North Carolina State

carolinajournal.com

New poll offers little help in NC Medicaid expansion debate

The American Cancer Society should have quit while it was ahead. The group released a poll this month showing widespread support for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina. It should shock no one that 96% of Democrats in the survey supported the Democratic Party’s No. 1 public policy priority item for the past decade. More noteworthy is the poll’s finding that 71% of unaffiliated voters and 64% of Republicans also support Medicaid expansion.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Center Square

Robocalls: North Carolina's No. 1 complaint to the DOJ

(The Center Square) – Illegal robocalls were by far the top consumer complaint in North Carolina last year, with reports to the state Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division more than double all other scams. Out of a total of 24,981 consumer complaints received by the DOJ in 2022, 6,304 were for telemarketing or robocalls, equating to roughly 25%. “Robocalls are not only pesky and annoying, but they put North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
kiss951.com

Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina

Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Slow disaster recovery prompts change in agency leadership at NCDPS

NCORR had gotten $778 million in federal dollars to help people hurt by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, yet some remain homeless. The director of disaster recovery at the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management will now serve as a senior advisor for disaster recovery for the N.C. Department of Public Safety starting Feb. 1.
carolinajournal.com

Let’s really reform state universities

Are North Carolina policymakers thinking big enough about the future of post-secondary education and training? I’m not convinced they are. For many administrators, trustees, governors, and state lawmakers, the main questions center on such issues as declining college and university enrollments, faculty pay, admissions policies, and free speech and political indoctrination on campus.
IOWA STATE
WRAL News

NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons

A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

NC ranked No. 2 where retirees moved last year

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looks like people are doing more than just visiting. In a recent study on the migration of retirees, the website Hire A Helper showed that North Carolina is ranked No. 2 when it comes to where retirees moved to last year. Here are some of the stats: Over 234,000 Americans moved […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

Why are flags half-staff in North Carolina on Friday?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that flags be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, Jan. 20. The order, which came out Thursday, honors former North Carolina Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, the first Black woman to serve in North Carolina’s General Assembly. Kennedy died on Tuesday. According to the […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers

Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WCNC

Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations

One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
DURHAM, NC

