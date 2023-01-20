Read full article on original website
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Has Been Approved For Those Impacted By the Damaging December and January Storms
Benefits available to affected individuals in seven counties. January 24, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Californians in Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin counties who have been impacted by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that started on December 27, 2022 can now file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA).
California Farm Bureau Reports Winter Storms Bring Water and Havoc to Farms
Ken Mitchell of Elk Grove inspects a giant oak tree, felled by flooding and strong winds, which crushed part of the Mitchell family’s walnut orchard. January 23, 2023 - By Caleb Hampton - Historic storms have hammered California for more than two weeks, causing widespread flooding, road closures, power outages and evacuations in numerous counties.
California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom Mark the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade – Says, ”California Will Continue To Lead The Way As The Reproductive Freedom State We Are”
January 23, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom have issued the following statements marking the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the historic Supreme Court case that established a constitutional right to abortion care, overturned seven months ago by the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Proclaims Lunar New Year, Orders Flags to be Flown at Half-Staff in Honor of the Victims of the Mass Shooting in Monterey Park
January 23, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom on Sunday issued a proclamation declaring Lunar New Year and ordered flags at all state buildings to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park. The text of the proclamation and a...
Interest Rate Reprieve Bolsters California December 2022 Home Sales, C.A.R. Reports - Median Sold Price of Existing Single-Family Homes in Mariposa County Declines to $359,000
Existing, single-family home sales totaled 240,330 in December on a seasonally adjusted annualized rate, up 1.1 percent from November and down 44.1 percent from December 2021. December’s statewide median home price was, $774,580 down 0.4% percent from November and down 2.8% percent from December 2021. For the year as...
Attorney General Bonta Says California Financing Disclosure Laws Are Not Preempted by Federal Law
January 22, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Friday submitted a comment letter to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) regarding the. agency’s preliminary determination that the California Commercial Financing Disclosures Law (CFDL) is not preempted by the Federal Truth in Lending Act (TILA). CFDL was enacted in 2018 to help small businesses navigate a complicated commercial financing market by mandating uniform disclosures of certain credit terms in a manner similar to TILA’s requirements, but for commercial transactions that are unregulated by TILA.
California Governor Gavin Newsom and President Joe Biden Visit Communities Impacted by Winter Storms
January 20, 2023 - SANTA CRUZ COUNTY – Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday welcomed President Joe Biden as he arrived in California to visit communities impacted by recent storms and meet with first responders leading recovery efforts. “Over the past weeks, Californians have endured some of the deadliest and...
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Part of the San Joaquin Valley Until 10:00 A.M. Today (Tuesday, January 24) – Commuters Note: Includes Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, and Highway 198
January 24, 2023 - National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for part of the San Joaquin Valley until 10:00 A.M. Tuesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.
