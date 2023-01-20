Kansas City to Pay $1.3M to Families of Westport Fire Truck Crash Victims, Lawsuit Ongoing

Read full article on original website
kcur.org
Utilities will be restored to Kansas City apartments, but tenants say landlord is still absentee
The owners of a northeast Kansas City apartment complex say they have corrected the code violations that prevented Spire from restoring natural gas service to dozens of residents who have been without heat for days. They expect gas to be fully turned on by Tuesday morning. Residents of the Gladstone...
KMBC.com
2 suspects, including one wearing a onesie, hold up Bank Midwest location in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities are looking for two men who held up a Bank Midwest late Monday morning in Kansas City. The Bank Midwest branch at 7904 Ward Parkway was robbed at 11:43 a.m., according to the FBI. Two suspects are wanted in the case, one of which...
fox4kc.com
One victim in Kansas City funeral home shooting dies from injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — According to the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, one victim is dead after a shooting Friday at a funeral home. The victim has been identified as a 29-year-old Bryson Washington. Officers were called to Elite Funeral Home near Blue Ridge Boulevard and Longview Road around...
Kansas City Fire Department rescues worker trapped under steel beams
Rescue crews are trying to free a person who has become trapped under steel beams at a fabrication business in the 3800 block of Raytown Road.
KCTV 5
‘Just couldn’t believe it’: Utility company wants woman to pay for meter mistake
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Imagine opening a utility bill and finding a $1,000 charge in addition to your monthly bill. That’s what happened to an Olathe grandmother. She was billed “retroactively” for two years of electrical use after a “meter mix-up.”. Anna Searle received a...
Kansas City man connected with Belton overdose deaths charged with fentanyl trafficking
Tiger Dean Draggoo, federally charged with fentanyl trafficking, is also connected with three overdose deaths in Benton, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Two men wanted in robbery of Waldo Bank Midwest robbery
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The FBI is looking for two people involved in a bank robbery Monday morning. According to an incident report, a man displayed a firearm inside the Bank Midwest in the 7900 block of Ward Parkway and demanded cash. He and another man with him ran from the bank with an unknown amount of money and drove off in a white Kia four-door car.
2 critically injured in shooting in 6600 block of Paseo
Two people were critically injured in a shooting Sunday in the 6600 block of Paseo, according to Kansas City, Missouri, police.
KCPD investigating double shooting that left two injured
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers are investigating a double-shooting near 66th and Paseo.
WIBW
3 hospitalized after 2 semi-truck tires hit 5 cars on KC interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after two semi-truck tires hit five vehicles on a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:25 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, emergency crews were called to the area of northbound I-35 and 7th St. with reports of a 6-vehicle incident.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Teens Left With Minor Injuries In Sunday Two Car Accident
A pair of area teens were left with minor injuries after a two-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon in Buchanan County. According to the accident report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old male from Agency, Missouri was driving a 2003 Toyota Matrix northbound on INterstAte 29 at mile-marker 46 in Buchanan COunty at 1:40 P.M. Sunday when he slowed to avoid a crash that had taken place in front of them.
northwestmoinfo.com
St. Joe Woman Seriously Hurt In Sunday Night Accident
A Two-vehicle accident Sunday night in Platte County has left a St. Joseph woman with serious injuries. According to Troop A of the Highway Patrol, at 10:51 Sunday night a 2010 Chevrolet being driven by 37-year-old Kansas City resident Papy Kennedy was improperly stopped in the right lane of Interstate 435 at mile-marker 26.4.
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Video shows man flee fatal shooting in KC entertainment district
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man faces multiple felony counts in connection with the July 2022, shootings in the Westport entertainment district that killed Cardell Crawford, and injured others, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Lavont A. Carter, 21, faces Murder 2nd Degree, three counts of Unlawful Use...
Overnight KCMO shooting leaves one in critical condition
One person is in critical condition after an overnight shooting early Sunday morning near 57th and Prospect Avenue.
KCTV 5
Home invasion suspect yelled for officers to shoot him before being tased: police
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man considered armed and dangerous led law enforcement on a chase Friday afternoon before being arrested in Clay County. The county sheriff’s department stated a public alert had been issued for Phillip Martin of Greenwood, Missouri, wanted for a home invasion that took place Jan. 19 in Buckner.
3 injured in shooting at Elite Funeral Home in Kansas City
Three people were injured in a shooting at the Elite Funeral Home in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened in and outside the funeral home.
Police respond to double shooting in south Kansas City
Two people were injured in a shooting at a home in south Kansas City, Missouri, on Friday afternoon.
KCTV 5
Abandoned apartment complexes near downtown KC get new look
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several abandoned apartment complexes near downtown Kansas City are going to get a much-needed face lift. “Paseo is one of the most beautiful boulevards not only in our city but in our country,” says Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas. Unfortunately for years a certain...
Platte County family asking for return of sentimental item after home break-in
The Crum family said they're late son gave them a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac Y2K as a gift in 2005 before he died in a car crash.
