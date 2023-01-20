Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvbam.com
WRESTLING: Four place for CHS at Cockrell Invitational; UC finishes 10th at Hudson Super 16
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Coldwater had four of their nine wrestlers who competed Saturday at Quincy’s Shawn Cockrell Invitational win medals. Tre Miller won his weight class. Other Coldwater medalists were Deegan Herlan (3rd), Maverick Johnson (4th) and Raul Cecilio (4th). A delegation of 11 Union City...
Detroit News
Eager to get back to 'pure' baseball, ex-Tiger joins coaching staff at WMU
Kalamazoo — It's been 15 years since Daniel Schlereth was in college. Now, he's going back to school, as the newest member of Western Michigan baseball coach Billy Gernon's staff. Schlereth will serve as Gernon's volunteer coach, and manage the pitching staff. It's the latest coaching gig since Schlereth...
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Women’s basketball with huge loss in big win, Justin Scott update
The Notre Dame women’s basketball team beat former Irish teammate Sam Brunelle and Virginia 76-54 but may have lost Dara Mabrey for the season. In what was essentially a non-contact injury, Mabrey’s knee buckled as she was about to go up during a breakaway layup. It remains to be seen how severe the injury is, but initial reports aren’t looking good for the senior guard.
wtvbam.com
Big girls basketball wins for Coldwater and Bronson
BRANCH COUNTY, MI – Coldwater outscored Lumen Christi 13-2 in the first quarter and 15-3 in the third as they doubled up the Titans 35-17 Friday in Jackson. Mya Porter led all scorers with 17 points and added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals before exiting the game at the end of the third with a wrist injury. Elli Foley had 14 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, and 5 steals as the Cardinals improved to 11-1 overall, 6-1 in the Interstate 8. They have a non-conference game at Three Rivers on Tuesday.
wtvbam.com
Three-way tie atop Interstate 8 after Coldwater beats Lumen Christi
JACKSON, MI (WTVB) – Four teams were tied atop the Interstate 8 boys basketball standings entering play Friday night. Three remained at the end of the evening, and Coldwater was among them following their 50-45 win at Jackson Lumen Christi. The Cardinals led 9-4 after the first quarter and...
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Diana “Dee” Lynn Summers
Diana “Dee” Lynn Summers, 65 of Coldwater passed away Friday, January 20th, 2023, at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital after a lengthy illness. A memorial service will take place Friday, January 27th at 1:00 p.m. at the Oasis of Love Family Church, 341 N. Hudson St. Coldwater, MI, with Pastor Harold Jewell officiating. There will be no burial services immediately after the memorial service. A burial of ashes will be conducted at a later date.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Renee L. Remsing
Renee Lynn Remsing, 51 of Coldwater, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her home in Coldwater, MI. In accordance to her wishes cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at Coldwater Moose Lodge, 117 E. Chicago St, Coldwater, MI on Friday, February 3, from 12-3. A private burial of ashes will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Coldwater, MI. The family is being cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home in Coldwater.
wtvbam.com
OBITUARY: Betty A. Arlt
On Saturday, January 21, 2023, beloved mother, grandmother, and GG, Betty Ann Arlt, 88, of Union City, passed away peacefully at Grand Vista Assisted Living in Coldwater surrounded by loved ones. Betty was born on July 13, 1934 in Battle Creek, Michigan to George and Hazel (Lawless) Godfrey. She grew...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Change-Ups: Stuck elected president of United Tribes of Michigan
Jamie Stuck, Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal chairman, has been elected president of the United Tribes of Michigan. Stuck, of Scotts, is a graduate of Central Michigan University. He was appointed as Tribal chairperson in May 2016 but was elected official of the NHBP in 2006. He is NHBP’s Education Committee chair, treasurer for the FireKeepers Local Revenue Sharing Board, ex-officio board member of Waséyabek Development Company LLC, and the chairman of the Native American Heritage Fund. Stuck also previously served as the United Tribes of Michigan’s vice president.
WWMTCw
Woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo dies
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A celebration of life service was held Saturday at the Galilee Baptist Church for the woman who co-founded one of the first African American churches in Kalamazoo with her husband. Stella Pearl Davis, also known as Mother D, died on Jan. 11. She was almost 90...
WWMT
Comstock, Bloomingdale and Decatur Public Schools react to school resource officer funds
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced that 195 school districts in Michigan will get nearly $25 million to hire 195 respective school resource officers for the next three years. “It means a lot to our district. We haven't ever had a school resource officer,” said Superintendent Deanna Dobbins...
Fox17
Wayland Schools: Elementary school teacher passes away in crash
WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland community is mourning the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher. Wayland Union Schools sent a letter to parents Sunday explaining Ms. Katrina Brown was involved in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 14. She has since passed away. Superintendent Tim Reeves says Brown was...
WANE-TV
Northeast Indiana cattle farm to add 78-acre operation to “grow” 8,000 cows
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Steuben County planning officials are expecting a crowd Jan. 23 at a public hearing on a proposed 78-acre “cattle growing operation” that would accommodate 8,000 head of cattle. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. at...
wtvbam.com
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
WWMTCw
Dramatic rescue caught on video, former OBGYN charged & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Portage firefighters rescue man in vehicle overturned on train tracks. Firefighters arrived to a man stuck on the train tracks Friday, and within seconds, the train crossing lights began flashing, according to Portage Public Safety.
wtvbam.com
Permanent downtown public restroom building on Monday’s Coldwater City Council agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Coldwater City Council is scheduled to take action Monday night on the revised design of a permanent downtown public restroom building. The Council in March of 2022 decided to push the restroom project back for at least a year in order to pursue a grant due in part to labor shortages and the high cost of building materials.
wtvbam.com
Branch County included in Winter Storm Watch, 5-8 inches of snow possible on Wednesday
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Old Man Winter maybe making up for lost time. There has been very little snowfall so far this winter but the forecast for the middle of the week says that is about to change. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch...
2 hurt when vehicle hits tree in Cass County
A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County. A man and a woman were injured when a vehicle struck a tree Saturday night in Cass County.
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Jungle Pets getting ready to open in downtown Coldwater
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Jungle Pets at 38 West Chicago in downtown Coldwater is planning on opening up the doors February 4. The store is owned by Cory Langridge. According to a post on their Facebook page, Jungle Pets will be carrying feeder mice and rats, both live and frozen.
WNDU
Driver killed in Sunday night crash in Mishawaka identified
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Sunday evening in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Police Department says it happened just before 6 p.m. in the 14000 block of Douglas Road between Fir Road and the Canadian National Railroad tracks. Investigators say a Jeep Cherokee left...
Comments / 0