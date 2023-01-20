Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Group of Five Guys Employees Refused to Serve Police Officers, Sparking ControversyIngram AtkinsonDaphne, AL
5 Popular Beaches in Alabama and Fun Things to Do ThereJameson StewardAlabama State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MobileTed RiversMobile, AL
Alabama 2024 commit Sterling Dixon played with a chip on his shoulder for Mobile Christian
Alabama 2024 commit Sterling Dixon is the first to admit he was anxious to get back on the football field this fall. The Mobile Christian defensive standout missed most of his sophomore season with a labrum injury. “I definitely had a chip on my shoulder,” the 6-foot-3, 211-pound Dixon said....
Senior Bowl delivers NFL prospects to Mobile again
The Reese’s Senior Bowl unveiled the rosters for its 74th annual all-star game on Monday, and Jim Nagy, the game’s executive director, was gratified to say that in the face of change the quality had stayed the same. Last year, the NFL partnered with the East-West Shrine Bowl...
Level 3 risk for severe weather for part of Alabama starting Tuesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
‘Christmas in January’: Alabama’s Santa and Mrs. Clauses flock to the beach
Wayne Smith spent Saturday serving hamburgers and cheeseburgers with onion rings and fries, milk shakes, cake slices and probably a few cookies to a large group of guests with white bushy beards packing plenty of Ho, Ho, Ho’s. “It’s like Christmas in January,” said Smith, a server at Sunliner...
Five Guys coming to Saraland
AltaPointe Health Systems Inc., paid $5.375 million for the 14,000-square-foot medical practice office at 6908 Providence Park Drive S., in Mobile, according to Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co., who represented the seller. The building on 2.5 acres is on the campus of Ascension Providence Hospital. AltaPointe, a healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare, will occupy the building.
Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
‘Mamou:’ Mardi Gras crime caper novel runs ‘Dixie Iditarod’ from the Flora-Bama to Cajun country
Fat Tuesday: Party hard, go to bed early. Ash Wednesday: Get up at midnight, gather the crew, go rob a bank. You could argue Chris Warner spent most of his life doing research for his new Mardi Gras novel, or at least the parts of it that don’t relate directly to grand larceny. He’s from New Iberia, La., and lived for a while in Fairhope, getting plenty of exposure to the Mobile area’s take on Carnival. For the last decade he’s made the Perdido Key region his home. Drawn to the legendary Flora-Bama, he didn’t just hang out there: He became friends with one of the men who made it the institution that it is, the late Joe Gilchrist, and helped write Gilchrist’s memoir, “Bushwacked at the Flora-Bama.”
Fisherman finds box with small urn, baby clothes on Alabama Gulf Coast
When Alan Nabors spotted the blue box on the sand in Daphne’s May Day Park before fishing, he assumed it was a tackle box. “I flip it open and I’ve got Snapchat open and everything, open it up and I was like okay it is not” a tackle box, Nabors told WKRG. “Shut that and called the cops.”
Bad Ass: Coffee shop with provocative name opens in Alabama city months after official claimed vulgarity
Amy Schnitzler stopped into Orange Beach’s newest coffee shop on Friday, familiar with the brand and its catchy name. “I wished I was here tomorrow to get a free T-shirt that has ‘Bad Ass’ on it,” Schnitzler, of River Falls, Wisconsin, who was vacationing this week on the Alabama Gulf Coast said of a give-a-way tomorrow.
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
‘The museum can be a catalyst for a different type of world:’ Q&A with Jon Carfagno
In December, the Mobile Museum of Art announced that, after a national search, Jon Carfagno, the current executive director of the Hickory Museum of Art in North Carolina, would become the newest director of the museum. Carfagno has also worked at museums in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Houston, Texas. Carfagno...
Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The countdown is over. Mardi Gras season is now in full swing. Krewe de la Dauphine kicked off the first Mardi Gras parade of the season on Dauphin Island Saturday. “O-M-G, I love this,” said Susan Clemons, first time celebrating Mardi Gras on the island....
Procession of first responders honors Mobile County volunteer firefighter
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Friends and family say goodbye to a volunteer firefighter killed in a crash more than a week ago. Thomas Graham had been with the Calcedeaver Volunteer Fire Department for nearly four years before he died riding his motorcycle north of Saraland. A giant flag waved across the roadway and a deafening […]
Gun owners weigh in on Alabama’s new concealed carry law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Some gun owners voice their concerns following Alabama’s new concealed carry law. Thursday night, people in Baldwin County will have an opportunity to learn more about the law and ask questions. The law took affect at the first of the year and allows gun owners to carry a weapon without a […]
Austal USA job fair Saturday; shipbuilder looking to hire 1,200 people
Shipbuilder Austal USA says it needs to add 1,200 employees in the next year and a half, pushing its workforce back to a level near historic highs, and it plans to start hiring at a job fair coming up on Saturday. The job fair will take place from 9 a.m....
Alert canceled for missing Chickasaw woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The missing person alert was cancelled late Saturday night. The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Camoleet Lewis. Ms Lewis is a 64 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
Sky 5 Drone takes a look at site work for Novelis near Bay Minette
Sky 5 Drone gives an aerial view of the manufacturing site in North Baldwin County that is expected to pump new jobs and millions of dollars into the economy.
