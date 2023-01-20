Read full article on original website
Related
westsidenewsny.com
Saints skaters climb to ninth in New York State
The January 12 high school hockey poll from the New York State Sportswriter Association had Churchville-Chili’s ice hockey team ranked ninth among Division 2 schools, with a 10-2-1 record. Both losses were by just one goal, and this marks just the second time in the program’s 26-year history that they have appeared in the state rankings.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: New users bet $5 & get $200 instantly
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. With the NFL playoffs in full swing, it is the perfect time to join DraftKings and capitalize on their new Ohio promo opportunity....
Did You Know? One of The Highest Points of Route 20 is in Central New York
Believe it or not... there's more history to Route 20 in New York State than you might have known!. What some people argue is the best scenic route through the state and country, others just call it their commute to and from work. Regardless, Route 20 stretches on for a LONG time and has a ton of history to it's name.
Here’s where home listings are tumbling the most in Central New York (ZIP code breakdown)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Active home listings continue to fall nearly everywhere in Central New York, according to data from Redfin, a national real estate firm. Active listings as of the end of November were down in 47 ZIP codes in a six-county region of Central New York, according to Redfin. Listings were up in only 29 ZIP codes and flat in another four.
Oneida Indian Nation’s record-breaking year provides windfall to Onondaga, other counties
Business has been good for the Oneida Indian Nation lately, especially, it seems, at the thousands of slot machines it operates at its casinos and shops. And that’s good news for the state, Onondaga County and nine other county governments that receive annual payments from the Oneidas through a settlement reached with state and local officials in 2013.
Best Ohio sportsbook promos & bonuses for FanDuel, DraftKings + more
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We had two great NFL Divisional Round games yesterday and have two more on the slate today. Along with the NBA and NHL...
CNY school asks community to vote for new mascot
The Lyme Central School District had changed its team nickname, and now it’s asking for help picking a mascot. In September of 2022, the district announced that its sports teams would go by Lakers’ nickname instead of Indians. Lyme is located in Chaumont, about 15 miles northwest of Watertown, near Lake Ontario.
Onondaga Community College launches an ‘affordable’ online cannabis education program
Onondaga Community College announced today it is starting a new education program to help students find what it calls an “affordable pathway” into what is expected to be the fast-growing New York state cannabis industry. OCC’s CannabisHub will offer classes leading to certificates in cannabis cultivation, processing and...
Snow Could Pound All of New York State Later This Week
Sunday provides a change in the weather pattern for New York state, especially if you live off Lake Erie or Lake Ontario. The temperatures in the 40's likely won't be around for a while. The highs won't escape the mid-30's and snow will blanket regions into Monday, especially for those...
flackbroadcasting.com
Exam schedules released to become a licensed New York State fishing, hunting and recreation guide
New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has announced exam schedules for individuals seeking to become licensed guides. DEC is offering exams for guiding in camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting, canoeing or kayaking, and rock or ice climbing. A guide must be at least 18 years of age....
See how much snow fell in Upstate NY’s first widespread snow storm of 2023 (chart)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Upstate New York’s first widespread snowstorm of 2023 dropped up to a foot of snow, with the highest totals in the eastern half of the state. The snowiest spot was the town of Warrensburg, in the Adirondacks county of Warren, with 12 inches of snow. Oneonta, in Otsego County, was runner-up with 11 inches.
Latest Upstate NY Snow Predictions: Up To 8 in. For Some Areas Sunday
Another winter storm is heading to Upstate New York this weekend and potential snowfall totals are starting to come into focus. And this next storm is looking like it will bring more snow to most of the Capital Region. Like Thursday and Friday's winter storm, this one will bring a...
Brooks & Dunn’s Reboot Tour Is Coming To Western New York
Country music's most decorated and legendary duo are making their way back to the Empire State in 2023. And they are not only the most decorated but most likely one of the bands that really helped you fall in love with Country music while you were growing up. I fell...
New Yorkers react to State of the State in new poll
A Siena poll on Monday gave new insight into how New Yorkers feel about Governor Hochul's latest policy proposals.
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
localsyr.com
Just Nuisance snow for most for now
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Welcome back, Winter. We’re finally feeling and looking more like the right season as we enter the last week of January. Details are blow…. Most Central New Yorkers woke up to a winter wonderland as fresh snow blanketed the area overnight. It’s been about a month since we’ve seen this much snow.
From A To Z- Chicken Riggies You Need To Try In 2023 Central New York
If you go anywhere around Central New York, The Mohawk Valley, or the rest of Upstate New York and mention "Riggies" - people will drool. It's a staple for our region. Whether you make them yourself, or dine out at your favorite restaurant, Riggies are everywhere. Maybe for 2023 you...
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0