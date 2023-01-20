Read full article on original website
Ambulance carrying patient crashes, catches fire in Malta
On Monday around 7:43 a.m., a Malta-Stillwater EMS (MSEMS) ambulance carrying a patient collided with a box truck while en route to Saratoga Hospital. EMS crews were able to safely remove the patient from the ambulance, as it ended up in a ditch before it caught fire.
WNYT
Cause of warehouse fire identified
We now know what caused that massive fire at the BBL construction warehouse in Colonie. Colonie police now tell us that the fire was caused by a “cutting in a maintenace area” that ignited flammable items like propane and gasoline which led to the fire. As flames ripped...
Victim hospitalized after shooting in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy police responded to a shots-fired incident on Sunday shortly after midnight. The incident reportedly left one victim in the hospital treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Troy Fire responded to a fire alarm activated at 77 Congress Street, Calypso Lounge. Police say that when firefighters arrived, a large […]
WNYT
Wolf Road hotel fire was accidental
We’re learning more about a fire that broke out in Colonie early Saturday morning. Colonie police tell us the fire broke out around 3 a.m., at The Red Lion Hotel, on Wolf Road. Police say the fire was contained to one room on the top floor and was quickly...
WNYT
Troy police investigate possible fire and shooting
Troy police say that after firefighters responded to reports of a possible fire in Troy, they are now also investigating a shooting. Police say that around 12:30 a.m. when the firefighters responded to the Calypso Lounge at 77 Congress Street for a fire alarm, they were met with a large crowd and the sound of gunshots outside.
Drunk driver flown to hospital after rollover crash
Saugerties Police responded to a single-car rollover crash into a tree, which resulted in the driver, who was found to be drunk, being flown to Vassar Brothers Memorial Hospital in Poughkeepsie.
WNYT
Vacant Colonie hotel catches fire
We’re following breaking news out of Colonie. Crews responded to an early morning fire in Colonie. The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant hotel on Wolf Road. It’s not yet known if anyone is injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Newschannel 13...
WNYT
Duo charged in Whitehall burglary
Two people are charged in connection with a burglary in Whitehall. It happened at a business on County Route 9 on Friday. Troopers say April Campeau and Joseph Fortin were found walking nearby, with items swiped from the business. Investigators say the duo also had stolen property from other incidents.
schenectadygov.com
Schenectady man led police on Moreau-to-Wilton chase, police say; Ended in Route 9 crash
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save MOREAU – A Schenectady man led police on a chase in Moreau late Tuesday that ended when he crashed in Wilton, New York State Police said Friday. No injuries were reported. The investigation has also expanded to include several area commercial armed robberies, police said, as the driver and vehicle match the description of the suspect in those cases. The robbery investigation was ongoing Friday. In the chase, Alexander Marcano, 43, of Schenectady, was arrested and charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, a felony, along with fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration.
WNYT
Watervliet brothers volunteer to help shovel out neighbors
Some kids who had a snow day wanted to sleep in and take it easy, but not the Lockrow brothers of Watervliet. Mase, 6, and Preston, 10, were out bright and early shoveling neighbors’ and strangers’ driveways. In fact, they wanted to start at 6:30 a.m., but their father, Joey Lockrow, made them wait until 8 a.m.
WRGB
Police confirm fatality in early morning Niskayuna fire
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — UPDATE: Niskayuna Police confirmed Friday afternoon that a death occurred as a result of this fire. As the fire is still under investigation, they say they cannot yet provide information as to the cause of the fire, or the cause of death. ----- Niskayuna Police...
Watervliet drunk driver crashes into utility pole, flees on foot
An unnamed 25-year-old from Watervliet was charged with driving while intoxicated, after crashing into a utility pole and fleeing from the scene of the crash.
WRGB
Multiple crews on the scene battling large fire in Colonie, one taken to hospital
COLONIE, NY (WRGB) — Crews are on the scene at a fire on Kings Road in Colonie. Colonie Police confirm multiple crews are at the BBL Construction location on Kings Road for a major fire. One worker was taken by ambulance to the hospital to be treated for smoke...
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
Man arrested after attacking cars with machete at Glens Falls Hospital
On Thursday, Glens Falls Police arrested a New Jersey man who was found damaging vehicles in a hospital parking lot with a machete. The case began earlier that day, with a report of unsafe operation of a vehicle on the Northway, later tied to a hit-and-run crash.
WNYT
Man charged in November Schenectady murder
A man is now behind bars, accused of the murder of Matteo Henderson. David Ayala, 37, shot and killed Henderson, 26, at Odell Street and Brandywine Avenue the day before Thanksgiving, said Schenectady Police. Ayala is facing a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon...
New indictment in fatal South Glens Falls hit-and-run
A new indictment was unsealed against John Lincoln-Lynch, 56, Friday morning. He is the man accused of running over and killing Paul Trombley in South Glens Falls last February.
Suspect In Cold Case Killing Takes Own Life In Hudson Valley As Police Close In, DA Says
Nearly 30 years after an elderly New York woman was found bludgeoned to death inside her apartment, the cold case has finally been solved.The Rensselaer County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday, Jan. 19, that Jeremiah James Guyette had been identified as the sole suspect in the murder o…
Deputies looking for missing Canajoharie man
CANAJOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a missing Canajoharie man. Kevin White, 41, was last seen on approximately January 12. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says White is 6’2″ and weighs approximately 185 pounds. White has red/brown hair and a beard. Law enforcement says White also has a mental health […]
Man arrested for allegedly touching two juveniles inappropriately
The suspect allegedly had inappropriate contact with juvenile males in Broadalbin and Johnstown.
