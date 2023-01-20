Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Trader Tone Vays Says Bitcoin (BTC) Pullback Below $20,000 Now ‘Very, Very’ Unlikely
Seasoned trader and analyst Tone Vays says that a Bitcoin (BTC) pullback below the key psychological area of $20,000 is now unlikely to transpire. Vays tells his 123,000 YouTube subscribers that the chances of Bitcoin falling below $20,000 has been drastically reduced after BTC rallied above $22,000 today. “If [Bitcoin]...
investing.com
Price analysis 1/23: SPX, DXY, BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has risen about 37% year-to-date and is not showing any signs of slowing down. The S&P 500 index (SPX) has also made a winning start to the year but has seen a relatively muted rally of roughly 4%. While the price of risky assets are rising,...
investing.com
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
investing.com
Rally in stocks on borrowed time as economic pain looms
Investing.com -- The broader market has staged a 15% rebound since its October slump, but as FOMO fever gathers steam, some on Wall Street warn against chasing the rally as too much optimism is baked into stocks. “With some of the equity market moves looking extreme, markets pricing in excessive...
investing.com
Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop
© Reuters. Analyst Calls Bitcoin Surge a “Bull Trap”, Predicts Further Drop. Cryptocurrency analyst says the bears are in the denial stage and the market is being manipulated. He predicts that Bitcoin price will drop further into the panic stage. Other opinions suggest that the market is...
investing.com
The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend
© Reuters The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend. The crypto market has been able to somewhat recover after this week’s market selloff. XRP is currently trading hands at $0.4092 after a 5.35% increase in price. Both AVAX and DOGE saw price increases of...
investing.com
Wall Street extends rally, powered by tech bounce
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street closed sharply higher on Monday, fueled by surging technology stocks as investors began an earnings-heavy week with a renewed enthusiasm for market-leading momentum stocks that were battered last year. All three major stock indexes extended Friday's gains, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq leading the pack,...
investing.com
Affirm Holdings ABS securitization trends 'largely encouraging' - Mizuho
© Reuters. Affirm Holdings (AFRM) ABS securitization trends 'largely encouraging' - Mizuho. Mizuho analysts in a note Monday, provided positive commentary for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), stating that ABS delinquencies mostly improved nicely in December. Affirm shares jumped more than 9% following the upgrade, currently trading around the $15.65 mark.
investing.com
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says
Crypto Exchange Bitzlato Laundered $1 Billion Linked to Criminal Activities, Europol Says. Europol said that around 46% of the $2.3 billion that Bitzlato received was linked to criminal entities sanctioned by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and activities like ransomware, money laundering, cyber scams, and child abuse.
investing.com
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k. Binance CEO mocks Jim Cramer as Bitcoin crosses the $20k price point. When BTC hit $17k, Cramer told investors it was an excellent exit opportunity. The global crypto market cap is on track to cross the $1 trillion...
investing.com
S&P 500 rallies as tech shines ahead of busy earnings week
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 jumped Monday, as investors continued to pile into tech stocks ahead of a busy week of earnings. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7%, or 240 points, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.9%. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) led the run-up...
investing.com
Today's most important upgrades
Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares jumped more than 26% intra-day today after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA double-upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees, or 10% of its workforce. Shares had already risen 20% to a four-month...
investing.com
SEC Charges Mango Exploiter with Market Manipulation, Calls MNGO ‘Security’
SEC Charges Mango Exploiter with Market Manipulation, Calls MNGO ‘Security’. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced on Friday that it has charged Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg with market manipulation. The agency called Mango Markets’ native token a “security”. The SEC said that Eisenberg...
investing.com
Creditors Take Issue With Genesis’ Sloppy Bankruptcy Filing
Creditors Take Issue With Genesis’ Sloppy Bankruptcy Filing. Two of Genesis’ creditors have taken issue with the crypto lender’s “sloppy” bankruptcy filing. Mirana and Cumberland have accused the crypto lender of including inaccurate and misleading information in the filing. Genesis had shown in its filing...
investing.com
California accounted for 40% of U.S. zero-emission vehicle sales in 2022
(Reuters) -About 19% of all cars sold in California last year were zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), accounting for 40% of all ZEV sales including hybrid vehicles in the United States, data showed. United States President Joe Biden has called for 50% of all new vehicle sales by 2030 to be EVs...
investing.com
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Virgin Galactic will resume commercial space flights in the second quarter of 2023. The company has also undergone management reorganization. Ground tests are scheduled to start soon. Meanwhile, Shares have a 23.37% short interest. Commercial space flight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock has rallied over 30% in the new...
investing.com
6 Monster Stock Market Predictions for a Somewhat Slow Week
This week won’t have Fed speakers as they enter the blackout period ahead of their February 1 rate announcement. That will leave us with a somewhat slow week, with economic data and bond auctions as the main headlines. The big data points will be fourth quarter GDP, PCE, and...
investing.com
Hot insider trading: Questions raised on Elon Musk’s Tesla sales
Investing.com -- Here are some of the biggest insider trading stories from the past week, as first reported on InvestingPro. On Friday, the Wall Street Journal raised questions about whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk had crucial information about slowing sales when he recently unloaded tens of millions of company shares.
investing.com
Crypto Community Prepares for Altcoin Pump in the Coming Days
Crypto Community Prepares for Altcoin Pump in the Coming Days. Crypto enthusiasts expect altcoins to rally long after the market enters into consolidation. Altcoins surge after market rally exhaustion has become a historical pattern. Sustained altcoin rallies are a characteristic of lower market cap and high volatility of altcoins. There...
investing.com
Why No One Should Have Been Surprised by Friday’s S&P 500 Rebound
What a difference a day makes. After falling for three sessions in a row, the S&P 500 came roaring back Friday, adding an impressive 1.9%. As much as the financial press loves to attribute every zig and zag to some major fundamental catalyst, the truth is the market moved this week for no other reason than it can’t stand still.
Comments / 0