Prosecutor: Daughter of Mass. Rep. Katherine Clark assaulted Boston police officer, defaced monument
BOSTON — The daughter of Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark faced a judge Monday after being arrested over the weekend for allegedly assaulting a Boston police officer and defacing a monument during a protest on Boston Common. Riley Dowell, of Melrose, was arraigned in the Central Division of Boston Municipal...
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or injury of personal property and damage...
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
Boston Globe
It’s a big week for Mayor Wu 👀
Plus: More local layoffs. 📸 Keeping up with Kim K’s whereabouts? If you were, you’d know she was in Boston checking out “The Embrace” sculpture and speaking at Harvard Business School on Friday. Fingers crossed her visit will make an appearance on the next season...
Katherine Clark's Child Arrested While Protesting Police Shooting Of Manuel Terán
The child of a Massachusetts State Representative was among two people arrested at a demonstration that echoed the message of another protest decrying the shooting of an activist by police in the South. Police responded to a call about a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument in the Boston Common...
One hospitalized in stabbing near Boston deli
BOSTON — One person was hospitalized Saturday night after they were stabbed near Archie’s New York Deli in Boston Saturday night. Police responded to the area of 101 Arch Street at 6:39 p.m., according to Boston Police. The stabbing victim was rushed to a local hospital to be...
Katherine Clark’s daughter arrested for allegedly assaulting officer, anti-police graffiti
"I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting." Representative Katherine Clark’s daughter was arrested Saturday in Boston and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, destruction of personal property, and damage of property using graffiti. Boston Police referred...
caughtindot.com
Dorchester’s own Marty Walsh on shortlist to become White House Chief of Staff
NBC10 Boston is reporting that U.S. Labor Secretary, former Boston Mayor and Dorchester native Marty Walsh is on the shortlist to become the next White House chief of staff. Ron Klain, the current chief of staff, is rumored to be leaving his job in the coming weeks. Walsh has recently...
Boston Police officer assaulted while arresting protestors who defaced monument
A Boston Police officer was assaulted while arresting a protestor who was defacing a monument. According to BPD, officers were called for a protest at the Parkman Bandstand Monument located within the Boston Common around 9:30 p.m. Upon arrival, multiple officers observed Jared Dowell, 23 of Melrose defacing the monument...
WBUR
Experts discuss missing Massachusetts woman's story, domestic abuse and media coverage
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 20. Yasmin Amer is our host. The case of Ana Walshe, a mother from Cohasset who went missing and whose husband is charged with her murder, has dominated headlines for the last three weeks. We look at the legal aspect, the media coverage, and the thread of domestic violence that winds through Walshe's case.
Only In Boston
Boston is a unique city for many reasons. It is one of the oldest cities in the United States, with a long and storied past that includes the American Revolution and the founding of many of the country's most prestigious universities, such as Harvard and MIT. The city is also known for its diverse neighborhoods, which offer a wide range of cultural experiences and cuisines. Additionally, Boston is a major center for healthcare, finance, and technology, making it a hub of innovation and economic activity.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several towns in New Hampshire and Massachusetts have delayed or closed school because of the storm Monday. Check the latest list here.
Methuen Police Arrest Barricaded Person; Identity Protected by Legislature’s Secrecy Law
An unnamed person, protected by the state legislature’s 2014 secrecy law, who was barricaded with, what police said, was “live” ammunition inside a Methuen home was arrested by Methuen police Sunday night. Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said “the individual was taken into custody without incident...
Police: NH man spit on McDonald’s worker, returned to restaurant with ax
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested after police say he spit on a McDonald’s worker and later returned to the restaurant with an ax in hand. Officers responding to a reported disturbance at a McDonald’s at 907 Hanover Street in Manchester on Sunday around 10 p.m. for spoke with the store manager who said a man had come through the drive-thru and began arguing with an employee, according to Manchester police.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island landlord arraigned on felony charges
The Rhode Island attorney general said a Rhode Island landlord facing felony charges was arraigned in court Friday. Chris Pianka is accused of renting a property in Cranston that court records show was owned by Navy Federal Credit Union and keeping nearly $49,000 in fraudulent rent money. Court records show...
Police release new photos of woman missing out of East Boston
Police said Reina Morales Rojas, a mother of two, was last seen on Nov. 26. Boston police have released new photos of Reina Morales Rojas, an East Boston woman missing since November. Thursday’s update also corrected the spelling of Morales Rojas’s first name from a previous release. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Leader of Mass. drug trafficking organization sentenced to prison after 1.7 kilos of cocaine, 27lbs of marijuana, $200k in cash, 200 rounds of ammo, 11 firearms seized
BOSTON – The leader of a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization was sentenced Thursday for his role in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Matthew Drayton of Boston, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 50 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In August 2022, Drayton pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts officials: 45-year-old Massachusetts man killed in fatal MBTA train strike
Massachusetts officials have confirmed that there is an ongoing investigation into a fatal train strike that occurred Thursday evening in the state. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, just before 7:45 p.m., an Ashland man, identified as 45-year-old Jason Haywood, was struck by a train that had recently departed the Framingham Station.
The First Black Woman Attorney General of Massachusetts Officially Sworn into Office
The ambitious lawyer who captured the attention of Massachusetts voters during last year’s midterm elections has been officially sworn in as the state’s first Black woman Attorney General. After taking oath, Andrea Campbell said that assuming the new role was an honor and she looks forward to working...
