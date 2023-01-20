ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City to Pay $1.3M to Families of Westport Fire Truck Crash Victims, Lawsuit Ongoing

By Fireapparatus Magazine Review Content Directors
fireapparatusmagazine.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4kc.com

One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Two Teens Left With Minor Injuries In Sunday Two Car Accident

A pair of area teens were left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Buchanan County. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Agency, Missouri was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix northbound on INterstAte 29 at mile-marker 46 in Buchanan COunty at 1:40 P.M. Sunday when he slowed to avoid a crash that had taken place in front of them.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident

A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy