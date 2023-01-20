Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This week marks the 100th anniversary of Professor George Washington Carver's visit to Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Get free chicken salad in three Jacksonville restaurants this todayAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Tour Tyler Texas congratulates Nansi Medina Jaimes for 10th year as tax a preparer in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Congratulations Max Duggan an Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award finalist and welcome to Tyler TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KLTV
Tyler ISD board set to approve new Legacy football coach on Thursday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler ISD board is scheduled to name a new head football coach for Legacy High School in a special-called meeting on Thursday. The hiring of the coach is one of two action items listed on the agenda. The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. The...
KLTV
Tyler Lions attempt to end Mount Pleasant’s winning streak on the court
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Mt Pleasant boys’ basketball team took down Tyler high for their 26th win 83-50. Running an uptempo offense and making shots inside and out, the Lions were overmatched. The Lions’ rally would fall short as the Tigers found a rhythm to their game and kept...
KLTV
WebXtra: Longview prepares debut of ‘Learning trails’ at city parks
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
KLTV
Pittsburg woman killed in Missouri crash was on way to funeral
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KLTV) - A Pittsburg woman who was killed in a wrong-way crash last week was on her way to a funeral for a woman killed in a crash days earlier. Sharon Farmer, 69, of Pittsburg, Ukena Farmer, 45, of Dallas, and Stephen Figgins, 61, of Missouri City, died in the crash. According to sister station KY3, the three were family members and traveling with other family members who were injured in the crash.
KLTV
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville's Sea Scouts
Lots of animals that crawl, creep and even slither are on display this weekend at the show in Longview. Longview Exhibit Center, as well as food trucks and other fun things to do. It's happening at 1123 Jaycee Drive, on Saturday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Major crash blocking intersection of Old Jacksonville Hwy., Grande Blvd. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A major crash is blocking a busy Tyler intersection. According to the Tyler Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Old Jacksonville Highway and Grande Blvd. Injuries have been reported, but thee extent of those injuries is unknown at this time....
KLTV
Early morning fire at fast food restaurant in Tyler.
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
KLTV
Gov. Abbott attends groundbreaking for UT Tyler Medical Education Building
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for UT Tyler’s new Medical Education Building. The facility will be built in Tyler’s midtown medical district and eventually house the new UT Tyler medical school. This will be East Texas’ first school of medicine and the UT...
KLTV
Californian heads effort to preserve remaining LeTourneau concrete homes
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday for UT Tyler’s new Medical Education Building. The facility will be built in Tyler’s mid-town medical district and eventually house a new UT Tyler medical school. Candlelight vigil to be held for SFA students killed in crash. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
KLTV
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
KLTV
Fire damages Sonic on S. Broadway in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire damaged the Sonic Drive-In on South Broadway Avenue early Monday morning. According to authorities, the call came in around 5:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived quickly at the scene in the 5600 block of South Broadway and were able to get the fire contained. The...
Fun events coming to Tyler soon
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Debbi Isham with Tyler Parks and Recreation stopped by East Texas Live on Friday to discuss some upcoming events. The 18th annual Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Lindsey Park. The cost to enter is $25 per player. For […]
KLTV
Witness dealing with survivor’s guilt after a wrong-way crash killed 3 in Springfield
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
Super Fun Party Ideas in East Texas That Your Kids Will Absolutely Love
Looking for some super fun party ideas that your kids will love--AND that are here in East Texas?. Parents are just so busy. Especially nowadays. And so, when it's time to throw a party for your child or teen--and likely their friends--it can leave already frazzled parents staring blankly into the void looking for inspiration.
KLTV
Nonprofits, East Texas libraries work to boost reading skills of children
KLTV 7′s Jamey Boyum talks with California resident Stephen Cameron about what he says are the only two surviving concrete homes built in the 1940s by R.G. LeTourneau. The homes were made in one day for LeTourneau employees and in other countries during mission trips. A huge machine acted as a mold for the homes. As far as Cameron can tell the only two homes that have survived are on Komatsu property in Longview. Cameron is heading an effort asking that they are preserved.
1 injured after fiery Rusk County crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a major crash in Rusk County early Monday morning. According to the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, fire units were dispatched to the scene at SH 322 near the intersection of CR 243A around 5 a.m. and found the truck with major damage and “fully […]
KLTV
2-vehicle crash kills 1, injures 3 near Mineola
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash near Mineola killed one person and injured three on Friday morning. According to a preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 10:50 a.m. Friday, Howard Petrea, 89, of Mineola failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of US Highway 80 and Farm to Market Road 1253. This caused the driver of a 2016 Ford Mustang to crash Petrea’s vehicle on the driver’s side.
ktbb.com
Tyler, Longview to participate in 2023 Point-in-Time Homeless Count
TYLER/LONGVIEW — Tyler and Longview will take part this Thursday in a coordinated effort to measure homelessness across Texas, referred to nationally as the Point-in-Time (PIT) Homeless Count. The Longview effort is facilitated by the City of Longview’s Volunteer in Service to America coordinator, Sabrina Fields; the North East Texas Homeless Consortium (NET); the Texas Homeless Network; and volunteers from the community. The East Texas Human Needs Network will head up the Tyler project. Officials say these counts will provide a one-day snapshot of homelessness in the two communities, with an eye on addressing concerns related to the local homeless populations. Click here and here to read more.
45 People Are Facing Felony Charges After Arrests In Smith County, Texas
This past weekend was a mixed bag when it came to outdoor activities because of the rain Saturday, but Sunday turned out to be a pretty good day. That didn't really matter because it was divisional playoff weekend in the NFL. We now know which four teams are playing in the championship games next week and ultimately two of them will go on to play in Super Bowl LVII.
KLTV
East Texas financial expert shares filing tips for start of tax season
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to start filing your taxes! The 2023 tax season officially starts today, but things could look a little different this year. “Individuals who normally get large refunds in previous years are now going to experience smaller refunds,” Juan Martinez, Martinez CPA President and CEO said.
Comments / 0