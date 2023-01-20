ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN TV

Chicago Restaurant Week Preview: Bar Goa

Chicago Restaurant Week kicked off this past weekend with countless opportunities to explore new cuisines. Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub is one of them. Executive Chef Bobby Geetha is here with a taste of the menu. 116 W. Hubbard St.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Fall Out Boy playing surprise homecoming show at Metro

CHICAGO — For the first time in nearly 10 years, Chicago area natives Fall Out Boy will be returning to Metro. The iconic venue announced Monday morning that Fall Out Boy are playing Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. as part of their 40th anniversary celebration. Tickets are will-call only...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Zanies Gets a Time Out…Totally Off Base Comedy

Legendary comedy club Zanies is getting a time out… at Time Out Market Chicago. Tony’s Rooftop Bar will transform into a popup comedy club. Joining us now with all the details is comedian Tyler Horvath. January 25th at 7pm. Tony’s Rooftop at Time Out Market Chicago. 916...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

January logs 14 days without sun so far

The Monday sunshine here marks the first time in seven days we’ve seen Old Sol in the city. To date this January, and the month’s not yet over, we’ve logged 14 days with no sun. That’s not a record but it’s not far from it. The record for most cloudy January days occurred back in 1998 when 20 days passed with a ray of sun.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

93XRT Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer dies at 68

CHICAGO — Lin Brehmer, the longtime, legendary host of Chicago’s WXRT rock station, has died at age 68. “He was the most grounded, humble person,” said Terri Hemmert, Brehmer’s colleague at WXRT. “He would quote poetry until you would tell him to shut up about it. He was so smart, so funny and so caring.” […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sunday Brunch: Marina’s Bistro opening soon in Uptown

CHICAGO — Eric Roldan, the owner of Marina’s Bistro, joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday Brunch. Roldan made coconut waffles with guava sauce and chicken thighs. Marina’s Bistro is currently offering catering for small and large parties, but will soon be opening a location in Uptown. The location is expected to open in February […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters

Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Skilling tracking snow, three winter weather systems

A more active pattern is developing in terms of snowfall in the coming two weeks with three potential systems currently being monitored as possible Chicago snow-makers. First, a moderate mid-week Wednesday and Wednesday night system will bring snow showers/flurries into Thursday. The weekend snow produced a swath of 1 to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down.  The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.  
CHICAGO, IL
Travel Maven

These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois

What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
SKOKIE, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to Find Chicago’s Best Salad Bars

Believe it or not, the Brazilian churrascaria offers one of the finest salad bars in town. Most come for the fire-roasted meats but vegetarians also have plenty of options at the Market Table. Feast on fresh and roasted veggies and fruits, such as artichokes, eggplant, peppadew peppers, roasted beets, jumbo asparagus, papaya, and dragon fruit. There are other specialty salads, cured meats, smoked salmon, and cheeses as well. Fodo de Chao has additional outposts in the suburbs.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago's winter is about to get worse

CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois

Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

What Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities does

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Don Leibsker of Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities joins the show to share an the overview of the LASPD program, the profile of the consumer who would benefit from enrolling in the program, and the specifics of the program. To learn more about what LASPD can do for you visit www.mylegaladvocates.org or you can call them at (866) 785-3328.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

WGN TV

