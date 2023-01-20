ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niskayuna, NY

WNYT

Cause of warehouse fire identified

We now know what caused that massive fire at the BBL construction warehouse in Colonie. Colonie police now tell us that the fire was caused by a “cutting in a maintenace area” that ignited flammable items like propane and gasoline which led to the fire. As flames ripped...
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Victim hospitalized after shooting in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police responded to a shots-fired incident on Sunday shortly after midnight. The incident reportedly left one victim in the hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Troy Fire responded to a fire alarm activated at 77 Congress Street, Calypso Lounge. Police say that when firefighters arrived, a large […]
TROY, NY
WNYT

Wolf Road hotel fire was accidental

We’re learning more about a fire that broke out in Colonie early Saturday morning. Colonie police tell us the fire broke out around 3 a.m., at The Red Lion Hotel, on Wolf Road. Police say the fire was contained to one room on the top floor and was quickly...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Troy police investigate possible fire and shooting

Troy police say that after firefighters responded to reports of a possible fire in Troy, they are now also investigating a shooting. Police say that around 12:30 a.m. when the firefighters responded to the Calypso Lounge at 77 Congress Street for a fire alarm, they were met with a large crowd and the sound of gunshots outside.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Vacant Colonie hotel catches fire

We’re following breaking news out of Colonie. Crews responded to an early morning fire in Colonie. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant hotel on Wolf Road. It’s not yet known if anyone is injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Newschannel 13...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Duo charged in Whitehall burglary

Two people are charged in connection with a burglary in Whitehall. It happened at a business on County Route 9 on Friday. Troopers say April Campeau and Joseph Fortin were found walking nearby, with items swiped from the business. Investigators say the duo also had stolen property from other incidents.
ALBANY, NY
schenectadygov.com

Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash

Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Watervliet brothers volunteer to help shovel out neighbors

Some kids who had a snow day wanted to sleep in and take it easy, but not the Lockrow brothers of Watervliet. Mase, 6, and Preston, 10, were out bright and early shoveling neighbors’ and strangers’ driveways. In fact, they wanted to start at 6:30 a.m., but their father, Joey Lockrow, made them wait until 8 a.m.
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Police confirm fatality in early morning Niskayuna fire

NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Niskayuna Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a death occurred as a result of this fire. As the fire is still under investigation, they say they cannot yet provide information as to the cause of the fire, or the cause of death. ----- Niskayuna Police...
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Man charged in November Schenectady murder

A man is now behind bars, accused of the murder of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, shot and killed Henderson, 26, at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue the day before Thanksgiving, said Schenectady Police. Ayala is facing a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon...
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Deputies looking for missing Canajoharie man

CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on approximately January 12. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says White is 6’2″ and weighs approximately 185 pounds. White has red/brown hair and a beard. Law enforcement says White also has a mental health […]
CANAJOHARIE, NY

