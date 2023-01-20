Read full article on original website
Anita Kay Thomas
Anita Kay Thomas, 60, passed away and went to be with the Lord at 8:11pm on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at her residence. She was born on August 12, 1962, in Alton, the daughter of the late Riley and Norma (Dale) Barnhart. She married David Thomas on June 4, 1983, in Meadowbrook, and he survives. Other survivors include two daughters and sons in law: Nicole and Brent Link, JoAnna and Dustin Spicer, a son and daughter in law: Cody and Samantha Thomas, a grandson: Jaxon Thomas, three sisters and brothers in law: Carla and Johnny McClennan, Cathy and Rick Brendel, Rita and CJ Springer, her brother in law and sister in law: Joey and Charla Thomas, sisters in law and brothers in law: Debbie and Nick Stilwell, Lori and Doug Allison, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Robert Walters
Robert John “Bob” Walters, 92, of Alton, passed away at 11:26 p.m., on January 21, 2023 at Cedar Creek, surrounded by his loving family. Bob was born on July 1, 1930, in Alton, IL, the son of Joseph H. and Liguori C. (Dwiggins) Walters. He married Jeanne Osseck on May 19, 1956, at St. Louis Cathedral, in St. Louis, MO. Jeanne preceded him in death on September 18, 2009. Bob is survived by eight children; Jim (Angela) Walters of Normal, IL, Theresa Logan of Godfrey, IL, Linda (Justin) Scheiter of Godfrey, IL, Tom (Megan) Walters of Chatham, IL, Mike (Polly) Walters of Godfrey, IL, Carolyn (Bob) McCluskey of Godfrey, IL, Mary (Ed) Zamorski of Canton, GA and David (Karen) Walters of Godfrey, IL; twenty grandchildren, Jake (Paige) Walters, Ellen (George) Khoury and Jon Walters; Christopher (Casey) Logan and Patrick Logan; Sydney, Sam and Jackson Scheiter; Matt (Jenna) Walters and Ryan Walters; Hannah, Nathan and Meredith (Meme) Walters; Andrew and Daniel McCluskey; Alex, Ethan and Liesa Armstrong; and Valerie and Nina Walters; and three great grandchildren, Evelyn Logan; Ella Walters; Isabella Walters. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Jeanne, his parents, his sister Virginia and his brother Joseph; his son Robert John Jr., his son-in-law David Logan and grandson Robert Logan.
Marjorie Iberg
Marjorie E. “Marge” Iberg, age 96 of Marine, IL, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Cedarhurst of Highland in Highland, IL. She was born on Thursday, September 16, 1926, in Marine, IL, the daughter of Ben and Carrie (nee Hilby) Hess. On Saturday, September 17, 1949, she married...
Jerry Lewis
Jerry E. Lewis, 65, passed away at 12:16 p.m. Friday, January 20, 2023 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, IL. Born March 20, 1957 in Alton, he was a son of Paul E. Lewis and Patricia (Savage) Inlow. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy...
The obituary
I folded laundry this morning only to discover that I had lost yet another sock, victim of the in-house Bermuda Triangle otherwise known as the clothes dryer. It was part of my favorite sock tandem. I felt it called for an appropriate obituary. Mr. A. Black Sock passed from the...
Joyce Fields
Joyce E. (Brown) Fields, 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Born Sept. 23, 1934 in Jerseyville, she was a daughter of Harry and May (Cross) Brown. Joyce was a multi-talented woman and worked many jobs in her lifetime. She was a machinist...
Marshall Hobbs
Marshall “Sunny” Lloyd Hobbs, 84, of Granite City passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Granite City Nursing and Rehab surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Thomas and Bertie (Maxon) Hobbs on September 18, 1938 in Madison, IL Marshall enjoyed spending his time looking at old family photos and telling stories. He loved being outdoors and all Marshall wanted to do in life was to share love.
John Gibbons
Local attorney and beloved husband and father John P. Gibbons, 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, received the Last Rites and passed away suddenly on January 19, 2023 from complications of recently diagnosed pancreatic cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and their seven living children. Born in St. Louis in 1937,...
Project Homeless Connect fair is Friday in Alton
It’s the first time for Madison County’s “Project Homeless Connect” event in three years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Friday (January 27th) from ten until three at River of Life Church in Alton persons experiencing homelessness will be offered goods and services. According to most-recent...
Wood River plans improvements to Belk Park Lake
A Park Enhancement Program grant from Madison County will help Wood River upgrade its aeration system at Belk Park Lake and purchase software for its recreation department, according to Parks and Recreation Director Jason Woody. Your browser does not support the audio element. Woody said the city receives more than...
School Board Candidate Announcement - Jarvis Swope
Today I would like to formally announce my candidacy for the Alton Community Unit School Board - District 11. As a long-standing resident and member of the community, I have a vested interest in our children’s future. Having 2 young girls attending school in the district and as a 2005 graduate of Alton High School, I currently serve our community as the Information Technology Director for the City of Alton and in Law Enforcement as a Part-Time Police Officer in our area.
Wood River starts process to raze nuisance building
The Wood River City Council approved a resolution Tuesday night declaring a former church property on State Street unsafe and a public nuisance. City Manager Steve Palen said final plans for the building would likely be demolition unless a developer showed interest. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Getting street racers off the street
Street racing is something that is an issue year-round, nut more so as the weather warms. The illegal practice is highly dangerous, and sometimes deadly. A local racetrack is hoping to provide an outlet if you have a need for speed. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison will open its drag strip once a month starting in March to host events that should appeal to the street racers in the St. Louis area.
Life plus 13 years in officer’s death
A 24-year-old Florissant man will spend the rest of his life in jail after being found guilty of first-degree murder last month in the death of a Brooklyn police officer a little over a year ago. Caleb L. Campbell was sentenced in the death of 24-year-old Brian Pierce Jr., who was killed when the car Campbell was driving struck him while laying down spike strips on the McKinley Bridge at around 3am August 4, 2021.
APD still interested in cold case info
The recent charges in a one-time cold case involving the death of an Alton women has the Big Z asking about several cold-cases that the Alton Police Department still wants to solve. Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford says those cases are still open and will be until they can find some kind of closure for the family.
BattleHawks meeting the fans
The St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL have begun practicing for their first game February 19th in San Antonio. On Saturday (January 21), they’ll take a break for a Fan Fest from noon until three at The Armory STL at 3660 Market Street in St. Louis. It’s a chance...
Hillsboro prison investigation continues
About 20 individuals at an Illinois prison near Hillsboro are recovering after being exposed to what Illinois Department of Corrections officials say was a “foreign substance.”. On Wednesday, a staff member at Graham Correctional Center responded to a medical incident involving individuals in custody who appeared to be under...
Jersey sends bowling team to state tourney, Alton sends individual qualifier
The Jereyville bowling team finished third in the Collinsville Sectional Saturday and will advance to the State Finals. Alton's Sam Ottwell tied for the final individual qualifying spot and will also advance to the state competition. PREP BOWLING COLLINSVILLE SECTIONAL. (Top 6 Advance to State Finals) Salem. O’Fallon. Jerseyville.
PHOTOS: Highland girls basketball tournament, 5th place game - Teutopolis 56, Civic Memorial 39
The Highland girls basketball tournament wrapped up on Saturday (1/21/23). Teutopolis defeated Civic Memorial, 56-39 in the 5th place of the tourney.
