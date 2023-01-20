Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Dead, 5 Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Chicago's Dan Ryan ExpresswaycreteChicago, IL
Body Inside Stolen Funeral Van Still Missing in Chicago, Police Search Intensifies.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Marlen Ochoa-Lopez's Killer pleads guilty in brutal slaying case"Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
This Donut called A "Dossant" is a must try at this Bloomingdale BakeryChicago Food KingBloomingdale, IL
Related
Chicago Restaurant Week: Soul Food Lounge taking part for first time
Chicago Restaurant Week is now officially underway.
Chicago Restaurant Week Preview: Bar Goa
Chicago Restaurant Week kicked off this past weekend with countless opportunities to explore new cuisines. Bar Goa, an Indian Gastropub is one of them. Executive Chef Bobby Geetha is here with a taste of the menu. 116 W. Hubbard St.
Fall Out Boy playing surprise homecoming show at Metro
CHICAGO — For the first time in nearly 10 years, Chicago area natives Fall Out Boy will be returning to Metro. The iconic venue announced Monday morning that Fall Out Boy are playing Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. as part of their 40th anniversary celebration. Tickets are will-call only...
Zanies Gets a Time Out…Totally Off Base Comedy
Legendary comedy club Zanies is getting a time out… at Time Out Market Chicago. Tony’s Rooftop Bar will transform into a popup comedy club. Joining us now with all the details is comedian Tyler Horvath. January 25th at 7pm. Tony’s Rooftop at Time Out Market Chicago. 916...
January logs 14 days without sun so far
The Monday sunshine here marks the first time in seven days we’ve seen Old Sol in the city. To date this January, and the month’s not yet over, we’ve logged 14 days with no sun. That’s not a record but it’s not far from it. The record for most cloudy January days occurred back in 1998 when 20 days passed with a ray of sun.
93XRT Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer dies at 68
CHICAGO — Lin Brehmer, the longtime, legendary host of Chicago’s WXRT rock station, has died at age 68. “He was the most grounded, humble person,” said Terri Hemmert, Brehmer’s colleague at WXRT. “He would quote poetry until you would tell him to shut up about it. He was so smart, so funny and so caring.” […]
Sunday Brunch: Marina’s Bistro opening soon in Uptown
CHICAGO — Eric Roldan, the owner of Marina’s Bistro, joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday Brunch. Roldan made coconut waffles with guava sauce and chicken thighs. Marina’s Bistro is currently offering catering for small and large parties, but will soon be opening a location in Uptown. The location is expected to open in February […]
Larry’s List: Most handsome Chicago newscasters
Check out Larry’s list of the most handsome newscasters in Chicago… This is a tough one. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
Legendary Chicago Radio Host Lin Brehmer Dies at 68 After Long Cancer Battle
Legendary Chicago radio personality Lin Brehmer has passed away at the age of 68 after a long battle with cancer, officials at WXRT said Sunday morning. WXRT's Terri Hemmert revealed in a statement that Brehmer had passed away early Sunday morning. "It is with a heavy heart that we must...
Skilling tracking snow, three winter weather systems
A more active pattern is developing in terms of snowfall in the coming two weeks with three potential systems currently being monitored as possible Chicago snow-makers. First, a moderate mid-week Wednesday and Wednesday night system will bring snow showers/flurries into Thursday. The weekend snow produced a swath of 1 to...
The Most Walkable Neighborhood In Chicago
Chicago is one of the most walkable cities in the nation, but we want to highlight one neighborhood in particular that can offer days of exploration on foot.
Regal Cinemas closing two Chicago area theaters next month
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Regal Cinemas is closing almost 40 more theaters including two in the Chicago area. Regal is the second-largest U.S. theater chain. Its parent company filed for bankruptcy protection four months ago. As part of the new round of closures - Bolingbrook Stadium 12 and Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 are shutting down. The closings start next month. Regal shut down 12 other cinemas last year. Around 500 regal theaters will remain open.
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Illinois
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
thereporteronline.net
Where to Find Chicago’s Best Salad Bars
Believe it or not, the Brazilian churrascaria offers one of the finest salad bars in town. Most come for the fire-roasted meats but vegetarians also have plenty of options at the Market Table. Feast on fresh and roasted veggies and fruits, such as artichokes, eggplant, peppadew peppers, roasted beets, jumbo asparagus, papaya, and dragon fruit. There are other specialty salads, cured meats, smoked salmon, and cheeses as well. Fodo de Chao has additional outposts in the suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's winter is about to get worse
CHICAGO - Still wondering where winter is these days? It is about to make a comeback. We have mostly been spared from some of Chicago's worst winter elements to this point. The first three weeks of January ranked as the third warmest start to January on record. Temperatures for this month are running nearly 11 degrees above average. We've been saving a lot on salt as our snowfall deficit continues to lag well behind average. We have seen just 6.2 inches of snowfall so far compared to an average to date of 17.3 inches. That means we have seen just about a third of average snowfall thus far this winter of 2022-2023.
DePaul Celebrates 125 Years Of Service & Learning
For 125 years Chicago has been DePaul University’s classroom, and giving back is at the heart of its mission. Two new Graduate programs are giving back to Chicago while preparing students for in-demand professions.
tourcounsel.com
Water Tower Place | Shopping mall in Chicago, Illinois
Water Tower Place shopping center, an impressive building with a panoramic view and a wide density of stores of recognized and local brands. On the other hand, restaurants offer you variety and quality. Featured Shopping Stores: Forever 21, Adidas Store, Hollister Co., Aeropostale, American Eagle Store, Express, Lids, Soma, Altar'd...
Midday Fix – When the News Broke: Chicago 1968 and the Polarizing of America
When the News Broke: Chicago 1968 and the Polarizing of America, published by The University of Chicago Press.
wgnradio.com
What Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities does
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 01/21/23: Don Leibsker of Legal Advocates for Seniors and People with Disabilities joins the show to share an the overview of the LASPD program, the profile of the consumer who would benefit from enrolling in the program, and the specifics of the program. To learn more about what LASPD can do for you visit www.mylegaladvocates.org or you can call them at (866) 785-3328.
Rents Downtown And In The West Loop Expected To Stabilize After Rollercoaster Years
DOWNTOWN — After a couple years of rising rents, luxury real estate experts say residents can now expect less sticker shock when signing and renewing leases than in years past. After a rent rollercoaster the past three years that saw rents slashed in 2020 and skyrocketing in 2022, the...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
39K+
Followers
33K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0