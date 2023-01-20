January 24, 2023 - National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for part of the San Joaquin Valley until 10:00 A.M. Tuesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

