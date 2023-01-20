ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.

A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
The US is scrambling to find what experts say may be the 'most important' hardware Ukraine needs to hold off Russia in 2023

Amid indications that Russia is planning to resume offensive operations in spring 2023, Ukraine's allies are scrambling to provide Ukraine with sufficient artillery ammunition. But this requires scouring the globe for munitions to feed Ukraine's polyglot collection of Soviet-designed guns and the dizzying array of howitzers and rocket launchers supplied...
Trump Not Scared by Judge’s Million-Dollar Smack, Experts Say

(Bloomberg) -- A court order that Donald Trump and his lawyer must pay almost $1 million in sanctions for filing an “abusive” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton probably won’t succeed in deterring him, legal experts say. Most Read from Bloomberg. The order was handed down Thursday by US...
Yellen rejects GOP gambit on debt ceiling

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is ruling out a potential proposal from House Republicans that calls for triaging payments after the exhaustion of "extraordinary measures" to avoid default on the federal debt. The big picture: The U.S. has reached its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, with...
