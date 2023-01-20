Read full article on original website
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.
The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO
Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
Alpha Motor Corporation: Electric Vehicles That Move Humanity
Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) has just announced its EV campaign for 2023, “Electric Vehicles That Move Humanity.” At present, Alpha is actively developing its EVs to enter the mass market and contribute to mass adoption trends. “As fossil fuels dominate our energy sources today, we have
teslarati.com
Aptera to begin production of Launch Edition EV
Aptera Motors announced plans to start production of its Launch Edition EV, which is equipped with around 700 watts of proprietary solar technology and powers up to 40 miles per day with solar energy. In October, Aptera announced the production of solar cells for its hyper-efficient EV. A key part...
financefeeds.com
AnaCap’s data analytics spin-off Equipped.ai taps Edward Green as CEO
“Today, we have an industry-leading product in Minerva, a world-class engineering and support team in multiple geographies and a global market waiting to be tapped into. I am truly excited to take the helm at this pivotal moment for the business and guide Equipped through the next stage of its growth and development journey.”
TechCrunch
Construction robotics firm Kewazo raises $10 million
We encountered Kewazo several years back when the Munich-based startup participated in a TC Sessions: Robotics pitch-off. Sometimes startups take a lot of explaining off the bat. This isn’t one. At the center of the offering is the firm’s first product, Liftbot. The system is effectively an automated hoist system that ascends and descends scaffolding systems.
Veteran small business certification program now taking applications
The Federal government is offering funding to Veterans and other underserved populations who are seeking to start new businesses.
money.com
Highest Paying Business Jobs
Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Jobs in business can be lucrative and rewarding career options for people with the right skills and experience. Some of the highest paying business jobs include the word chief at the beginning of the title and are the top executives at a company, such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) — but these are by no means the only positions that can be lucrative.
freightwaves.com
Nikola gets boost to European fuel cell truck business
A German provider of integrated energy solutions has signed a letter of intent to purchase 100 hydrogen-powered trucks from Nikola Corp. It is the startup’s first prospective European customer for Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles. A letter of intent is not the same as a purchase order. But...
Top Scientist Outlines Toyota's Measured Approach To EVs
At the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), Toyota's chief scientist Gill Pratt outlined why the automaker has decided to approach carbon neutrality with a multi-direction approach. As you may be aware, the Japanese giant is often accused of being hesitant to adopt electric vehicles, with environmental groups often condemning its...
The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries
Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
insideevs.com
BMW Announces Deeper Partnership On Solid State Batteries
BMW, like many other automakers, is looking to crack the solid state battery problem and get the technology to market (and in its EVs) quicker than the competition. The manufacturer entered a joint partnership to develop solid state batteries for automotive use with Solid Power, which is also working with Ford towards the same goal.
5. Hydrogen plane startup looks to reshape aviation industry
Aviation accounts for about 3% of global carbon emissions. But its share will likely grow as more people climb aboard unless the fuel source changes. Speaking to Axios in Davos, Val Miftakhov, CEO of ZeroAvia, predicted that will happen sooner than you think. His firm held its first successful test of a retrofitted 19-seat aircraft Thursday, making it the largest hydrogen-electric powered aircraft ever to take flight.
Vice President Amy Boerger retiring after 39 years with Cummins
COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced that after 39 years with the company, Amy Boerger, Vice President and General Manager – North America On-Highway, will retire at the end of March 2023. With the announcement of her retirement, José Samperio, will assume the role of Executive Director and General Manager – North America On-Highway. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005127/en/ Jose Samperio. (Photo: Business Wire)
British Mega-Entrepreneur Announces $100M Fund for Female-Founded Startup Companies
There is faith in the female founder. A new venture capital fund is set to highlight Europe’s next shining star. British businessman Steven Bartlett announced via Instagram the launch of a VC fund called Flight Story Fund (FSF). The $100 million fund will be dedicated to advancing start-up companies and investing in what Bartlett calls “the next female-founded unicorn.”
Aviation International News
Chartright's Second FBO Joins World Fuel Network
Chartright Air Group’s FBO at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport (CYLS) in Ontario, Canada, has joined the World Fuel Services network. It joins the Chartright (Booth 1026) FBO at the Region of Waterloo International Airport as a World Fuel member. Located between Toronto and Ontario Cottage Country, Chartright will have...
