ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

1 hurt when gunfire erupts outside Des Moines sports bar

By Colleen West, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05eno0_0kLRyncU00

DES MOINES, Wash. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting at a Des Moines Bar Thursday night.

Police were called to La Familia Sports Bar at 22855 Pacific Highway at 11:45 p.m. Neighbors say they heard about 30 gunshots.

Detectives say a car was traveling southbound on Pacific Highway when someone inside fired multiple shots in the direction of the bar.

One person was wounded in the hand. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It doesn’t surprise me just because this area has gone downhill,” said Jason, who lives nearby.

Detectives are gathering surveillance video from the area to try and determine exactly what happened.

Neighbors say this is not the first shooting at the bar.

“There’s been lot of shootings on this little corridor, and I thought they were supposed to be taking extra measures to patrol it,” said Jason.

Back in September of 2021, six people were gunned down outside the bar, three died. Today a memorial remains.

“Everything that’s going on right now, it’s just horrible as a community, it’s horrible for the people too who are in it,” said Jason.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the gunman in last night’s shooting.

If you have any information call the Des Moines Police Department tip line at 206-870-6871 or email PHScrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KING 5

Tacoma police investigating third homicide in 10 days

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Police Department is investigating its third homicide of the year after a man was shot and killed early Sunday near the Temple Theater. Tacoma police officers were called to the 100 block of St. Helens Avenue at around 1:45 a.m. for a reported shooting.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Death of teenager found along SR 509 near Burien ruled a homicide

The death of a teenager whose body was found along State Route 509 near Burien in October has been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of sixteen-year-old Keyeleas Brewer was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, October 7, along southbound State Route 509, south of the First Avenue South Bridge.
BURIEN, WA
KOMO News

2 Covington 76 gas stations robbed at gunpoint within hours

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after two different gas stations in Covington were robbed at gunpoint within five hours. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the 76 gas station located on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police arrest man for firing shots while chasing someone who stole his truck

SEATTLE - Police arrested a man after he fired several shots while chasing someone driving his stolen truck on Friday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 4:45 p.m., a man spotted his stolen Chevrolet truck in the Mt. Baker neighborhood while he was driving in his Toyota Camry. Authorities say he followed the suspect until they stopped. When the man approached the thief, they sped off.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
116K+
Followers
155K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy