Cary, NC

swimswam.com

Highly-Ranked Recruit Keelan Cotter Graduates HS Early, Enrolls at NC State

Keelan Cotter graduated early for Green Hope High School and enrolled in NC State in order to begin training full-time with the Wolfpack varsity. Keelan Cotter, ranked as a “Best of the Rest” recruit in SwimSwam’s high school class of 2023 rankings, has graduated high school early and enrolled at NC State for the spring semester in order to begin training with the team.
RALEIGH, NC
swimswam.com

Gretchen Walsh Completes A Perfect Pre-Champs Season On Day 2 Of UVA-UNC-NC State Meet

SCY (25 Yards) Live Results under “UVA v NCST v UNC Tri Meet” on MeetMobile. Full men’s recap to follow. 12 races later, and Gretchen Walsh is still undefeated. In UVA’s sweep of NC State and UNC today, Walsh clocked a 50.76 in the 100 fly, winning her race by nearly two seconds. She also swam the second-fastest 100 fly ever in a practice suit, with only her 50.53 from the UVA-Florida meet being a quicker swim unsuited. Following her victory in the 100 fly, Walsh officially completed a perfect “regular” NCAA season, meaning in the 2022-23 season she didn’t lose a single individual race prior to conferences or NCAAs.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
swimswam.com

Unsuited NC State Men Nearly Get Under 1:24 in Medley Relay During Day 2 Dominance

SCY (25 Yards) Live Results under “UVA v NCST v UNC Tri Meet” on MeetMobile. The action on Day 2 of the tri meet between UVA, UNC, and NC State shifted from Chapel Hill to Raleigh on Saturday, and the Wolfpack men defended their own pool with gusto, winning all except one event and capturing a couple of pool records in the process.
RALEIGH, NC

