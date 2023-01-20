Police in Waterbury respond to stolen vehicle report that initially said a child was in the back seat

Read full article on original website
maria moreno
3d ago
And who fault is that ,u hear about all these car theft and robberies and u leave your kid in the car running with keys and a open door .very smart
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in ConnecticutTravel MavenMiddlefield, CT
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car
#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
Man charged with breaking into North Haven home using a recycling bin: Police
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — A Hamden man is facing charges after he broke into several North Haven homes over the summer, police said. On June 18, North Haven officers were called to a home on Lynette Drive for a reported burglary. They learned that the suspect had used a recycling bin to elevate himself through a first-floor window.
Eyewitness News
Plymouth police: Man controlled illegal gambling facility while incarcerated
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges in connection with an illegal tabling ring that was hidden behind a store front in the Terryville section of Plymouth. Andrew Stern, 28, was arrested on Monday and charged with illegal gambling, possession of a gambling device and gambling premises as a nuisance.
Armed Carjacker Makes Off With Honda Civic In New Haven, Police Say
A New Haven man was carjacked at gunpoint seconds after he pulled into his driveway. The incident took place in New Haven around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 on Blathcley Avenue. The victim told officers he had pulled into his driveway when he was confronted by a masked man holding...
NBC Connecticut
Security Officer for New Haven Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police
A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested. Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.
Eyewitness News
More than 30 catalytic converters stolen from school buses in East Hartford
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Thirty-eight catalytic converters were stolen off school buses in East Hartford over the weekend. According to East Hartford police, 26 catalytic converters were taken from Autumn Transportation’s lot on Oakland Avenue and 12 were snatched from First Student, Inc.’s lot on Alna Lane.
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Truck, Owner Sought in Leaving the Scene of Crash
The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a vehicle and, subsequently, its owner. Bridgeport Police Officer Isaac Thomas is asking for assistance in identifying the owner of the truck in question that is shown. Thomas said the vehicle was involved in a leaving the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 today, Jan. 23, 2023.
Hartford Man Busted For Heroin, Fentanyl Possession, Having Stolen Gun Sentenced
A 33-year-old Hartford who admitted to having heroin, fentanyl, and a stolen pistol was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison on Monday, Jan. 23, authorities announced. Robert Allen pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm by...
Police Report Leads In Killing Of Youth Worker, 33
Police have identified the person they believe may have shot dead Michael Wint, a 33-year-old New Havener who had used his own experience seeking to straighten out his life to help other young people do the same. Wint was found shot inside a white sedan parked at 296 Whalley Ave....
Woman Killed In Chain-Reaction Fairfield County Crash
A Fairfield County woman was killed in a six-vehicle crash after a 22-year-old man ran into the back of a car, setting off a chain-reaction crash.The incident took place in Bridgeport around 6:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, on Linen Avenue.According to Sgt. Darryl Wilson, of the Bridgeport Police, a 202…
I'll Be Back: DUI Driver Says Stafford Sheriff Would 'Feel His Anger' Following Arrest
A man “making a scene” inside a Stafford County 7-Eleven threatened ill will on members of the sheriff’s office after being arrested for allegedly drinking and driving before destroying police property, officials said. Mendelssohn Davis, Jr., 28, of Woodbridge, put out quite a show for store employ…
darientimes.com
West Haven neighbors offer reward for nabbing illegal dumpers
WEST HAVEN — Bob Fecto had been sure he saw something glistening in the marshy area near the Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary near where he lives with his spouse, David Killeen. When they went to investigate, what they found was not a precious pearl, but rather a double bureau with a mirror discarded in the marsh.
Know Him? Man Wanted For Sneaking Into Occupied Homes In New Haven
Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly snuck into two occupied homes in New Haven. The burglar snuck into the two homes on Clark Street around lunchtime last week, police said. Know who he is? Seen him lurking about? Call 203-946-6304 or email ECIC@newhavenct.gov. Tips...
Police investigating deadly shooting on Main St. in Indian Orchard
Springfield police are investigating after a man was shot on Main Street in Indian Orchard early Saturday morning.
Eyewitness News
Unlawful Discharge: A security officer shoots at a 14-year old boy he detained
NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education was arrested after firing at a 14-year old boy. Officers responded to reports of gunfire on Hallock Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. At the scene, Tiquentes Graybrown was found with a 14-year old boy that...
Minivan Crashes Into DEA Agents: New Haven Man Faces Narcotics Distribution Charges
A New Haven man faces decades in prison for drug charges after crashing his minivan into a car being driven by federal agents who were surveilling him, officials said. New Haven resident Derrick Brock, age 36, also known as "Dereck Brock," is charged with intending to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine and crashing his minivan into a vehicle containing federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to an announcement by Vanessa Avery, the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
Double Shooting Outside Market: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In New Haven
A double shooting outside an area market left a New Haven man dead and another injured. The incident took place in New Haven around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on Whalley Avenue. New Haven Police officers were inside Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave., when a citizen ran into the store and told the officers that someone had been shot while sitting inside a white sedan across the street, said New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell.
One Connecticut city may see red light cameras to control speeding, erratic drivers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury wants to be the first city in Connecticut to test red light cameras, with New Haven and Hartford right behind them. It has to be approved by lawmakers first. A Waterbury lawmaker has already submitted a bill asking permission for the Brass City to test red light cameras on their […]
Eyewitness News
Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown. Around 1:45 Sunday morning, Portland Police alerted Middletown Police to a Hyundai Elantra that was speeding in the town of Portland. Middletown Police saw the Hyundai drive over the...
Willimantic PD charge suspect in 2 convenience store robberies
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police charged a suspect who they believe robbed two convenience stores on Sunday morning. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. at the Sun Mart, located at 104 Main St., according to police. They said the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left once he got the money. […]
Comments / 1