Saints skaters climb to ninth in New York State

The January 12 high school hockey poll from the New York State Sportswriter Association had Churchville-Chili’s ice hockey team ranked ninth among Division 2 schools, with a 10-2-1 record. Both losses were by just one goal, and this marks just the second time in the program’s 26-year history that they have appeared in the state rankings.
CHURCHVILLE, NY
CNY school asks community to vote for new mascot

The Lyme Central School District had changed its team nickname, and now it’s asking for help picking a mascot. In September of 2022, the district announced that its sports teams would go by Lakers’ nickname instead of Indians. Lyme is located in Chaumont, about 15 miles northwest of Watertown, near Lake Ontario.
CHAUMONT, NY
Just Nuisance snow for most for now

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Welcome back, Winter. We’re finally feeling and looking more like the right season as we enter the last week of January. Details are blow…. Most Central New Yorkers woke up to a winter wonderland as fresh snow blanketed the area overnight. It’s been about a month since we’ve seen this much snow.
