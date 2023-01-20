Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WPMI
Fairhope Rotary Club visits Selma to help those in need
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — It has been more than a week since an EF-2 tornado tore through Selma. Organizations across Alabama have rushed into the area offering resources to help Selma get back on its feet. The Fairhope Rotary Club is one of those groups. The president of the...
WPMI
City of Mobile accepting applications for C251: Citizens Academy
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Applications are now open for the third cohort of the C251: Citizens Academy. Established in 2021, this program offers Mobilians a chance to learn more about how their city government and its various departments function directly from our team leaders. C251: Citizens Academy is an...
WPMI
Krewe De La Dauphine kicks off the carnival season
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — Despite the rainy weather, the Krewe De La Dauphine held kicked off the carnival season Saturday and folks packed out Dauphin island to let the good times roll!. "It's just really fun to celebrate it and spend time with my family," said Clara Moffett,...
WPMI
Mobile area JROTC Cadets come together to clean up Oak Lawn Cemetery
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A local veterans cemetery that has recently fallen on hard times is looking a bit prouder, thanks to more than a hundred mobile county students who chose to get their hands dirty. Their mission?. Give back to those who have served our country by clipping,...
WPMI
Car crashes into Mobile Police vehicle working accident
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Saturday night Theodore Dawes Fire Rescue, Mobile Police Department, and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene of an accident on EB Interstate 10. While working on the scene of that accident, another car ran into a parked MPD vehicle. This highlights the dangers of...
WPMI
Mobile County Commission seeking input for housing grant priorities
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile County needs to hear from residents, organizations that serve the homeless and others. What are our most pressing local needs related to affordable housing, rental assistance, homelessness prevention and shelters?. The comment period is now through Feb. 14, 2023 via the online survey available...
WPMI
Alert canceled for missing Chickasaw woman
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE: The missing person alert was cancelled late Saturday night. The Chickasaw Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Camoleet Lewis. Ms Lewis is a 64 year old white female and may be living with a condition that may impair her judgement.
WPMI
Mobile Police: Death investigation underway after incident at police precinct
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at approximately 7:02 p.m., officers from precinct 2, 5541 Highway 90, responded to a vehicle entering the parking lot. The officers approached the vehicle and discovered two adult male occupants. One of the occupants was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
WPMI
Former Prichard payroll clerk sentenced, fined for using office for personal gain
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Sheila Milner Jackson, a former Prichard payroll clerk, was sentenced Monday to 2 years of formal probation, a $10,000 fine, and 2 months as front-end diversion in the Community Corrections Program. Jackson pleaded guilty to Use of Office for Personal gain in August 2022 after...
WPMI
Box containing baby's ashes washes up in Daphne.
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — Investigators are looking for answers after an alarming discovery this weekend in Daphne. A small, light blue box washed up on the Mayday Park shore. Police say, at first, the fisherman in the area thought it was a tacklebox, but when they looked inside, they knew this box wasn't for fishing.
WPMI
MCPSS honors 2022 Teachers of the Year
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — They are among the very few people we trust to spend the day with our children. To hold their hands, give them advice, and teach them the lessons they need to know to be successful in life. They are our teachers, and Friday, Mobile County...
WPMI
Metal detectors may not be a cure all for school shootings
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile Police say a student was found with a gun at B.C. Rain High School. That happened on Tuesday, and it has folks wondering if more security measures are needed and which measures would be effective. I took those questions to a researcher who spent a lot of time looking into school safety. He says metal detectors alone may not be enough. He also says school shootings can be preventable.
