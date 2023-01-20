Read full article on original website
Calling it quits: Wave of Democrat retirements could gift Senate majority to GOP in 2024
As lawmakers prepare for what is likely to be a tough election cycle in 2024, many senators in key battleground states are considering retirement — putting Democrats on edge as they seek to defend their slim majority in the upper chamber. Democrats are already expected to face a challenging...
Social Security and Medicare cuts on the chopping block with Republican House majority
The growing national debt is a focus of conservative-led spending proposals. House Republicans, with a GOP majority, have their eyes on targeting entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare to make cuts, according to a news report.
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.
WATCH: Rand Paul says shift in Biden docs coverage shows media want to ‘ease him out'
The media’s “startling” change in the last week when it comes to coverage of President Joe Biden’s classified documents case shows they don’t want him to run again in 2024, according to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY).
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Kristi Noem calls for investigation into leak of Social Security numbers by Jan. 6 panel
Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is calling on the federal government to investigate the leak of more than 2,000 Social Security numbers belonging to Trump officials and allies that were inadvertently included in documents released by the Jan. 6 committee earlier this month.
Here's the big deal with the German-made Leopard tanks and why Ukraine desperately wants them
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that Germany has not reached a decision on sending the Leopard tanks to Ukraine.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Ex-Russian Commander Explains Why Putin's Success in Ukraine Is Impossible
Igor Girkin said that since Russia has classified the invasion as a "special military operation" rather than a war, leaders are limited in disciplinary actions.
The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023
Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
Ukraine May Get 'Huge Add' to Military That Could Level Russia's Advances
A Dutch official said Thursday that his country would consider giving F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked for them.
Russian casualties in Ukraine have hit an eye-watering 188,000, according to US intelligence
RUSSIAN casualties in Ukraine have hit an eye-watering 188,000 according to United States intelligence, The Sun can reveal. The Americans also estimate that Vladimir Putin's invading forces have seen 2,000 of their tanks destroyed or captured by the heroic Ukrainians in 331 days of war. The massive new figure of...
GOP Favorability Rising as Trump, McCarthy Jump Double Digits: Poll
Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden could find good news in the latest YouGov poll.
Trump Not Scared by Judge’s Million-Dollar Smack, Experts Say
(Bloomberg) -- A court order that Donald Trump and his lawyer must pay almost $1 million in sanctions for filing an “abusive” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton probably won’t succeed in deterring him, legal experts say. Most Read from Bloomberg. The order was handed down Thursday by US...
As U.S. Hits Debt Ceiling, Millionaires Tell Davos Leaders: Raise Our Taxes
Abigail Disney ripped the World Economic Forum as a "farce" and demanded participants address "only thing that can make a difference: Taxing the rich."
Mark Levin calls for the Constitution to be amended in order to reform the legal system: 'Complete overhaul'
Fox News host Mark Levin explains why the House GOP needs to change up the country's legal and judicial system in his monologue on 'Life Liberty & Levin.
Yellen rejects GOP gambit on debt ceiling
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is ruling out a potential proposal from House Republicans that calls for triaging payments after the exhaustion of "extraordinary measures" to avoid default on the federal debt. The big picture: The U.S. has reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, with...
Opinion: Russia could soon make the war in Ukraine even deadlier
Russia appears poised to launch a major spring offensive, and it could come even before the winter snows start to melt, writes Frida Ghitis, who says the West must quickly provide Ukraine with the German tanks for which Kyiv has been pleading.
