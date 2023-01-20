Students can spend a lot of time on buses, whether commuting between their homes and school daily or taking part in school-sponsored activities outside the area. As internet access becomes integral to completing schoolwork, spending hours on a bus without access to the internet can lead to late nights at home completing that work. To address this issue, the Southwest Dubois County School Corporation is adding Wifi to the majority of its fleet of buses. Beginning this week, 16 corporation buses will provide WiFi with access to the school corporation’s filtered internet.

