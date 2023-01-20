Lisa Marie Presley Laid To Rest Beside Late Son Benjamin Keough Ahead Of Public Memorial Service

MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley has been peacefully laid to rest at Graceland exactly one week after her devastating death on Thursday, January 12.

The 54-year-old officially made it to her final resting place — beside her late son, Benjamin Keough , and her famous father, Elvis Presley —on Thursday, January 19.

Lisa Marie was lowered into her grave just a few days before the Tennessee estate is set to host a public memorial service to honor the "Lights Out" singer on Sunday, January 22.

Family and friends of the beloved mom-of-four will gather at the Meditation Garden — where the famous offspring was buried — to say their final personal goodbyes before crowds of people arrive to pay their respects.

Lisa Marie's three daughters — Riley Keough , 33, and twins Finley and Harper , 14 — as well as her mother, Priscilla Presley , are some of the star's close family members who will come together ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

The "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer's ex-husbands and fathers of her children, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood , will also join their daughters and former mother-in-law to say goodbye to Lisa Marie .

The family additionally expects Austin Butler , who starred as Lisa Marie's father in the 2022 film Elvis , to make an appearance on Sunday, however, the actor has yet to confirm, according to a news outlet.

Following the singer's unexpected death last Thursday, workers began to prepare the special gravesite to make room for the only child of the King of Rock and Roll and his ex-wife, Priscilla.

The grave of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27 years old — had to be "slightly" moved over to make room for his mother at the famed Meditation Garden.

"They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house," an estate staffer revealed to an additional news publication.

Priscilla confirmed the heartbreaking news of Lisa Marie's passing just hours after the celebrity had been rushed to a nearby hospital when she suffered from full cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas home.

