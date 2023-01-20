Read full article on original website
The Simple Life
Bling Empire: New York may have just dropped on Netflix, but star Dorothy Wang already has thoughts for a potential Season 2: “Simple Life-esque.” “I would love to go work at a Wetzel’s Pretzels or Cinnabon,” Wang tells Bustle. “Or Panda Express. [Tina Leung] loves Panda Express.” But this dream has some limitations. “I don’t know if I’d be down to jump in an RV, but I’ve always loved doing fish-out-of-water experiences like that.”
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Travis Barker’s New Tattoo Is Causing Surprising Confusion Among Fans
In the two years since Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian moved out of the friend zone, she’s already inspired several of his tattoos. The Poosh founder also seems to be the muse for her husband’s latest ink, which Barker unveiled in a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, Jan. 21. The first snap features Kardashian as Barker kneels on one knee behind her, and then the third shows the tattoo on his upper thigh before the fourth give an up-close look. The tatt is presumably of Kourtney’s eyes, but several of the Blink-182 drummer’s Instagram followers had different theories and interpretations.
Raven-Symoné Addressed Fan Pushback To Her Name’s Real Pronunciation
Was it all… a lie? That’s what some fans wondered after Raven-Symoné shared a TikTok correcting her name’s pronunciation on Friday, Jan. 20. The Disney Channel vet’s breakdown of how to properly say Symoné seemed to create more confusion than it cleared up — so much so that she had to make a follow-up video a day later.
Which Women On TV Deserved Better Endings?
I'm still mad at How I Met Your Mother for killing off the mother just so Ted could end up with Robin.
Kylie Jenner’s Giant Lion Head Outfit Has A Deeper Meaning
Fans of The Lion King, please avert your gazes. Kylie Jenner rocked up at Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week show on Jan. 23 with a super-realistic looking lion’s head attached to the front of her black gown. Though the beheaded beast is thankfully completely “manmade” and fake, it left fashion fans baffled all the same. Some labelled the look “gross,” while others quickly busied themselves with whipping up memes.
Twitter Is Mad At The Razzie Awards For Nominating A Child For Worst Actress
Blonde and Morbius are the two most-hated movies of this year — at least, according to the voting body behind the Razzies. Each year, alongside the conversations for the best films and performances of the year, are the nominations for the worst. The Razzies, short for The Golden Raspberry Awards, crown the year’s Worst Movie, Worst Actor and Actress, Worst Remake/Rip-off/Sequel, Worst Couple, and more according to votes from a base of 1,128 members across 49 US states and over two dozen foreign countries.
Watch the 'AGT: All-Stars' Golden Buzzer Winner That Simon Cowell Says Has Magical Powers Like Harry Potter!
It was Heidi Klum’s turn to pick the Golden Buzzer and she hit the button for 13-year-old magician Aidan McCann from Dublin, Ireland.
Kylie Jenner Wore A Flashy, Cinderella-Esque Look At Paris Couture Week
When Kylie Jenner does fashion week, she does it big. Already — since touching down in Paris over the weekend — she’s worn a giant lion head gown (she is a Leo, after all) and a dramatic, Cinderella-inspired ensemble. Stepping out for the Maison Margiela show at...
Kim K Manifested Her 2023 Harvard Lecture With Her 2019 Legally Blonde Costume
Kim Kardashian’s shapewear label Skims cemented the reality star’s status as a business whiz. It’s social-media approved with at least one TikTok-viral item and a million-person waitlist. It’s welcomed by the fashion industry — luxury conglomerate Fendi collaborated with the label in November 2021 and, a year later, it received the Amazon Innovation Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). And the numbers don’t lie. Per Forbes, it was valued at $3.2 billion as of January 2022, and by March it was included in Time’s “100 Most Influential Companies of 2022.”
Jennifer Coolidge Slid Into Ariana Grande’s DMs In The Most Iconic Way
We’re totally here for the Jennifer Coolidge renaissance. A comedy genius with a knack for playing hilarious characters that live rent free in your mind forevermore, the White Lotus actor deserves every last ounce of success that is coming her way right now. She has some of the best lines of dialogue in recent history. Case in point: “Please, these gays are trying to murder me!”
Prince Harry Incorrectly Recites Christina Aguilera’s “Genie In A Bottle” Lyrics
Prince Harry is rubbing listeners some type of way. In the audiobook for his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recites lyrics from Christina Aguilera’s debut single “Genie in a Bottle,” and just like his rendition of Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” it’s both a gift and a curse. The 1999 song came up at a house party in Los Angeles — not too long after he did mushrooms with Courteney Cox — when he thought he was about to be introduced to the popstar, likely due to the “joint” he had just hit.
The Black Lotus Staff Has “Had Enough” In SNL’s White Lotus Spoof
With Aubrey Plaza hosting Saturday Night Live’s Jan. 21 episode and a spot-on Jennifer Coolidge impersonator in the cast, a spoof of HBO’s White Lotus was inevitable. The pre-taped sketch, titled “The Black Lotus,” hilariously reimagined the anthology series with guests that have everything — and a staff that’s had enough. Playing the parts of Black Lotus resort staffers, Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Punkie Johnson, and Devon Walker were here for the decadence and intrigue, but “none of the foolishness” the guests try to pull in the anthology series, which wrapped Season 2 in December.
Zach Swears He Didn’t Look Up Contestants Before The Bachelor Began Filming
Following his painful breakup with The Bachelorette Season 19 co-lead Rachel Recchia, Zach Shallcross took a beat to turn his wounds into wisdom. “I really needed to take some time away and reflect and heal that broken heart,” he told host Jesse Palmer during ABC’s After the Final Rose special, which aired live on Sept. 20. “What I learned from that experience was, it didn’t change how ready I was. I am now more ready. That was fuel to the fire. I am ready to find my person, my best friend.”
Here’s Why Tyler Perry Helped Prince Harry & Meghan Markle When They Moved
Many people have wondered why actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry helped out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle when they announced their exit from the royal family in 2020. In Prince Harry’s Spare memoir, he shared more details about his and Meghan’s friendship with Perry, finally answering that question. According to the book, their connection went back a few years. “He’d sent a note to Meg before the wedding, out of the blue, telling her that she wasn’t alone, that he saw what was happening.” Fast-forward to 2020, Harry recalls FaceTiming him with Markle, “trying to put on a brave face” despite everything going on.
