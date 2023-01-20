ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

Detroit News

Eager to get back to 'pure' baseball, ex-Tiger joins coaching staff at WMU

Kalamazoo — It's been 15 years since Daniel Schlereth was in college. Now, he's going back to school, as the newest member of Western Michigan baseball coach Billy Gernon's staff. Schlereth will serve as Gernon's volunteer coach, and manage the pitching staff. It's the latest coaching gig since Schlereth...
KALAMAZOO, MI
FanSided

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Women’s basketball with huge loss in big win, Justin Scott update

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team beat former Irish teammate Sam Brunelle and Virginia 76-54 but may have lost Dara Mabrey for the season. In what was essentially a non-contact injury, Mabrey’s knee buckled as she was about to go up during a breakaway layup. It remains to be seen how severe the injury is, but initial reports aren’t looking good for the senior guard.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wtvbam.com

Big girls basketball wins for Coldwater and Bronson

BRANCH COUNTY, MI – Coldwater outscored Lumen Christi 13-2 in the first quarter and 15-3 in the third as they doubled up the Titans 35-17 Friday in Jackson. Mya Porter led all scorers with 17 points and added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals before exiting the game at the end of the third with a wrist injury. Elli Foley had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals as the Cardinals improved to 11-1 overall, 6-1 in the Interstate 8. They have a non-conference game at Three Rivers on Tuesday.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Three-way tie atop Interstate 8 after Coldwater beats Lumen Christi

JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Four teams were tied atop the Interstate 8 boys basketball standings entering play Friday night. Three remained at the end of the evening, and Coldwater was among them following their 50-45 win at Jackson Lumen Christi. The Cardinals led 9-4 after the first quarter and...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Diana “Dee” Lynn Summers

Diana “Dee” Lynn Summers, 65 of Coldwater passed away Friday, January 20th, 2023, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will take place Friday, January 27th at 1:00 p.m. at the Oasis of Love Family Church, 341 N. Hudson St. Coldwater, MI, with Pastor Harold Jewell officiating. There will be no burial services immediately after the memorial service. A burial of ashes will be conducted at a later date.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Renee L. Remsing

Renee Lynn Remsing, 51 of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home in Coldwater, MI. In accordance to her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at Coldwater Moose Lodge, 117 E. Chicago St, Coldwater, MI on Friday, February 3, from 12-3. A private burial of ashes will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater, MI. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

OBITUARY: Betty A. Arlt

On Saturday, January 21, 2023, beloved mother, grandmother, and GG, Betty Ann Arlt, 88, of Union City, passed away peacefully at Grand Vista Assisted Living in Coldwater surrounded by loved ones. Betty was born on July 13, 1934 in Battle Creek, Michigan to George and Hazel (Lawless) Godfrey. She grew...
UNION CITY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Change-Ups: Stuck elected president of United Tribes of Michigan

Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck, of Scotts, is a graduate of Central Michigan University. He was appointed as Tribal chairperson in May 2016 but was elected official of the NHBP in 2006. He is NHBP’s Education Committee chair, treasurer for the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board, ex-officio board member of Waséyabek Development Company LLC, and the chairman of the Native American Heritage Fund. Stuck also previously served as the United Tribes of Michigan’s vice president.
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WAYLAND, MI
wtvbam.com

Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
COLDWATER, MI
WWMTCw

Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
MISHAWAKA, IN

