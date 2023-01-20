KNWA Today: Check out new exhibits at Art Ventures
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You have the chance to view artwork up close while supporting different artists at Art Ventures.
Several exhibits are being shown at different locations. They are free for people to check out.
Jan. 26 – March 18: The Fear Of The Fearless
214 S. Main St. Springdale
Jan. 25 – April 2: Frame Of Mind
20 S Hill Ave. Fayetteville
Jan. 25 – Feb. 19: “Atmospheric Perspectives”
Theatresquared In Fayetteville
You can also attend First Thursday Receptions at Art Ventures, an event open to the community on the first Thursday of the month.
You can also attend First Thursday Receptions at Art Ventures, an event open to the community on the first Thursday of the month.

You can find more details about Art Ventures, First Thursday, or any of the exhibits on its website.

