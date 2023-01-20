SCY (25 Yards) Live Results under “UVA v NCST v UNC Tri Meet” on MeetMobile. Full men’s recap to follow. 12 races later, and Gretchen Walsh is still undefeated. In UVA’s sweep of NC State and UNC today, Walsh clocked a 50.76 in the 100 fly, winning her race by nearly two seconds. She also swam the second-fastest 100 fly ever in a practice suit, with only her 50.53 from the UVA-Florida meet being a quicker swim unsuited. Following her victory in the 100 fly, Walsh officially completed a perfect “regular” NCAA season, meaning in the 2022-23 season she didn’t lose a single individual race prior to conferences or NCAAs.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO