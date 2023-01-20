ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Outshines Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlItn_0kLRziAe00

Solar innovator Enphase Energy Inc ENPH delivered beaming returns for traders and investors in recent years.

Since January 2018, Enphase Energy stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one platform.

The Fremont, California-based company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution.

Enphase Energy was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Here's how the returns break down from January 2018 to present:

  • Tesla is up from $22.86 to $127.17 for a return of 456.30%
  • Bitcoin is up from $11,319.00 to $21,074.00 for a return of 86.18%
  • Ethereum is up from $1,100.00 to $1,549.51 for a return of 40.86%
  • Ford is up from $11.65 to $12.18 for a return of 4.55%
  • Apple is up from $42.88 to $135.27 for a return of 215.46%
  • Microsoft is up from $94.06 to $231.93 for a return of 146.58%
  • Amazon is up from $70.10 to $93.68 for a return of 33.64%

And finally, Enphase Energy is up from $2.14 to $222.97 for a return of 10,319.16%

