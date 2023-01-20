ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne, AL

AL.com

Senior Bowl delivers NFL prospects to Mobile again

The Reese’s Senior Bowl unveiled the rosters for its 74th annual all-star game on Monday, and Jim Nagy, the game’s executive director, was gratified to say that in the face of change the quality had stayed the same. Last year, the NFL partnered with the East-West Shrine Bowl...
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Level 3 risk for severe weather for part of Alabama starting Tuesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Five Guys coming to Saraland

AltaPointe Health Systems Inc., paid $5.375 million for the 14,000-square-foot medical practice office at 6908 Providence Park Drive S., in Mobile, according to Pratt Thomas of Merrill P. Thomas Co., who represented the seller. The building on 2.5 acres is on the campus of Ascension Providence Hospital. AltaPointe, a healthcare system providing primary and behavioral healthcare, will occupy the building.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crumbl Cookies opening Spring Hill location in February

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A popular cookie company that has taken over social media in the last few years is officially opening a store in Mobile in February, according to a Facebook post from franchisee Collin Roof. Crumbl Cookies announced they would be opening a second location in the WKRG News 5 coverage area in […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

‘Mamou:’ Mardi Gras crime caper novel runs ‘Dixie Iditarod’ from the Flora-Bama to Cajun country

Fat Tuesday: Party hard, go to bed early. Ash Wednesday: Get up at midnight, gather the crew, go rob a bank. You could argue Chris Warner spent most of his life doing research for his new Mardi Gras novel, or at least the parts of it that don’t relate directly to grand larceny. He’s from New Iberia, La., and lived for a while in Fairhope, getting plenty of exposure to the Mobile area’s take on Carnival. For the last decade he’s made the Perdido Key region his home. Drawn to the legendary Flora-Bama, he didn’t just hang out there: He became friends with one of the men who made it the institution that it is, the late Joe Gilchrist, and helped write Gilchrist’s memoir, “Bushwacked at the Flora-Bama.”
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Grant to help provide infrastructure for mega site plant in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Grant money awarded by Gov. Kay Ivey will go toward infrastructure to support a planned aluminum manufacturing and recycling plant in Bay Minette, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs announced. Ivey notified Mayor Robert Wills that the $2.5 million grant had been approved,...
BAY MINETTE, AL
WKRG News 5

Heads up! USDA dropping rabies vaccines in south Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services is scheduled to distribute oral rabies vaccine baits for raccoons and other wildlife in Baldwin County from January 20 to January 23, according to a news release. This is part of a 10-day, statewide distribution plan. “These baits will be distributed via […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mardi Gras returns to the Gulf Coast

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The countdown is over. Mardi Gras season is now in full swing. Krewe de la Dauphine kicked off the first Mardi Gras parade of the season on Dauphin Island Saturday. “O-M-G, I love this,” said Susan Clemons, first time celebrating Mardi Gras on the island....
DAUPHIN ISLAND, AL
utv44.com

Alert canceled for missing Chickasaw woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The missing person alert was cancelled late Saturday night. The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Camoleet Lewis. Ms Lewis is a 64 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
CHICKASAW, AL
