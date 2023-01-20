ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

WebXtra: Longview prepares debut of ‘Learning trails’ at city parks

KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KLTV) - A Pittsburg woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last week was on her way to a funeral for a woman killed in a crash days earlier. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash. According to sister station KY3, the three were family members and traveling with other family members who were injured in the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KLTV

Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts

Lots of animals that crawl, creep and even slither are on display this weekend at the show in Longview. Longview Exhibit Center, as well as food trucks and other fun things to do. It's happening at 1123 Jaycee Drive, on Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.

TYLER, TX
KLTV

Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for UT Tyler’s new Medical Education Building. The facility will be built in Tyler’s mid-town medical district and eventually house a new UT Tyler medical school. Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning. According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained. The...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Fun events coming to Tyler soon

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Debbi Isham with Tyler Parks and Recreation stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss some upcoming events. The 18th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Lindsey Park. The cost to enter is $25 per player. For […]
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Witness dealing with survivor’s guilt after a wrong-way crash killed 3 in Springfield

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children

LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash near Mineola killed one person and injured three on Friday morning. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Howard Petrea, 89, of Mineola failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 80 and Farm to Market Road 1253. This caused the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang to crash Petrea’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
MINEOLA, TX
ktbb.com

Tyler, Longview to participate in 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count

TYLER/LONGVIEW — Tyler and Longview will take part this Thursday in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, referred to nationally as the Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. The Longview effort is facilitated by the City of Longview’s Volunteer in Service to America coordinator, Sabrina Fields; the North East Texas Homeless Consortium (NET); the Texas Homeless Network; and volunteers from the community. The East Texas Human Needs Network will head up the Tyler project. Officials say these counts will provide a one-day snapshot of homelessness in the two communities, with an eye on addressing concerns related to the local homeless populations. Click here and here to read more.
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

45 People Are Facing Felony Charges After Arrests In Smith County, Texas

This past weekend was a mixed bag when it came to outdoor activities because of the rain Saturday, but Sunday turned out to be a pretty good day. That didn't really matter because it was divisional playoff weekend in the NFL. We now know which four teams are playing in the championship games next week and ultimately two of them will go on to play in Super Bowl LVII.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

East Texas financial expert shares filing tips for start of tax season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to start filing your taxes! The 2023 tax season officially starts today, but things could look a little different this year. “Individuals who normally get large refunds in previous years are now going to experience smaller refunds,” Juan Martinez, Martinez CPA President and CEO said.
TYLER, TX

