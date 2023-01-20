Read full article on original website
Georgia students compete in FIRST Robotics Super Regional Competition in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District hosted a FIRST Robotics Super Regional competition at Spencer High School on Saturday. The regional event brought together students from 10 different counties across the state of Georgia – as law makers continue to invest in STEM programs for the youth. FIRST, or For Inspiration and […]
WTVM
Pride on the Plains hosts family fun day in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A non-profit organization, Pride on the Plains, has a main goal - to promote a sense of pride throughout Lee County. The non-profit hosted one of their monthly meetings this past weekend. Once a month, Pride on the Plains hosts a family fun day at Coffee...
WTVM
2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast announced to public
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 2023 Dancing Stars of Columbus cast was announced to the public on Saturday, January 21. 25 Columbus residents, both Star Dancers and Pro Dancers, will raise awareness, as well as funds, to help eliminate Alzheimer’s Disease by participating in the 13th in-person year of Dancing Stars of Columbus; this event pairs Star Dancers with Professional Dancers in a one-night fundraising gala dance competition for the Alzheimer’s Association.
WTVM
Mardi Gras season in full swing in the Fountain City
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I invite everyone to participate in Mardi Gras Columbus, Georgia, cause this is the time to let the good times roll,” says Fountain City Mardi Gras Association President, Dr. Rocky Marsh. Saturday morning, Mayor Skip Henderson officially declared January 21 through Saturday, March 11,...
High school student seen in photo, allegedly in possession of weapon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An alarming photo was circling around social media of a Shaw High School student. The photo shows the student who allegedly had a weapon in their possession. School administrators were notified about the photo on Thursday, Jan. 19 as it was circulating on social media during school hours. Principal of Shaw […]
Georgia WR Rodarius Thomas arrested on felony charge
Georgia wide receiver Rodarius Thomas was arrested early Monday morning on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor battery-family violence, according to an Athens-Clarke County Jail official.
WTVM
Troup County residents lend helping hand to those affected by recent tornado
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Just a week later after a tornado ripped through a LaGrange neighborhood, many residents of LaGrange came out to help those in need. Three churches with a vision have grown into a mission to help those affected by the storm. One Lexington Park resident I spoke...
Opelika-Auburn News
GoFundMe established to assist with funeral arrangements for Opelika Jane Doe, identified as Amore Wiggins
After the Opelika Police Department announced the name of Opelika Baby Jane Doe to be Amore Wiggins, her biological mother, Sherry Wiggins, has organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to assist with funeral arrangements for her daughter and to help pay for travel expenses to be able to attend court in the future.
20-year-old Georgia man fatally struck by train in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 20-year-old Fortson, Georgia, man was fatally struck by a train earlier this morning, according to the Russell County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City, Alabama. The coroner’s office says Ahmad Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead […]
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
wltz.com
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
WTVM
Over 160 AEDs distributed throughout Russell County-owned buildings
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All county-owned buildings in Russell County will now have AEDs - or an Automated External Defibrillator - which are electronic devices that help those in cardiac arrest. Russell County is expecting to distribute 167 AEDs to county buildings, facilities, volunteer fire departments, schools and sheriff’s...
Albany Herald
High School Round-Up: Deerfield-Windsor, Dougherty, Monroe and Lee County all win
Dawson - The Deerfield-Windsor boy's and girl's basketball teams won by nearly identical scores Friday night at Terrell Academy in Dawson. The Lady Knights captured a 45-27 win over the Lady Eagles and the Knights followed with a 49-27 win over the Eagles. The Lady Knights held a 25-17 halftime...
WTVM
SWAT Team presence on Bayberry Drive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A heavy police presence has been spotted in east Columbus. Columbus SWAT Team and robbery detectives were spotted on Bayberry Drive. At this time, there are no official details on why authorities are on the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9...
WTVM
Genealogist who found Opelika Jane Doe’s parents breaks down process
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case is one that’s still touching the hearts of folks in the community. After the case went cold for nearly 11 years, Thursday, we finally learned her name -- Amore Wiggins and the name of the man accused of her murder, her father Lamar Vickerstaff Jr.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FEMA officials announce information on applying for assistance due to tornadoes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FEMA officials announced information on how to apply for assistance due to the tornados that hit multiple areas in Georgia and what to expect after submitting your application. Officials say if you live in Butts, Henry, Jasper, Meriwether, Newton, Spalding, or Troup counties and...
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
Raffensperger, Columbus Republican leader push back on unfounded claims of Muscogee County election fraud made at GOP meeting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has weighed in on unfounded claims by an outside group that Muscogee County is one of the nation’s most corrupt counties when it comes to election fraud. This has been simmering since Jan. 10 when Kevin Parker of County Citizens Defending Freedom presented at the […]
Her name is Amore. Opelika Police uncover Baby Jane Doe’s identity, father arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice. Take a moment to say her name out […]
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
