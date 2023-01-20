Local theater veterans Laura Gordon and James Ridge render a relationship of stunning complexity as George and Martha in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Truth, fiction, vice and ambition filter through a staggeringly intricate portrayal of a couple who have been married for a very long time. Scenic and lighting designer Jason Fassl has done a tremendous job of crafting a surprisingly detailed residence in 1962, but the real spectacle of the show rests in and within Gordon and Ridge. The harrowing intimacy of two characters who know each other as well as George and Martha can be quite difficult to bring across with any serious depth onstage. Gordon and Ridge deftly, cunningly slice their way through the love, resentment and restlessness of a pair of characters who gradually dissect each other over the course of a late night at home while entertaining a couple of guests.

