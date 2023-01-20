ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Police in Waterbury respond to stolen vehicle report that initially said a child was in the back seat

By Rob Polansky, Dylan Fearon, Kristina Russo
Eyewitness News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

maria moreno
3d ago

And who fault is that ,u hear about all these car theft and robberies and u leave your kid in the car running with keys and a open door .very smart

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DoingItLocal

Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car

#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
MILFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Security Officer for New Haven Board of Ed. Fires Shot at Teen Who Broke Into His Car: Police

A security officer for the New Haven Board of Education is accused of firing a shot at a teen who is suspected of breaking into his car and police said he has been arrested. Police said officers responded to Hallock Avenue in New Haven around 12:30 p.m. Sunday and found Tiquentes Graybrown armed with a gun in front of his residence and detaining a 14-year-old.
NEW HAVEN, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

Bridgeport Police Asking for Public Help in Identifying Truck, Owner Sought in Leaving the Scene of Crash

The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking public assistance to identify a vehicle and, subsequently, its owner. Bridgeport Police Officer Isaac Thomas is asking for assistance in identifying the owner of the truck in question that is shown. Thomas said the vehicle was involved in a leaving the scene of a crash on U.S. Route 50 today, Jan. 23, 2023.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

West Haven neighbors offer reward for nabbing illegal dumpers

WEST HAVEN — Bob Fecto had been sure he saw something glistening in the marshy area near the Sandy Point Bird Sanctuary near where he lives with his spouse, David Killeen. When they went to investigate, what they found was not a precious pearl, but rather a double bureau with a mirror discarded in the marsh.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Minivan Crashes Into DEA Agents: New Haven Man Faces Narcotics Distribution Charges

A New Haven man faces decades in prison for drug charges after crashing his minivan into a car being driven by federal agents who were surveilling him, officials said. New Haven resident Derrick Brock, age 36, also known as "Dereck Brock," is charged with intending to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine and crashing his minivan into a vehicle containing federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents on Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to an announcement by Vanessa Avery, the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Double Shooting Outside Market: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In New Haven

A double shooting outside an area market left a New Haven man dead and another injured. The incident took place in New Haven around 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 on Whalley Avenue. New Haven Police officers were inside Sam’s Mart at 285 Whalley Ave., when a citizen ran into the store and told the officers that someone had been shot while sitting inside a white sedan across the street, said New Haven Police Capt. Rose Dell.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Stolen car involved in serious accident on Route 9 in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple people have been taken to the hospital following a serious crash on Route 9 in Middletown. Around 1:45 Sunday morning, Portland Police alerted Middletown Police to a Hyundai Elantra that was speeding in the town of Portland. Middletown Police saw the Hyundai drive over the...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH

Willimantic PD charge suspect in 2 convenience store robberies

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic police charged a suspect who they believe robbed two convenience stores on Sunday morning. The first robbery took place around 1:30 a.m. at the Sun Mart, located at 104 Main St., according to police. They said the suspect entered the store, demanded cash, and left once he got the money. […]
WILLIMANTIC, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy