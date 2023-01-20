Read full article on original website
A growing retail store chain recently opened another new store location in New Hampshire. Read on to learn more. If you enjoy keeping your home or office organized, you may be excited to learn that The Container Store recently opened its first New Hampshire store location in Salem, according to local reports.
This New Hampshire Pizza Place Voted One of the Best in Entire U.S.
When it comes to pizza, New Englanders know a lot. We have the North End in Boston for authenticity, and many transplants from the Mediterranean who've settled in small towns to create delicious, one-of-a-kind pizza experiences. When The Daily Meal recently released its list of the top pizza joints across...
You Could Own This Bed and Breakfast in New Hampshire for $3 Million
Never have I ever said, "man, I would love to own a bed and breakfast..." Bed and breakfasts seem really dated, in a good way. In fact, here is a hot take: I think bed and breakfasts will become really popular again in the next 10-20 years. The idea behind...
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
Did You Know New England Only Has One Sears Store Left?
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I remember the days of going to Sears for back-to-school shopping. Please, let's be honest Sears was even a fun place to hang out when in high school. You know what I'm talking about, the time when we went to the mall after school or on the weekend with friends.
Regal Cinemas Theaters in New Hampshire, Maine to Close
The curtain will come down permanently at two Northern New England movie theaters as the parent company of Regal Cinema closes 40 theaters nationwide as part of a bankruptcy plan. Cinemark, which was hard hit when theaters in the United States and around the world were closed during the COVID-19...
More than 30K without power in Mass., NH as another winter storm rolls through
WESTMINSTER, Mass. — More than 30,000 homes and business are without power in Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Monday as another winter storm rolls through the region. In Massachusetts, more than 6,000 people were without power as of 7:45 a.m., according to the MEMA outage map. Most of the outages were centered in Franklin and Worcester counties.
Track Shift Brings Snow to Inland Seacoast, a Mix at the Coast
❄ Immediate coastal areas will get 3-4" as a mix of rain and snow holds down accumulations. ❄ Inland areas will get 6-8 inches where there's no mix. ❄ Winds will gust between 35-40 mph along the coast and 25-30 mph inland. ❄ Heavy wet snow could bring down powerlines.
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
WMUR.com
‘The snow closed a school called PA': Pinkerton Academy official does best Will Smith impression with school closing announcement
DERRY, N.H. — Officials at one New Hampshire school put a fun spin on their snow day announcements for Monday. Pinkerton Academy posted the school closing announcement to Instagram on Sunday night. In the video, Head of School Dr. Timothy Powers can be seen rapping the announcement to the...
Merrimack, N.H. firefighters rescue person trapped on island in frozen lake
MERRIMACK, NH — A person was marooned on a frozen New Hampshire lake Sunday afternoon, surrounded by thin ice. The Merrimack Fire Department says the man had crossed the thin ice on Naticook Lake before becoming stuck on the island. No injury has been reported. Merrimack firefighters were able...
mynbc5.com
Person dies in Milford, New Hampshire, fire
MILFORD, N.H. — A person was killed in a mobile home fire in Milford, New Hampshire, on Friday, according to officials. The fire broke out around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 20 after witnesses said they saw smoke and fire through the window of a mobile home on Leisure Way. They also reported that a person was trapped inside.
WMTW
Heavy snow brings thousands of outages in Maine
Thousands are without power as winter weather continues to push through Maine, bringing heavy snow. As of 3:15 p.m., Central Maine Power is reporting more than 26,100 people are without power. York County is experiencing more than 25,700 of those outages including more than 10,400 in the town of Wells,...
UPDATE: Rye, NH Water Main Break Repairs Delayed by Storm
Repairs to a water main break Monday morning that impacted service in Rye will not start until Tuesday. Rye Water District crews were unable to make repairs Monday to the break at the intersection of Ocean Boulevard and Harbor Road because of the astronomical high tide at noon. Instead, crews will get to work first thing Tuesday morning with the goal to be done before Tuesday's high tide.
nbcboston.com
FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Arrives in New England, Bringing Mix of Rain and Snow Through Monday
Sunday started mostly cloudy, with colder temperatures in the lower 20s, and by early afternoon rain, snow and a mix arrive. Expect snow to fall north and west of Interstate 495, and for most of New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Snow continues overnight North and West, while rain falls for Boston and southern New England.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
One dead in fatal New Hampshire motor home fire
One person died after a fire broke out in a Milford, New Hampshire motor home Friday night. According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s office, witnesses saw smoke and fire pouring out of the mobile home shortly before midnight. They also told responding crews they believed a person was trapped inside.
liveboston617.org
BREAKING: Veteran in Crisis Takes Own Life Inside Garage at Jamaica Plain VA Hospital Friday
Earlier today at approximately 15:35 hours, Boston Police Operations received a 911 call from the Veteran’s Suicide Hotline after a man who was in distressed called. In the call to the Hotline, the man stated that he was going to shoot himself and take his own life. As Boston Police Officers responded from District E-13, they were alerted that Veteran’s Affairs Police Officers were already on the scene and had made contact with the man in a white Toyota pickup truck.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford revisiting beach access, bathhouse plans
GILFORD — Town Hall is taking a fresh look at the town beach, after a proposal to rebuild the bathhouse drew strong public reaction on several fronts. Town Administrator Scott Dunn said the selectboard has “pulled” a proposed warrant article, which would have asked for a bond issuance of $1 million to pay for a new bathhouse, after residents expressed sticker shock at the estimated cost of the project. Instead, they are planning to ask residents to contribute $100,000 into a capital reserve fund that could be used for a new bathhouse.
WMUR.com
Blue lobster caught by New Hampshire fisherman off Isle of Shoals
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire fisherman was in for an exciting surprise when he caught a blue lobster by the Isle of Shoals. Jake Eaton, who caught the lobster, said this is something that doesn't happen every day. He said he gets out to haul three to four times a week and has been fishing for about a decade.
