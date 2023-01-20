Tenaya Therapeutics, Clear Channel Outdoor And These 2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

The Dow Jones closed lower for the third straight session on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Clear Channel Outdoor

The Trade: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO 10% owner Ares Partners Holdco LLC bought a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $1.36. To acquire these shares, it cost around $544.12 thousand.

What's Happening: Clear Channel Outdoor is expected to release Q4 results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.

Clear Channel Outdoor is expected to release Q4 results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. What Clear Channel Outdoor Does: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies.

Tenaya Therapeutics

The Trade : Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA Director David Goeddel V acquired a total of 185,151 shares at an average price of $2.51. The insider spent around $464.83 thousand to buy those shares.

What's Happening : Tenaya Therapeutics recently reported TN-201 IND clearance.

: Tenaya Therapeutics recently reported TN-201 IND clearance. What Tenaya Therapeutics Does : Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease.

DynaResource

The Trade : DynaResource, Inc. DYNR 10% owner Golden Post Rail LLC acquired a total of 27,100 shares at an average price of $2.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $62.33 thousand.

What's Happening : The company's stock dropped 6% over the past month.

: The company’s stock dropped 6% over the past month. What DynaResource Does: DynaResource Inc is a minerals investment, management, and exploration company.

Enzo Biochem