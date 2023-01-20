This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Outshines Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon
Solar innovator Enphase Energy Inc ENPH delivered beaming returns for traders and investors in recent years.
Since January 2018, Enphase Energy stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage and communication on one platform.
The Fremont, California-based company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution.
Enphase Energy was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
Here's how the returns break down from January 2018 to present:
- Tesla is up from $22.86 to $127.17 for a return of 456.30%
- Bitcoin is up from $11,319.00 to $21,074.00 for a return of 86.18%
- Ethereum is up from $1,100.00 to $1,549.51 for a return of 40.86%
- Ford is up from $11.65 to $12.18 for a return of 4.55%
- Apple is up from $42.88 to $135.27 for a return of 215.46%
- Microsoft is up from $94.06 to $231.93 for a return of 146.58%
- Amazon is up from $70.10 to $93.68 for a return of 33.64%
And finally, Enphase Energy is up from $2.14 to $222.97 for a return of 10,319.16%
