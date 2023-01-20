ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Grist

Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.

The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
ALABAMA STATE
constructiontechnology.media

US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine

JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Will ‘Exclusively’ Sell Electric Motorcycles, According to CEO

Big news from one of the top motorcycle brands. Harley-Davidson CEO, Jochen Zeitz, announced that the company is going to exclusively sell electric motorcycles in the future. While speaking to Dezeen, the Harley-Davidson CEO stated that at some point, the brand will be all-electric. “But that’s a long-term transition that needs to happen,” he explained. “It’s not something you do overnight.”
WISCONSIN STATE
teslarati.com

Aptera to begin production of Launch Edition EV

Aptera Motors announced plans to start production of its Launch Edition EV, which is equipped with around 700 watts of proprietary solar technology and powers up to 40 miles per day with solar energy. In October, Aptera announced the production of solar cells for its hyper-efficient EV. A key part...
CALIFORNIA STATE
financefeeds.com

AnaCap’s data analytics spin-off Equipped.ai taps Edward Green as CEO

“Today, we have an industry-leading product in Minerva, a world-class engineering and support team in multiple geographies and a global market waiting to be tapped into. I am truly excited to take the helm at this pivotal moment for the business and guide Equipped through the next stage of its growth and development journey.”
TechCrunch

Construction robotics firm Kewazo raises $10 million

We encountered Kewazo several years back when the Munich-based startup participated in a TC Sessions: Robotics pitch-off. Sometimes startups take a lot of explaining off the bat. This isn’t one. At the center of the offering is the firm’s first product, Liftbot. The system is effectively an automated hoist system that ascends and descends scaffolding systems.
money.com

Highest Paying Business Jobs

Take the next step in your career and find the perfect role for you!. *Content includes branded mentions of our sponsor ZipRecruiter. Jobs in business can be lucrative and rewarding career options for people with the right skills and experience. Some of the highest paying business jobs include the word chief at the beginning of the title and are the top executives at a company, such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) — but these are by no means the only positions that can be lucrative.
freightwaves.com

Nikola gets boost to European fuel cell truck business

A German provider of integrated energy solutions has signed a letter of intent to purchase 100 hydrogen-powered trucks from Nikola Corp. It is the startup’s first prospective European customer for Nikola Tre fuel cell electric vehicles. A letter of intent is not the same as a purchase order. But...
ARIZONA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Top Scientist Outlines Toyota's Measured Approach To EVs

At the Davos World Economic Forum (WEF), Toyota's chief scientist Gill Pratt outlined why the automaker has decided to approach carbon neutrality with a multi-direction approach. As you may be aware, the Japanese giant is often accused of being hesitant to adopt electric vehicles, with environmental groups often condemning its...
INSIDE

The Advancement of Robotics: How Robots are Changing Manufacturing and Service Industries

Robots have been a fixture in manufacturing industries for decades, but in recent years, the advancement of robotics technology has allowed them to take on an increasingly wider range of tasks and responsibilities. In this article, we will explore how robots are changing manufacturing and service industries, and consider the potential benefits and drawbacks of this trend.
insideevs.com

BMW Announces Deeper Partnership On Solid State Batteries

BMW, like many other automakers, is looking to crack the solid state battery problem and get the technology to market (and in its EVs) quicker than the competition. The manufacturer entered a joint partnership to develop solid state batteries for automotive use with Solid Power, which is also working with Ford towards the same goal.
Axios

5. Hydrogen plane startup looks to reshape aviation industry

Aviation accounts for about 3% of global carbon emissions. But its share will likely grow as more people climb aboard unless the fuel source changes. Speaking to Axios in Davos, Val Miftakhov, CEO of ZeroAvia, predicted that will happen sooner than you think. His firm held its first successful test of a retrofitted 19-seat aircraft Thursday, making it the largest hydrogen-electric powered aircraft ever to take flight.
The Associated Press

Vice President Amy Boerger retiring after 39 years with Cummins

COLUMBUS, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 23, 2023-- Today, Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) announced that after 39 years with the company, Amy Boerger, Vice President and General Manager – North America On-Highway, will retire at the end of March 2023. With the announcement of her retirement, José Samperio, will assume the role of Executive Director and General Manager – North America On-Highway. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005127/en/ Jose Samperio. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDIANA STATE
Black Enterprise

British Mega-Entrepreneur Announces $100M Fund for Female-Founded Startup Companies

There is faith in the female founder. A new venture capital fund is set to highlight Europe’s next shining star. British businessman Steven Bartlett announced via Instagram the launch of a VC fund called Flight Story Fund (FSF). The $100 million fund will be dedicated to advancing start-up companies and investing in what Bartlett calls “the next female-founded unicorn.”
Aviation International News

Chartright's Second FBO Joins World Fuel Network

Chartright Air Group’s FBO at Lake Simcoe Regional Airport (CYLS) in Ontario, Canada, has joined the World Fuel Services network. It joins the Chartright (Booth 1026) FBO at the Region of Waterloo International Airport as a World Fuel member. Located between Toronto and Ontario Cottage Country, Chartright will have...

