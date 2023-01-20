Read full article on original website
Skip Frazier
3d ago
it's about paper mills cutting down all the tree's and pollution the mills create they clear-cut hardwood tree's and animals have no place to go except where humans live
Does Alabama law protecting monuments apply to rest stop rocket?
Alabama has a law against taking down monuments that were erected on public land more than 40 years ago, but does that apply to the NASA Saturn 1B rocket that has stood for about 44 years at the Alabama welcome center on I-65 near the Tennessee line?. One of the...
Alabama state auditor weighs in on elimination of state motor pool, plans to eliminate other government waste
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One of Gov. Kay Ivey’s latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. EO 728 directs the Alabama Department of Transportation to eliminate the state motor pool by October. “They’re just not being used. They’re sitting there. They’re depreciating. It’s a drain on the state finances,” State Auditor […]
Archibald: Time to call BS on the ‘Bible Belt’
This is an opinion column. I had this Bible Belt thing all wrong. I used to think it was just a swath of Southern land where churches outnumbered liquor stores, where people read that Book and sought, in public or on their better days, at least, to live like the protagonist of its last chapters.
fox17.com
What a catch: Fisherman sets new Alabama alligator gar record
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has certified a new state record alligator gar. The huge fish officially weighed 162 pounds. There are three species of gar that live in the Tennessee River - longnose, shortnose and spotted gar. Because of their resemblance to alligators, some people often refer to them as alligator gar. But true alligator gar are actually a different species not found in the Tennessee River.
Healthcare pro: Alabama’s mental health requires these steps
My New Year’s wish for Alabama is a gift that will benefit us all: a mental health workforce for our state. Treatment of psychiatric disorders works but there is no treatment at all if there are too few mental health workers with expertise in recovery. Unfortunately, in 2022, access...
weisradio.com
Severe Weather Likely for Central and South Alabama Tuesday Going into Wednesday
Confidence has increased some about the potential for severe weather for south Alabama on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service in warned of the potential for “significant” severe weather for southwest Alabama and said all forms of severe weather will be possible for south Alabama starting Tuesday night.
Alabama pit bull mix euthanized over woman’s attack in case that reached state’s highest court
A dog which reportedly attacked a Marshall County woman 16 months ago was euthanized this morning following several court challenges. WAFF is reporting that Havoc was euthanized at 11:30 a.m., citing Guntersville City Prosecutor Kelsey Yoste. The procedure had already been postponed last month, and the dog’s owner also filed an unsuccessful federal lawsuit in hopes of stopping the procedure.
Governor Ivey Issues Executive Order to Promote and Protect Religious Liberty in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Governor Kay Ivey on Friday signed Executive Order 733, “Promoting and Defending Religious Liberty Through Implementation of the Alabama Religious Freedom Amendment,” to further strengthen protections for religious liberty in Alabama. “Religious freedom is the cornerstone of the American way of life, and as governor, I will always protect the rights of Alabamians and ensure they are free to exercise their beliefs as provided in the Constitution,” said Governor Ivey. “As I have promised, under my watch, our state government will always reflect the values of our people.” Executive Order 733 ensures the enforcement of the Alabama Religious Freedom...
Alabama concealed carry permit sales plummet; counties look to replace dollars
Even though Alabama’s new law allowing people to carry concealed handguns without a permit did not take effect until January 1, a decline in permit sales started last year, reducing the money county sheriffs receive to fund their operations. The Alabama Legislature set up a grant program to compensate...
wltz.com
Alabama, Georgia fuel prices to increase in near future
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Drivers get their wallets ready because in the next few months, gas prices could be hitting four dollars again at the pump. According to the American Automobile Association, the average price of gas in Alabama is $3.19, while in Georgia, we see prices at $3.26. AAA...
Alabama Skies Bulletin: Parts of the state upgraded to Level 3 severe risk
Parts of Alabama are facing a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather risk overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Even in areas not expecting severe weather, winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour. The Storm Prediction Center is expecting a very strong cold front to make its...
WAAY-TV
Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19
One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County. On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County. The 82% decrease in...
Alabama father’s lawsuit seeking removal of school superintendent over COVID policy dismissed
A lawsuit that sought to remove the new Hartselle superintendent was thrown out by a Morgan County judge who said fears about the superintendent’s future actions were speculative and that there was no evidence the school board violated the Open Meetings Act. Brian Clayton, 52, was selected as superintendent...
WALA-TV FOX10
ADPH reopens shellfish growing waters
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health on Friday reopened portions of Mobile Bay that were temporarily closed to oyster harvesting on Jan. 11. The areas include Portersville Bay and Heron Bay. The ADPH said it will continue to monitor bay waters and shellfish to ensure bacteriological...
selmasun.com
2023 Alabama Timber Market Update
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – The start of a new year brings new economic territory for Alabama’s forest industry. Forestland owners are searching for insights on what to expect regarding their timber in 2023. An Alabama Cooperative Extension System forestry specialist shares an update for the timber market this year.
Do Morel Mushrooms Grow In Alabama?
This article is not meant to be a definitive guide for harvesting morel mushrooms. As with all mushrooms, if you are not 100% sure of what you have, don't eat them! Please do your own research and be safe!
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
EPA takes charge of Alabama landfill fire after finding carcinogens in air samples
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency arrived in Alabama this week and took charge of battling a landfill fire north of Birmingham after finding evidence of two chemicals that are known to cause cancer. “Today, we are putting boots on the ground to address the fire so that all impacted can...
Tornado stats, I-65 rocket, Mardi Gras parades: Down in Alabama
Last year was the second-most-prolific calendar year for confirmed tornadoes in Alabama. NASA and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center issued a statement that the welcome center rocket will be coming down. Alabama’s Mardi Gras parade season got started on Saturday on Dauphin Island with the Krewe De La Dauphine....
WSFA
Alabama lawmakers plan to consider school choice legislation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More people Google “school choice” during January than at any other point during the year, according to the National School Choice Week organization, and Monday marked the beginning of School Choice Week. This is when families receive money to send their students to a school of their choice.
