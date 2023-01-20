ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenaya Therapeutics, Clear Channel Outdoor And These 2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

By Lisa Levin
The Dow Jones closed lower for the third straight session on Thursday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Clear Channel Outdoor

  • The Trade: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. CCO 10% owner Ares Partners Holdco LLC bought a total of 400,000 shares at an average price of $1.36. To acquire these shares, it cost around $544.12 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: Clear Channel Outdoor is expected to release Q4 results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023.
  • What Clear Channel Outdoor Does: Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc is one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies.

Tenaya Therapeutics

  • The Trade: Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. TNYA Director David Goeddel V acquired a total of 185,151 shares at an average price of $2.51. The insider spent around $464.83 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Tenaya Therapeutics recently reported TN-201 IND clearance.
  • What Tenaya Therapeutics Does: Tenaya Therapeutics Inc is a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease.
  • DynaResource
  • The Trade: DynaResource, Inc. DYNR 10% owner Golden Post Rail LLC acquired a total of 27,100 shares at an average price of $2.30. To acquire these shares, it cost around $62.33 thousand.
  • What’s Happening: The company’s stock dropped 6% over the past month.
  • What DynaResource Does: DynaResource Inc is a minerals investment, management, and exploration company.

Enzo Biochem

  • The Trade: Enzo Biochem, Inc. ENZ 10% owner James G Wolf acquired a total of 303,000 shares at an average price of $2.47. The insider spent $749.4 thousand to buy those shares.
  • What’s Happening: The company, last month, said revenues reached $18.3 million in the first quarter, a drop of 31% from the year-ago quarter.
  • What Enzo Biochem Does: Enzo Biochem Inc is a bioscience company.

