Alabama doctor accused of prescribing drugs to get sex from patient, leading to fatal addiction

Alabama pit bull mix euthanized over woman’s attack in case that reached state’s highest court
A dog which reportedly attacked a Marshall County woman 16 months ago was euthanized this morning following several court challenges. WAFF is reporting that Havoc was euthanized at 11:30 a.m., citing Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste. The procedure had already been postponed last month, and the dog’s owner also filed an unsuccessful federal lawsuit in hopes of stopping the procedure.
Alabama woman awaiting heart transplant dies after 3-year COVID battle: ‘She lived fiercely’
Stella Stephens Glover, a Paul Mitchell cosmetology school instructor, died earlier this month waiting for a heart transplant after battling the effects of COVID-19 for almost three years. Glover, of Sumiton, died Jan. 11. She was 36. The Paul Mitchell School - Birmingham called her “an incredible learning leader, mentor...
Woman killed in Franklin County car crash
A woman died at the site of a crash involving a single vehicle early Sunday morning in Franklin County, Alabama, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. The woman, 48-year-old Melanie D. McKinney of Red Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, her car left the roadway around 5:30 a.m. on Alabama 247 before striking an embankment and a tree. The accident occurred six miles northeast of Red Bay. The police did not report any additional vehicles involved in the crash.
How to donate to Hody Childress Fund, Alabama man who helped pay pharmacy bills
After Hody Buford Childress’s death on New Years Day, the town of Geraldine discovered that the farmer and retired Lockheed Martin manager secretly paid the pharmacy bills of those unable to pay, or without insurance, for years. The Washington Post reported that Childress, 80, had an arrangement with Geraldine...
2 Walker County capital murder suspects - including 16-year-old - captured Friday night in separate locations
Both suspects in a deadly triple shooting in Walker County are now in custody. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, and a 16-year-old suspect believed to be family member of Mahaffey’s, were captured Friday night. Mahaffey was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s task force agents and other law enforcement officers in Hartselle....
Huntsville shelter full: Animal Services waives fees
Huntsville’s animal shelter is full again. To alleviate overcrowding of animals, Huntsville Animal Services is waiving adoption fees through the end of January, with the exception of a few animals. According to a news release, the kennels are full of pets of every size. Animal Services Director Dr. Karen...
Falkville man dies in crash on Cullman County road
A Falkville man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle crash in Cullman County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. James W. Floyd, 29, was fatally injured when the 1993 Ford F-250 he was driving left the roadway and overturned in a ditch. Floyd was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Permits issued for $5.4 million in Old Monrovia construction projects
The Cottages of Old Monrovia community is expanding. The city of Huntsville issued 32 permits for the second phase of the development in the last two weeks totaling $5.4 million. Thirty permits were issued last week. Three other projects issued permits last week in the Huntsville area, two commercial and...
Huntsville City Football Club working on a ‘blank canvas’
Former English Premier League midfielder Jack Collison has been named head coach of the Huntsville City Football Club, which begins play in Major League Soccer’s NEXT Pro league in the spring. A former player of West Ham United in the Premier League with a vast history of developing young...
