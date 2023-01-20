ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Lisa Marie Presley Laid To Rest Beside Late Son Benjamin Keough Ahead Of Public Memorial Service

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
MEGA

Lisa Marie Presley has been peacefully laid to rest at Graceland exactly one week after her devastating death on Thursday, January 12.

The 54-year-old officially made it to her final resting place — beside her late son, Benjamin Keough , and her famous father, Elvis Presley —on Thursday, January 19.

Lisa Marie was lowered into her grave just a few days before the Tennessee estate is set to host a public memorial service to honor the "Lights Out" singer on Sunday, January 22.

WHO ARE LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S CHILDREN? MEET THE HEIRS TO ELVIS' GRACELAND ESTATE

Family and friends of the beloved mom-of-four will gather at the Meditation Garden — where the famous offspring was buried — to say their final personal goodbyes before crowds of people arrive to pay their respects.

mega

Lisa Marie's three daughters — Riley Keough , 33, and twins Finley and Harper , 14 — as well as her mother, Priscilla Presley , are some of the star's close family members who will come together ahead of Sunday's ceremony.

The "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet" singer's ex-husbands and fathers of her children, Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood , will also join their daughters and former mother-in-law to say goodbye to Lisa Marie .

The family additionally expects Austin Butler , who starred as Lisa Marie's father in the 2022 film Elvis , to make an appearance on Sunday, however, the actor has yet to confirm, according to a news outlet.

Following the singer's unexpected death last Thursday, workers began to prepare the special gravesite to make room for the only child of the King of Rock and Roll and his ex-wife, Priscilla.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY WAS 'IN A DARK PLACE' AFTER SON BENJAMIN PASSED AWAY, FRIEND REVEALS: 'SHE HAD BEEN STRUGGLING'

The grave of Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27 years old — had to be "slightly" moved over to make room for his mother at the famed Meditation Garden.

MEGA

"They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house," an estate staffer revealed to an additional news publication.

Priscilla confirmed the heartbreaking news of Lisa Marie's passing just hours after the celebrity had been rushed to a nearby hospital when she suffered from full cardiac arrest inside of her Calabasas home.

TMZ reported news of Lisa Marie's memorial services while Page Six spoke to a source about Benjamin's grave.

Related
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Alleged Secret Half-Sister Deborah Pleaded For Sit-Down Years Before Tragic Death: Sources

Lisa Marie Presley’s alleged half-sister Deborah Presley broke her silence years before the woman who was believed to be Elvis’ only child tragically died, RadarOnline.com has learned. Deborah came forward in 2018 to claim her father was Elvis. She said her mother Barbara met the King of Rock & Roll before he became a megastar. At the time, Deborah was promoting a book called Star Seed that detailed her mom’s relationship with Elvis when he was only 19. Deborah said her mom was 14 and the two met at a recording studio. Deborah said she had memories of Elvis and...
Page Six

Benjamin Keough’s grave being moved to make room for Lisa Marie Presley

Benjamin Keough’s Graceland grave is being moved to make room for mother Lisa Marie Presley’s body, multiple estate staffers confirm to Page Six.  “They are moving the grave of Benjamin to make room for Lisa in the cemetery behind the house,” an insider exclusively tells us. Presley’s rep also confirmed to us Thursday the grave is being “slightly” moved. Photos obtained by TMZ Wednesday showed the late “Lights Out” singer’s grave being prepared next to Keough, who died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27. The family’s tombs are all located around the Memphis, Tenn., mansion’s famous backyard fountain. Work on the memorial site began Tuesday, according to...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley Spilled About Intimate Bedroom Romps With Ex-Husband Michael Jackson Years Before Her Shocking Death

The world was confused when Lisa Marie Presley eloped with Michael Jackson in 1994, but there was sexual chemistry. The two consummated their marriage on their wedding night and continued to be intimate during their 20-month union, RadarOnline.com can reveal.As this outlet reported, Elvis Presley's only child died on Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest. Lisa Marie's passing comes 13 years after her second husband's death. After her failed marriage with Danny Keough — whom she shared two children with — she said "I do" to Jackson.When Lisa Marie was promoting her second album, Now What, she dropped juicy details about...
TMZ.com

Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus Revealed Ahead of Graceland Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley's final resting place will be an above-ground tomb -- similar to what her late son was buried in ... which can now be in seen in full view ahead of her memorial. Photos surfaced Saturday from Graceland, where LMP's stone sarcophagus was revealed lying right next to...
RadarOnline

Alcohol, Painkillers & Antidepressants: Lisa Marie Presley's Demons Forced Her Into Rehab Years Before Sudden Death

Just weeks after her split from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, sources claimed a shattered Lisa Marie Presley checked into rehab to beat serious booze and drug demons, RadarOnline.com has learned. Elvis' only child was in a desperate battle to wean herself off of alcohol, painkillers, and antidepressants at a Los Angeles rehab facility in 2016, long before she was hospitalized after suffering cardiac arrest.As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on Thursday — just hours after being rushed to an L.A. hospital after reportedly being found unconscious by her housekeeper. Her first ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until EMTs arrived.Like her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye

Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”
RadarOnline

'She's A Mess': Lisa Marie Presley’s Mom Priscilla Was Headed Toward 'Emotional Breakdown' Before Daughter's Death: Sources

Broken-hearted Priscilla Presley was on the verge of an emotional breakdown before Lisa Marie Presley’s death that had friends deeply concerned, RadarOnline.com has learned. In 2020, sources revealed Priscilla was struggling to deal with both Lisa Marie’s past struggles with addiction and her nasty court battle with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. In addition, she was left devastated by the suicide of her grandson, Benjamin Keough. At the time, an insider said the one-time Dallas star had been rattled by not only her family issues but the global pandemic. “She’s so overwhelmed by everything,” a source said. “After Ben died, she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

Lisa Marie Presley spending more than $92,000 a month before death

Lisa Marie Presley was spending more than $92,000 a month before her death and may have been worth only $4 million when she passed away. Elvis’ only child, who died on Thursday (12.01.23) aged 54 from a double heart attack, also owed the taxman $1 million. Legal documents obtained...
RadarOnline

Lisa Marie Presley NOT Laid To Rest At Graceland Yet, Memorial Attendees Can Walk By Her Body Before Burial

Contrary to reports, the late Lisa Marie Presley has not yet been buried at Graceland, RadarOnline.com has learned. Rumors ran rampant on Friday that the 54-year-old singer had been laid to rest days before her public memorial; however, that isn't true.Lisa Marie's rep confirmed she was not buried at Graceland’s Meditation Garden on Thursday beside her late son, Benjamin. Meanwhile, a Graceland employee spilled the tea about what mourning fans can expect during the memorial this weekend.Lisa Marie's burial will take place after her funeral on Sunday, the staffer told Page Six, disclosing that attendees will “get a chance to...
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

Lisa Marie Presley to Be Laid to Rest at Graceland Next to 'Beloved' Son Benjamin

Presley died at age 54 on Thursday, over two years after her son Benjamin died at age 27 Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough at Graceland. "Lisa Marie's final resting place will be at Graceland, next to her beloved son Ben," a statement from her daughter Riley Keough's rep to PEOPLE read. Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died on Thursday at age 54 after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.  Her son Benjamin died by suicide in 2020 at...
MEMPHIS, TN
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12, hours after she was hospitalized. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, was 54. Paramedics arrived at her home to respond to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Her cause of death is pending a toxicology report.
CALABASAS, CA
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed first child

Riley Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, have welcomed a daughter, a rep for the actress confirmed to Page Six. Smith-Petersen alluded to the surprising reveal while reading a letter from his wife at Lisa Marie Presley’s memorial at Graceland on Sunday. “Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters,” the letter from Keough to her late mom read in part. “Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my...
FLORIDA STATE
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Wants To Be Buried At Graceland With Daughter Lisa Marie & Ex-Husband Elvis

Priscilla Presley's final wish is to spend eternity next to her late daughter, Lisa Marie, and her ex, Elvis Presley. The 77-year-old grandmother has been planning her own funeral for years and secretly reached out to Graceland's trustees about being buried there, RadarOnline.com has learned."Priscilla still thinks of herself as Elvis' widow and her rightful resting place is next to him," an insider spilled in 2019. Her desire to be laid to rest at Graceland has only grown now that Lisa Marie is there. As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home....
MEMPHIS, TN
