Police in Waterbury respond to stolen vehicle report that initially said a child was in the back seat

#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.

MILFORD, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO