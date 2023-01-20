ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

How to Watch: Notre Dame vs. NC State

After a tough road lost to rival UNC, NC State (15-5, 5-4 ACC) will look to get back on track at home against Notre Dame (9-11, 1-8 ACC). Tuesday night. The Wolfpack's loss to the Tar Heels snapped a four-game win streak for State. It's been a disastrous season for the Fighting Irish, which has lost six of its last seven.
RALEIGH, NC
BREAKING: Ga. LB Evan Bennett Becomes First 2024 UNC Commitment

North Carolina picked up its first commitment of the 2024 cycle on Monday -- Evan Bennett, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound linebacker from Eatonton (Ga.) Gatewood High. In November, Bennett made his inaugural visit to Chapel Hill for the Georgia Tech game. He left with a UNC scholarship offer, his first. He picked up another tender from Liberty on Monday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
