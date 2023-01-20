Greensboro man becomes 1st Black, male nurse technician to work at Cone Health’s Women and Children’s Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — At the age of 24 Ma’lik Morrison is on the brink of breaking barriers by working in the labor and delivery ward at Moses Cone Health’s Woman and Children’s Center.

Morrison is the first African American male in Cone Health’s history to work at the Woman and Children’s Center. Morrison works in the OB Specialty Care Unit as a nurse technician.

“I’ve been trying to work in the woman’s hospital for years…to find out that I’m the first Black male CNA…really made me feel happy and proud,” Morrison said.

FOX8 got to follow Morrison as he worked part of his shift on Thursday. Morrison showed empathy towards every patient on his list and interacted with them on a personal level.

“Nursing started out as mainly a female field, but as time has gone on, you see more and more men in healthcare…being nurses more because it’s a great field for somebody such as Ma’lik that has this kind, caring and compassionate attitude,” said Renee Kendrick, assistant director for OB Specialty Care Unit.

During the interview with FOX8, Morrison said he owes his success to his great aunt Rhonda Anthony who was a nurse and pushed him to become the person he is today.

“She gave me some advice on becoming a nurse…ever since, then I figured out nursing is something I want to do, especially if I could be a labor delivery nurse or anything pertaining to women’s health,” Morrison said.

Morrison will be graduating in the next few months from North Carolina A&T State University with a degree in Bachelor of Science.

He hopes his journey in the medical field will encourage others looking to take a leap of faith and make the move to better the lives of the community.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.