TAMPA, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend this year's Gasparilla Pirate Festival and, as part of the celebration, many will choose to drink. For those 21 years old or over, you can enjoy the fun with a beer or cocktail in hand during the parade, but only in certain areas. Described as wet zones, the city of Tampa has designated three specific places for people to consume alcohol at the same time they participate in the event.

TAMPA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO