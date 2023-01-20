Read full article on original website
booboo8706
3d ago
There will be reform but you can count on it being something that doesn't address the root causes nor prevents crime. If they did, local Republicans wouldn't have crime to use as a campaign issue to get votes. They also aren't going to give up chances to hurt/punish the people they dislike or hate.
Reply(1)
5
WanViking
3d ago
The Gov needs to implement Trumps law enforcement reforms. They worked.
Reply
9
old white man
3d ago
lol, Sanders doesn't care for black and brown people. only reform you get is the reform that put money in some rich white man pockets, and he's in the form of donations
Reply(5)
4
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas Legislature: Week 2, passed and failed bills
The second week of the Arkansas legislature was best summed up by Rep. David Ray’s comment on the House floor: “Everyone seems to be feeling feisty today.”. We saw an inordinate number of bills fail and some clear indications that rubber stamps may be in limited supply this session.
Kait 8
50th anniversary of landmark decision brings out protestors
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Protesters lined up on Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday, Jan. 22 to support a cause several states away. Supporters in Jonesboro joined an effort to support pro-choice rights in Wisconsin. The protest in Wisconsin wants to convince voters to oust a conservative majority in the state supreme court election and repeal an 1849 law that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade fell in 2022.
KNOE TV8
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declares this week “Parental Choice Week”
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNOE) - Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has declared the week of Jan. 23 as “Parental Choice Week” in the state. In an address delivered Monday morning, Jan. 23, at a rally for school choice, Sanders said education will be the hallmark of her administration.
KHBS
Former Arkansas state senator, county judge candidate, pleads guilty to abuse of public trust
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Arkansas state senator andcandidate for Sebastian County judge pleaded guilty to abuse of public trust Monday, according to Emily White, special prosecutor. Robert Dennis Altes, better known as Denny Altes, was briefly booked into jail on May 6, 2022. His charge was listed...
Hundreds gathered at the Capitol for the Arkansas Right to Life March
Hundreds gathered at the steps of the Capitol for the Arkansas Right to Life March, Sunday, marking the 50th anniversary since the decision of Roe v. Wade was passed.
Kait 8
Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - – A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
Kait 8
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
Kait 8
Bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. If approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to prevent a woman from being...
Arkansas House Bill would allow tax exemptions for teachers
A bill filed in the Arkansas House of Representatives earlier this week would create an income tax exemption for teachers.
Local lawmakers share thoughts on school choice
Education is a big topic at the Arkansas State House this legislative session and that includes the debate over school choice.
Sanders' Latinx ban wades into community's generational rift
ARKANSAS, USA — One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that's divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that's prompted complaints from some...
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
magnoliareporter.com
Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
Smart911 helping first responders in life-or-death situations
ARKANSAS, USA — Every Arkansas resident has access to Smart911 which helps first responders during life-or-death situations. According to their website, the service assists 911 operators and first responders receive "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency." "Smart911 is a free service to all...
WDAM-TV
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi. State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them. “Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the...
Kait 8
New proposed bill aims to financially help rural hospitals
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill in Arkansas is aimed at helping rural hospitals that are struggling financially. House Bill 1127, or the Rural Emergency Hospital Act, would grant the Arkansas Department of Health the authority to license hospitals as “rural emergency hospitals”. These hospitals have been...
Arkansas man who propped feet on Pelosi office desk testifies
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man testified Thursday that he was “going with the flow” when he propped up his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, posing for photographs that made him one of the most memorable figures from the U.S. Capitol riot two years ago.
Former Arkansas state lawmaker Henry Wilkins sentenced to federal prison for bribery
A former Arkansas state senator and state representative who had gone on to serve as a county judge was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his part in a bribery conspiracy.
kosu.org
'A great and historic day for Oklahoma': Federal judge rules Arkansas poultry corporations must remedy pollution in the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller
Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson brought the case against the poultry farms in 2005. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma, Edmondson alleged that water tainted with waste from those companies’ chickens and turkeys was running downstream into Oklahoma, polluting the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller with phosphorus and bacteria.
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
Comments / 17