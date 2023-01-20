Read full article on original website
treasurecoast.com
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!. Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that two people were arrested for purse snatching after a witness took photographs of the suspects fleeing from the scene. This is what happened:. It...
niceville.com
Florida man arrested in connection with cold case homicide
FLORIDA – A Florida man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that reportedly occurred in Clewiston in 2015, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement has announced. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the 20th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Cold Case Homicide Unit last week arrested...
Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to bill youth facility after 'riot'
WPTV is learning new details about what happened late Friday night at a youth residential treatment center near Tequesta that the Martin County Sheriff's Office described as a "riot."
cw34.com
Tips from public lead to the arrest of hit-and-run driver who struck bicyclist
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Through the help of the public deputies say they were able to locate the person responsible in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist with multiple injuries. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, Jan. 20, a bicyclist was struck by a yellow box...
cbs12.com
$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
8 Escaped Juveniles Captured After Riot Breaks Out At A Florida Mental Health Treatment Center
Eight juveniles who escaped a mental health treatment facility in Florida have been captured, according to authorities. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office was on-scene at Sandy Pines Juvenile Treatment Facility, where 8-juveniles escaped after a fight turned into a riot. According to Martin County Sheriff’s
cw34.com
Riot leads to arrests at Everglades Youth Academy in Okeechobee
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A riot broke out at a youth facility in Okeechobee, and it ended with 10 arrests and one staff member going to the hospital. The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the riot happened Saturday morning at the Everglades Youth Academy on NE 168th Street. Investigators...
hometownnewstc.com
Sheriff addresses park shooting that left one dead
FORT PIERCE – St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara, City Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney and other officials have held a number of press conferences and updates in the aftermath of a Martin Luther King Day shooting to assure the public their respective departments are working around the clock to find those responsible.
Jupiter police unable to find car burglar after searching storm drain
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning.
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
Man killed after crashing truck into ditch in Hardee County
A Wauchula man was killed Saturday afternoon after a crash on SR-64, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
wqcs.org
Two Teens Charged After Shots Fired in Okeechobee Neighborhood
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: The sound of gunshots fired around the 300 Block of NW 32nd Avenue prompted multiple 911 calls to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Monday and resulted in the arrest of two teens on multiple felony counts. When Deputies arrived in the area they...
wqcs.org
FDOT Treasure Coast Traffic Report - January 20 through January 27
MARTIN, ST. LUCIE & INDIAN RIVER COUNTIES, Fla. – Monday January 23, 2023: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties. CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. MARTIN COUNTY. (Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen...
WPBF News 25
Friends, family gather to remember young mother killed during mass shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — About 100 people gathered at Ilous Ellis Park in Fort Pierce Friday night to remember a woman killed during a mass shooting at the park Monday. Twenty-nine-year-old Nikkitia Bryant was standing at a food truck with her 9-year-old daughter when she was shot. Seven other...
wqcs.org
SLC Sheriff: Frederick Lamart Johnson Jr. "No Longer a Person of Interest" in MLK Day Shooting
Fort Pierce - Thursday January 19, 2023: The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office has announced that Frederick Lamar Johnson, Jr. is 'is no longer a person of interest' in the Monday afternoon MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce. According to a statement posted Thursday morning on the SLC Sheriff Facebook...
Engine ripped out, 4 ejected from vehicle during Florida car crash
Four people were seriously injured in a crash that happened early Saturday morning that was so destructive, it ejected both the passengers and a car engine into the roadway.
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
cw34.com
Police identify man's body found behind house in Fellsmere
FELLSMERE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have released the identity of the man who was found dead behind a home in Fellsmere. The Fellsmere Police Department said officers responded to a call on Jan. 19 at around 2 p.m., regarding a dead Hispanic man behind a home at 1018 Lincoln Street. During that time, identification from Mexico was found in the vicinity of the body, but it wasn't confirmed to be his.
FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's claim.
WPBF News 25
'Keep replaying the incident': Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce still haunts vendor
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A food vendor who was at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where 12 people were shot, is still haunted by that day. Earnest Scott III showed WPBF 25 News the bullet holes inside his food truck. Scott is the owner...
