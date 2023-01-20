ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, Belinda Carlisle, Debbie Harry Release New Song ‘Gonna Be You’

By Daniel Kreps
 3 days ago
As promised , Dolly Parton , Belinda Carlisle , Cyndi Lauper , Gloria Estefan , and Debbie Harry have released their all-star collaboration “Gonna Be You,” from the film 80 for Brady .

The Diane Warren -penned track manages to pack all five powerhouse vocalists into a three-minute uptempo singalong. The song features in the new film starring four similarly all-star actresses (Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno) as Tom Brady superfans who venture to see the quarterback play in Super Bowl LI in 2017.

The video for the track features the singers involved (sans Harry) delivering their verses while wearing bedazzled Brady jerseys:

Parton, who starred alongside Fonda and Tomlin in 9 to 5 and Field in Steel Magnolias , said in a statement, “Working with Jane, Lily, and Sally Field again, my older pals that are in the movie, and then working with all the wonderful artists on the song and video, like Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan and Debbie Harry was a joy. This is very exciting to me. I love feeling like I’m still part of something great and being with those gals that we know are great was a thrill.”

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since ’80’ was in the title I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!!,” Warren previously said in a statement.

“Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

80 for Brady comes out Feb. 3. Parton — who celebrated her 77th birthday this week with the new song “ Don’t Make Me Have to Come Down There ” — has even major collaborations on the horizon after revealing that Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, Pink and more will appear on her upcoming “rock” album.

