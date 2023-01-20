ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

abc12.com

Fenton Police alerting area businesses about possible bogus food drive

FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fenton Police Department is asking area businesses to be on the look out for an individual asking for donations connected to a food drive. The department taking to social media to get get the word out, and posted pictures of the individual, his vehicle and a flyer for a food drive.
FENTON, MI
whmi.com

Sheriff's Comfort K9 Puppies & Handlers Meet Donors

12 Comfort K9 Puppies and their handlers met their donors for the first time during a special meet and greet event this week. The event featured Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard, 12 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels comfort canines, their handlers, and the generous donors who funded the purchase of the dogs for the K9 Comfort Unit - the only unit of its kind in the United States.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

One man and dog dead after fatal crash Lima Township

LIMA TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Troopers were sent to the area on Lima Center and Seitz Rd. for a car fire on Jan. 21 around 7:55 a.m. 33-year-old Karl Weber of Dexter was found dead in the car along with a dog who was also deceased. The investigation shows the...
DEXTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 charged in attempted Stellantis car theft • 5 charged in Ulta robbery • Rochester woman wins $500k Powerball

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nine arrests were made with five currently facing charges for trying to steal trucks from the Stellantis SHAP Tuesday, Five women are charged after stealing thousands of dollars of merchandise from a Livingston County Ulta store, and a Rochester woman credits a sleepless night to her $500k Powerball win: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
ROCHESTER, MI
99.1 WFMK

Look: Creepy Abandoned Farm House In Howell Michigan

If you're driving along 96, heading down towards Detroit, there is a great possibility that you've passed Howell, Michigan. Inside of that city, lies an abandoned house, that looks like it has a story to tell. Abandoned Howell Farm House. Who isn't a fan of exploring old abandoned places? From...
HOWELL, MI
WILX-TV

2 dogs, cat found together in Parma, believed to have been abandoned

PARMA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson County Animal Shelter are looking for information in three animals that were found together. According to authorities, a male dog, a female dog and a cat were found together in a field on Callahan Road in Parma. The three had been outside for quite a while and had stayed together the entire time. Because of this, the shelter said it made accommodations to house them together.
PARMA, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Man evicted from motel arrested for meth, active warrant

TAYLOR — A 29-year-old Romulus man who was waiting outside a hotel for a ride the afternoon of Jan. 3 with his brother and his brother’s two children was taken into custody for an active arrest warrant as well as possession of crystal methamphetamine. A complaint was filed...
ROMULUS, MI
The Flint Journal

Woman in critical condition after collision along I-94

DETROIT, MI – A Detroit woman was critically injured after her vehicle was rearended Sunday morning along a freeway. The 34-year-old woman was not immediately identified, but authorities have notified her family, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers responded to a 4:10 a.m. report of a crash Sunday, Jan....
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

Suspect in fatal shooting outside Ann Arbor found dead

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The suspect in a deadly shooting in Pittsfield Township was found dead Friday. Police said Michael Anthony Elinski was found dead in Clare. They believe he shot himself. According to authorities, police found the body of Andrea Grant Thursday morning inside a vehicle parked on...
ANN ARBOR, MI
whmi.com

Abandoned Building To Be Demolished In City Of South Lyon

An abandoned home and building are slated for demolition in the City of South Lyon. At the last City Council meeting, a bid was awarded to take down the structures located at 464 South Lafayette Street and remove hazardous waste. City Manager Paul Zelenak stated as part of their efforts...
SOUTH LYON, MI
WILX-TV

Brighton mall robbery, shooting suspects charged

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The five women suspected of robbing an Ulta store in Brighton were charged with multiple felonies. Police identified the women as Joya Omega Williams, Kari Deloris Williams, Shanel Jean Webster, Tirezah Renee Scott and Laronda Nashea Chase. They’ve been arraigned on several charges, including organized retail fraud and felonious assault. Two are charged with assaulting and fleeing a police officer.
BRIGHTON, MI

