers without water, as of Friday afternoon.
Western New York Church Puts “Satan” On Their Sign?
One church in Western New York may have tried to be a little too clever on their sign, and it’s upsetting a lot of people. People don’t like to talk about the evils of the world, and those who are religious don’t exactly enjoy talking about Satan.
13abc.com
Body of missing Lake Erie Kayaker found in Western New York
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials on Friday confirmed the body of the Lake Erie kayaker that went missing late last year was found in New York State. The Ohio Attorney General identified the Lake Erie kayaker missing since Nov. 5 as 30-year-old Evan Zeller of Sheffield Lake. New York...
Buffalo woman lost $700 in Buffalo Bills ticket scam on Facebook
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another season ended in disappointment for Bills Mafia, but even though it is now history, a local woman is sharing her story of ticket troubles so others won't get scammed in the future. The woman said she was scammed out of hundreds of dollars when she...
WIVB
$120,000 donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital courtesy of Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An additional $120,000 has been donated to Oishei Children’s Hospital from Josh’s Jaqs and JA17 coffee blend sales. Ty Ballou of PLB Sports and Entertainment joined Buffalo Kickoff Live on Sunday to discuss the new donation, what it means and more. You can...
Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Over 8″ Snow Headed To Orchard Park This Week
More snow is definitely on the way in Western New York. Wednesday looks like the most crucial day for snow. Across Western New York will see times of freezing rain, snow, and sleet. Orchard Park, New York will get hit the most with 8.4 inches of snow on Wednesday.
