dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 killed after Fort Worth police break up illegal street takeover

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said an illegal street takeover near downtown led to a crash that killed two people. Police initially responded to a blocked intersection on University Drive near West 7th Street and White Settlement Road around 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said several cars performing dangerous...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3 people injured in Northwest Dallas crash

DALLAS - Three people are being treated for serious injuries suffered in crash in Northwest Dallas Friday night. Police said the single-vehicle wreck happened at about 11 p.m., when a driver lost control along Royal Lane, near Harry Hines Boulevard. The vehicle ended up hitting a fence and a tree.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

One person dead in early morning crash in West Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a crash in West Dallas that left one person dead early Saturday morning. The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 3 a.m., along the eastbound lanes of I-30, at the Loop 12 exit ramp. Investigators said a car burst into flames shortly...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Arrests made in shooting that killed teen outside Fort Worth Whataburger

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested three people in connection to a shooting that killed one student and injured another outside of a Whataburger on Friday. 16-year-old Zecheriah Trevino was killed, and his 17-year-old female cousin was seriously injured in the shooting on Berry Street near Paschal High School on Friday.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

3 people injured in South Dallas shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital early Sunday morning. The victims were found in a vehicle that crashed on Botham Jean Boulevard, just south of Highway 175 in South Dallas, at about 4 a.m. It is not clear yet if the...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead after rollover crash near Wellington

COLLINGSWORTH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reported that a Garland man was killed in a crash Friday morning on County Road (CR) 180, around three miles south of Wellington. Texas DPS detailed that at around 1 a.m. on Friday morning, 57-year-old Keith Wright of Garland, Texas was driving a 2018 […]
WELLINGTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead, One In Custody After Hunt County Altercation

Hunt County Deputies responded to suspicious activity on County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence, and allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint. Several minutes later, her brother heard gunshots. Deputies located a deceased male on County Road 4106. Investigators and the Texas Ranger determined the deceased male was a victim of a homicide. Officials arrested Silviano Robles of Rowlett as the possible person responsible for the death of his brother-in-law Homero Leos Silviano.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
KOLR10 News

Three killed after wrong-way crash on James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A wrong-way crash on James River Freeway early Friday morning has killed three people. According to police, a truck was driving on the wrong side of the road when they ran head-on into an SUV carrying eight people. The crash occurred around 1 a.m. near the area of West Bypass and James […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fox4news.com

Police investigating 'suspicious' death of vulture at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS - Dallas Zoo officials contacted police to investigate the "suspicious" death of one of its endangered vultures. The bird was part of the Wilds of Africa habitat, and it was found dead in its enclosure. The zoo’s care team found that the vulture’s death was "unusual," and did not...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 5900 N. Central Expressway

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 5900 block of N. Central Expressway Service Road. The preliminary investigation determined, when officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Khurram Ali in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire Rescue transported the victim to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 011551-2023.
