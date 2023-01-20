Prince Harry is rubbing listeners some type of way. In the audiobook for his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex recites lyrics from Christina Aguilera’s debut single “Genie in a Bottle,” and just like his rendition of Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” it’s both a gift and a curse. The 1999 song came up at a house party in Los Angeles — not too long after he did mushrooms with Courteney Cox — when he thought he was about to be introduced to the popstar, likely due to the “joint” he had just hit.

1 DAY AGO