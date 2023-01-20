Fat Tuesday: Party hard, go to bed early. Ash Wednesday: Get up at midnight, gather the crew, go rob a bank. You could argue Chris Warner spent most of his life doing research for his new Mardi Gras novel, or at least the parts of it that don’t relate directly to grand larceny. He’s from New Iberia, La., and lived for a while in Fairhope, getting plenty of exposure to the Mobile area’s take on Carnival. For the last decade he’s made the Perdido Key region his home. Drawn to the legendary Flora-Bama, he didn’t just hang out there: He became friends with one of the men who made it the institution that it is, the late Joe Gilchrist, and helped write Gilchrist’s memoir, “Bushwacked at the Flora-Bama.”

MOBILE, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO