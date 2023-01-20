ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
booboo8706
3d ago

There will be reform but you can count on it being something that doesn't address the root causes nor prevents crime. If they did, local Republicans wouldn't have crime to use as a campaign issue to get votes. They also aren't going to give up chances to hurt/punish the people they dislike or hate.

Reply
5
WanViking
3d ago

The Gov needs to implement Trumps law enforcement reforms. They worked.

Reply
9
old white man
3d ago

lol, Sanders doesn't care for black and brown people. only reform you get is the reform that put money in some rich white man pockets, and he's in the form of donations

Reply
4
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas Legislature: Week 2, passed and failed bills

The second week of the Arkansas legislature was best summed up by Rep. David Ray’s comment on the House floor: “Everyone seems to be feeling feisty today.”. We saw an inordinate number of bills fail and some clear indications that rubber stamps may be in limited supply this session.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

50th anniversary of landmark decision brings out protestors

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Protesters lined up on Main Street in Jonesboro Sunday, Jan. 22 to support a cause several states away. Supporters in Jonesboro joined an effort to support pro-choice rights in Wisconsin. The protest in Wisconsin wants to convince voters to oust a conservative majority in the state supreme court election and repeal an 1849 law that went into effect when Roe vs. Wade fell in 2022.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Changes proposed to Safe Haven Law

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - – A change is being proposed to Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law to make it easier to turn a newborn into emergency personnel. Under Arkansas’ Safe Haven Law, a newborn less than 30 days old can be dropped off with personnel in emergency rooms, fire stations, or police departments.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Bill could bring changes to Arkansas abortion law

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A bill making its way through the Arkansas legislature could bring significant changes to the state’s abortion law. If approved, House Bill 1174 would allow a woman to prosecuted for their child’s death. The measure would include protections to prevent a woman from being...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Sanders' Latinx ban wades into community's generational rift

ARKANSAS, USA — One of Sarah Huckabee Sanders' first acts as Arkansas governor was to ban most state agencies from using the gender-neutral term Latinx, tapping into a debate that's divided Hispanics along generational lines. Sanders called the word “culturally insensitive” in an order that's prompted complaints from some...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Governor names South Arkansas residents to positions

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced the following appointments of South Arkansas residents to boards and commissions:. Mike Akin, of Monticello, to the Arkansas State Police Commission. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Replaces Murray Benton. Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Smart911 helping first responders in life-or-death situations

ARKANSAS, USA — Every Arkansas resident has access to Smart911 which helps first responders during life-or-death situations. According to their website, the service assists 911 operators and first responders receive "critical information you want them to know in any kind of emergency." "Smart911 is a free service to all...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

New proposed bill aims to financially help rural hospitals

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new bill in Arkansas is aimed at helping rural hospitals that are struggling financially. House Bill 1127, or the Rural Emergency Hospital Act, would grant the Arkansas Department of Health the authority to license hospitals as “rural emergency hospitals”. These hospitals have been...
ARKANSAS STATE
kosu.org

'A great and historic day for Oklahoma': Federal judge rules Arkansas poultry corporations must remedy pollution in the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller

Former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson brought the case against the poultry farms in 2005. On behalf of the people of Oklahoma, Edmondson alleged that water tainted with waste from those companies’ chickens and turkeys was running downstream into Oklahoma, polluting the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller with phosphorus and bacteria.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

