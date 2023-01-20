ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 5

Skip Frazier
3d ago

it's about paper mills cutting down all the tree's and pollution the mills create they clear-cut hardwood tree's and animals have no place to go except where humans live

Reply
2
Related
WKRG News 5

Alabama state auditor weighs in on elimination of state motor pool, plans to eliminate other government waste

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’

This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
ALABAMA STATE
fox17.com

What a catch: Fisherman sets new Alabama alligator gar record

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has certified a new state record alligator gar. The huge fish officially weighed 162 pounds. There are three species of gar that live in the Tennessee River - longnose, shortnose and spotted gar. Because of their resemblance to alligators, some people often refer to them as alligator gar. But true alligator gar are actually a different species not found in the Tennessee River.
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday

Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama pit bull mix euthanized over woman’s attack in case that reached state’s highest court

A dog which reportedly attacked a Marshall County woman 16 months ago was euthanized this morning following several court challenges. WAFF is reporting that Havoc was euthanized at 11:30 a.m., citing Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste. The procedure had already been postponed last month, and the dog’s owner also filed an unsuccessful federal lawsuit in hopes of stopping the procedure.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order to Promote and Protect Religious Liberty in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment,” to further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama.  “Religious freedom is the cornerstone of the American way of life, and as governor, I will always protect the rights of Alabamians and ensure they are free to exercise their beliefs as provided in the Constitution,” said Governor Ivey. “As I have promised, under my watch, our state government will always reflect the values of our people.”  Executive Order 733 ensures the enforcement of the Alabama Religious Freedom...
ALABAMA STATE
wltz.com

Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
GEORGIA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19

One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County. On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County. The 82% decrease in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

ADPH reopens shellfish growing waters

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday reopened portions of Mobile Bay that were temporarily closed to oyster harvesting on Jan. 11. The areas include Portersville Bay and Heron Bay. The ADPH said it will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological...
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

2023 Alabama Timber Market Update

AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – The start of a new year brings new economic territory for Alabama’s forest industry. Forestland owners are searching for insights on what to expect regarding their timber in 2023. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System forestry specialist shares an update for the timber market this year.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama

The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Tornado stats, I-65 rocket, Mardi Gras parades: Down in Alabama

Last year was the second-most-prolific calendar year for confirmed tornadoes in Alabama. NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center issued a statement that the welcome center rocket will be coming down. Alabama’s Mardi Gras parade season got started on Saturday on Dauphin Island with the Krewe De La Dauphine....
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama lawmakers plan to consider school choice legislation

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More people Google “school choice” during January than at any other point during the year, according to the National School Choice Week organization, and Monday marked the beginning of School Choice Week. This is when families receive money to send their students to a school of their choice.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
214K+
Followers
67K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy