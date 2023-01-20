1 hurt when gunfire erupts outside Des Moines sports bar

DES MOINES, Wash. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting at a Des Moines Bar Thursday night.

Police were called to La Familia Sports Bar at 22855 Pacific Highway at 11:45 p.m. Neighbors say they heard about 30 gunshots.

Detectives say a car was traveling southbound on Pacific Highway when someone inside fired multiple shots in the direction of the bar.

One person was wounded in the hand. They were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“It doesn’t surprise me just because this area has gone downhill,” said Jason, who lives nearby.

Detectives are gathering surveillance video from the area to try and determine exactly what happened.

Neighbors say this is not the first shooting at the bar.

“There’s been lot of shootings on this little corridor, and I thought they were supposed to be taking extra measures to patrol it,” said Jason.

Back in September of 2021, six people were gunned down outside the bar, three died. Today a memorial remains.

“Everything that’s going on right now, it’s just horrible as a community, it’s horrible for the people too who are in it,” said Jason.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the gunman in last night’s shooting.

If you have any information call the Des Moines Police Department tip line at 206-870-6871 or email PHScrimetips@desmoineswa.gov.

