Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Milwaukee Bucks Looking to Trade Star PlayerOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.Westland DailyMilwaukee, WI
Related
wisconsinrightnow.com
Petitions Seek to Save Streets of Old Milwaukee, European Village
There are two separate petitions to save the Streets of Old Milwaukee and the adjacent European Village, which is the part of the exhibit where you can look into the houses of different cultures. The Milwaukee Public Museum has admitted the exhibits will change, but has been vague about how...
shepherdexpress.com
Potowatomi Hotel and Casino to Open Sportsbook
Since a federal ban was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2018, the topic of sports betting in Wisconsin, particularly Milwaukee, has simmered. On Monday, Potowatomi Hotel and Casino announced that it will close the Northern Lights Theater and Fire Pit Sports Bar in its facility, with the plan to ultimately construct a sportsbook that is due to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. In the meantime, two temporary sportsbook operations will open at the casino within the next three to six weeks.
oakpark.com
Road Trip to Sheboygan for Native American Mounds, Brats, Fleishbrok & Fish
Wisconsin has more Native American burial and effigy mounds than any other state in the Union. Burial mounds are, as the name implies, resting places for the dead; effigy mounds are earthworks, just mud and dirt, usually shaped to resemble animals, real and mythological. In the backyards of a Sheboygan...
wearegreenbay.com
The American town demolished for developments that never happened
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI) – Allenton, Missouri, used to be a small town near Eureka, Missouri. There was a general store, a post office, and a school there. Families settled in, and houses sprung up. The community was small, but, as is customary in small towns, everyone knew everyone.
shepherdexpress.com
A Vibrant Community Springs to Life in First Stage’s ‘Carmela’
First Stage, one of the nation’s leading theaters for young people, introduces audiences to a colorful, vibrant and supportive community in Carmela, Full of Wishes, adapted from the book by Matt De La Peňa. The play opened last weekend at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Advertised...
wtmj.com
MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team
MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
CBS 58
City of Milwaukee considering lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee is considering significant legal action against Kia and Hyundai tied to the rash of car thefts. The Common Council has been discussing possible legal action for months, and now an alderman confirms the city attorney is looking to move forward. 3rd District...
spectrumnews1.com
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'
MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee jail death, former 'Most Wanted' fugitive unresponsive in cell
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County inmate who was formerly one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted and on the list of the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives died in jail on Sunday morning, Jan. 22. His death comes almost a year after his arrest in Mexico after 16 years on the run.
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin doctor travels to Capitol Hill with the hopes of ending fentanyl-related substances
MADISON, Wis. — An emergency room physician from Oconomowoc recently made a trip to Capitol Hill to urge lawmakers to follow in the footsteps of Wisconsin, as part of an effort to keep fentanyl-related substances (FRS) off the streets. FRS are highly active opioids, almost identical to fentanyl, which...
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 574 New Cases, No Deaths
On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 574 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 539 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 5,053 new cases, and a 7-day average of 11,089 cases per day. In 2021, 1,676 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,641 cases per day.
shepherdexpress.com
‘Virginia Woolf’s’ Harrowingly Dense Dramatic Intensity
Local theater veterans Laura Gordon and James Ridge render a relationship of stunning complexity as George and Martha in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Truth, fiction, vice and ambition filter through a staggeringly intricate portrayal of a couple who have been married for a very long time. Scenic and lighting designer Jason Fassl has done a tremendous job of crafting a surprisingly detailed residence in 1962, but the real spectacle of the show rests in and within Gordon and Ridge. The harrowing intimacy of two characters who know each other as well as George and Martha can be quite difficult to bring across with any serious depth onstage. Gordon and Ridge deftly, cunningly slice their way through the love, resentment and restlessness of a pair of characters who gradually dissect each other over the course of a late night at home while entertaining a couple of guests.
wtmj.com
Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
shepherdexpress.com
Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays
If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
Man charged with opening fire at picnic found dead in jail
MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man who landed on the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list after he allegedly killed two people and wounded three others at a 2006 Memorial Day picnic has been found dead in his jail cell. Octaviano Juarez-Corro was found unresponsive in his cell...
wuwm.com
Rent control may help ease the financial strain on rent burdened residents in Milwaukee
Housing rates are expensive and continue to increase across the country. More and more American renters are seeing their monthly rent increasing, and are now becoming rent-burdened. This means that many tenants are spending 30% or more of their overall income on rent alone. In Milwaukee County, about half of...
One Wisconsin man's unique hobby of raising Texas longhorns
Everyone has a hobby. Some are more unique than others. For John Kane, his hobby is raising Texas Longhorns.
Comments / 0