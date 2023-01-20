Read full article on original website
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
Art moves further from the real world in AI discourse at Valley Art Center: Valley Views
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Valley Art Center is hosting an exhibition called “Rendering: A Digital Discourse,” featuring five local digital and artificial intelligence artists. The show opens from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday (Jan. 27), along with the center’s annual student and faculty show. The exhibit will be...
Cuyahoga County food pantries, SNAP recipients bracing for reduction in benefits
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the pandemic-era federal food stamp benefits end in March, Carrie Traylor said her food budget will drop from $250 per month to $58. That’s a loss of about two weeks of food, the 64-year-old woman, who is battling colon cancer, told cleveland.com. “I’m scared,”...
North Royalton Schools hires Akron architect to design all future infrastructure improvements
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The North Royalton City School District has hired an Akron architectural, engineering and planning firm to design all infrastructure improvements over the next five years. GPD Group will work on several district projects, including the replacement of ball field turf and the renovation of bus garages....
Gas vs. electric stove debate simmers on, but local chefs prefer cooking with gas
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A gas vs. electric cooktop debate was ignited in early January when U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. suggested to Bloomberg News that a ban on gas stoves would improve environmental health at home. “This is a hidden hazard,” he said. “Any option is on...
A dozen Cuyahoga County cities now use sharpshooters to reduce their deer numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
The suburbs have declared war on the deer, and residents seem OK with that: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A decade ago, only one city in Cuyahoga County was permitted by the state to use sharpshooters to kill deer, and now the number is up to 12. We’re talking about deer culling vs. sterilization on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Refresh of classrooms at Orange High School expected to begin this summer
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Construction work on a refresh of classrooms at Orange High School is expected to begin this summer, Superintendent Lynn Campbell told the Orange Board of Education Monday (Jan. 23). Campbell said ThenDesign Architecture (TDA) has indicated that the construction is expected to take two summers to...
Akron Zoo eyes February opening for flexible animal housing building
AKRON, Ohio – If you’ve visited the Akron Zoo recently, you might have noticed the construction of a large building outside the Lehner Family Zoo Gardens. The new building, Garden View Place, will serve as a flexible housing space to allow the zoo to provide enhanced care for its animals.
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
Parma school board vice president resigns after felony forgery arrest
PARMA, Ohio -- Roughly a week after her arrest for felony forgery, Parma City Schools Board of Education Vice President Amanda Karpus resigned her position on Thursday (Jan. 19). “All I can tell you is we accepted her resignation and we’re going to move forward,” Board of Education President Steven...
Bay Village Cub Scout has can-do attitude about cleaning up litter
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- Parents know how much a small child likes to help out. It can be sweeping the kitchen floor, putting away books on their shelves or trying to help fold clean clothes just out of the dryer. In Bay Village, one 5-year-old boy is making it his...
Have luggage, will travel: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- There are good people in this world. We found that to be the case this weekend. Bob and I were on our way to visit our daughter’s family. We were on Ohio 83, heading south to pick up Interstate 71 in Lodi. Bob received a phone call when we were about 10 minutes south of Ohio 82.
Brooklyn appoints Steven Coyle as new council-at-large representative
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- City Council on Wednesday (Jan. 18) appointed Steven Coyle as its new council-at-large representative. The seat was vacated when City Council President Ron Van Kirk late last month took over for former mayor Katie Gallagher.
Medina City Schools Foundation heads back to the griddle with return of pancake breakfast
MEDINA, Ohio -- After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Medina City Schools Foundation hosted the Community Pancake Breakfast and Spotlight on Students Saturday (Jan. 21). The fundraiser was a way to showcase student artwork and performance skills while serving up pancakes, sausage links and breakfast beverages. Foundation...
The Judith, a French-inspired cafe, opens in Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Judith, a French-inspired café at 5222 Lorain Avenue, will open on Friday, Feb. 10. It is the second business opened by wife-husband team Jennie Doran and Andrew Worm. The artists operate lifestyle boutique Room Service, which celebrates its 10th year in 2023. During its first...
Ex-Cleveland Public Library’s head of inclusion and leadership education files racial discrimination lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Public Library’s former director of its inclusion and leadership education department sued the library system last week and accused officials of racial discrimination. Twyla Turner filed the lawsuit in federal court in Cleveland over her October firing. She also accused library officials of failing...
