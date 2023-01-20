ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuyahoga County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Prominent Cleveland Heights advocate for deaf sues Cleveland Clinic, accuses hospital of failing to provide sign language interpreters

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A prominent advocate for the deaf is suing the Cleveland Clinic over accusations that the hospital failed to provide sign language interpreters during his doctor’s appointments and hospital stays. Charles Williams, 91, of Cleveland Heights filed the suit earlier this month in federal court in...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Have luggage, will travel: Olmsted Dates and Data

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- There are good people in this world. We found that to be the case this weekend. Bob and I were on our way to visit our daughter’s family. We were on Ohio 83, heading south to pick up Interstate 71 in Lodi. Bob received a phone call when we were about 10 minutes south of Ohio 82.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy