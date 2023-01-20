ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wisconsinrightnow.com

Petitions Seek to Save Streets of Old Milwaukee, European Village

There are two separate petitions to save the Streets of Old Milwaukee and the adjacent European Village, which is the part of the exhibit where you can look into the houses of different cultures. The Milwaukee Public Museum has admitted the exhibits will change, but has been vague about how...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Potowatomi Hotel and Casino to Open Sportsbook

Since a federal ban was overturned by the Supreme Court in 2018, the topic of sports betting in Wisconsin, particularly Milwaukee, has simmered. On Monday, Potowatomi Hotel and Casino announced that it will close the Northern Lights Theater and Fire Pit Sports Bar in its facility, with the plan to ultimately construct a sportsbook that is due to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. In the meantime, two temporary sportsbook operations will open at the casino within the next three to six weeks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The American town demolished for developments that never happened

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo (KTVI) – Allenton, Missouri, used to be a small town near Eureka, Missouri. There was a general store, a post office, and a school there. Families settled in, and houses sprung up. The community was small, but, as is customary in small towns, everyone knew everyone.
EUREKA, MO
shepherdexpress.com

A Vibrant Community Springs to Life in First Stage’s ‘Carmela’

First Stage, one of the nation’s leading theaters for young people, introduces audiences to a colorful, vibrant and supportive community in Carmela, Full of Wishes, adapted from the book by Matt De La Peňa. The play opened last weekend at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater. Advertised...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

MBJ 40 Under 40: Alison Fotsch Kleibor, Wisconsin Humane Society

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Business Journal is unveiling its 2023 “40 Under 40” Honorees this week. One of the honorees this year is Alison Fotsch Kleibor, President and CEO for the Wisconsin Humane Society. She started at the Wisconsin Humane Society 16 years ago, beginning as an...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

'UPFRONT' recap: Milwaukee mayor dismisses privatization calls in shared revenue negotiations

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson dismissed calls to privatize certain city services in ongoing negotiations with Republicans about increasing shared revenue and allowing a dedicated sales tax for Milwaukee. “I’m not looking to privatization necessarily,” Johnson said on WISN’s "UPFRONT," which is produced in partnership with WisPolitics.com. “But there are areas...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
MADISON, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 574 New Cases, No Deaths

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 574 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 539 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 5,053 new cases, and a 7-day average of 11,089 cases per day. In 2021, 1,676 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,641 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

‘Virginia Woolf’s’ Harrowingly Dense Dramatic Intensity

Local theater veterans Laura Gordon and James Ridge render a relationship of stunning complexity as George and Martha in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Truth, fiction, vice and ambition filter through a staggeringly intricate portrayal of a couple who have been married for a very long time. Scenic and lighting designer Jason Fassl has done a tremendous job of crafting a surprisingly detailed residence in 1962, but the real spectacle of the show rests in and within Gordon and Ridge. The harrowing intimacy of two characters who know each other as well as George and Martha can be quite difficult to bring across with any serious depth onstage. Gordon and Ridge deftly, cunningly slice their way through the love, resentment and restlessness of a pair of characters who gradually dissect each other over the course of a late night at home while entertaining a couple of guests.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Bystander killed in Milwaukee police chase

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man is dead after a vehicle fleeing Milwaukee police crashed into his car. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Monday that the 47-year-old man was killed Sunday evening. Police said in a news release that officers starting chasing a stolen vehicle that had been involved in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Sober-ish Wisconsin: Luxe Golf Bays

If you're looking for the next group activity to do that doesn’t necessarily revolve around eating or drinking, you have come to the right place. Welcome to Soberish Wisconsin, the place to go for ideas for what there is to do. Guests can also enjoy food and drinks from...
FRANKLIN, WI

