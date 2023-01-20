Read full article on original website
carolinajournal.com
New poll offers little help in NC Medicaid expansion debate
The American Cancer Society should have quit while it was ahead. The group released a poll this month showing widespread support for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina. It should shock no one that 96% of Democrats in the survey supported the Democratic Party’s No. 1 public policy priority item for the past decade. More noteworthy is the poll’s finding that 71% of unaffiliated voters and 64% of Republicans also support Medicaid expansion.
Robocalls: North Carolina's No. 1 complaint to the DOJ
(The Center Square) – Illegal robocalls were by far the top consumer complaint in North Carolina last year, with reports to the state Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection Division more than double all other scams. Out of a total of 24,981 consumer complaints received by the DOJ in 2022, 6,304 were for telemarketing or robocalls, equating to roughly 25%. “Robocalls are not only pesky and annoying, but they put North...
Gov. Cooper honors former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, first Black woman elected to General Assembly
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper ordered N.C. and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of former North Carolina Representative Annie Brown Kennedy. Kennedy was first appointed to represent N.C. House District 29 by former Governor Jim Hunt in 1979, making her the first Black woman to serve in the North Carolina General Assembly.
kiss951.com
Here Are the Top 5 Richest People in North Carolina
Fun fact, some of the richest people in the world actually live right here in our backyard. I actually mean billionaires who you may not know but actually interact with regularly without knowing live right here in the Tar Heel State. From those who have created software to clinical research to video game creators. Suburbs 101 top 5 lists of the richest people in the state of North Carolina are all billionaires. WOW!?
After 30 years of special education funding limits, NC parents want change
RALEIGH, N.C. — Note: This article is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that have resulted from the case. For years, Susan Book’s daily routine...
carolinajournal.com
Slow disaster recovery prompts change in agency leadership at NCDPS
NCORR had gotten $778 million in federal dollars to help people hurt by Hurricanes Matthew and Florence, yet some remain homeless. The director of disaster recovery at the North Carolina Office of State Budget and Management will now serve as a senior advisor for disaster recovery for the N.C. Department of Public Safety starting Feb. 1.
WRAL
State Auditor Beth Wood says she was 'shaken' and regrets leaving scene of post-gathering crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State Auditor Beth Wood acknowledged for the first time publicly that she left the scene of a Raleigh crash last month that resulted in a hit-and-run charge. Meanwhile, political opponents called for her resignation. In a statement Monday, Wood described the Dec. 8 crash...
carolinajournal.com
Let’s really reform state universities
Are North Carolina policymakers thinking big enough about the future of post-secondary education and training? I’m not convinced they are. For many administrators, trustees, governors, and state lawmakers, the main questions center on such issues as declining college and university enrollments, faculty pay, admissions policies, and free speech and political indoctrination on campus.
carolinajournal.com
Locke’s Mitch Kokai assesses AG Stein’s entry into 2024 N.C. governor’s race
Mitch Kokai, John Locke Foundation senior political analyst, discusses N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein’s announcement that he’s running for governor in 2024. Kokai offered these comments during the Jan. 20, 2023, edition of PBS North Carolina’s “State Lines.”
The richest person in North Carolina is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a man in North Carolina and the good he has done for the community.
NC Peace Action calls for destruction of nuclear weapons
A group calling for countries to destroy nuclear weapon stockpiles displayed something in downtown Raleigh -- a nuclear bomb. It wasn't real, of course; it's a replica of a so-called "broken arrow." It resembles the two bombs accidentally dropped--but not detonated -- by a B-52 bomber onto a Wayne County...
NC ranked No. 2 where retirees moved last year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Looks like people are doing more than just visiting. In a recent study on the migration of retirees, the website Hire A Helper showed that North Carolina is ranked No. 2 when it comes to where retirees moved to last year. Here are some of the stats: Over 234,000 Americans moved […]
borderbelt.org
Major expansion planned for business park in southeastern North Carolina
The developer of a business park in southeastern North Carolina plans to invest $15 million to nearly double the park’s warehouse space, paving the way for more companies to move in and create jobs. Cameron Management made the decision last week to expand International Logistics Park, which spans 1,100...
Fact check: Are we really overcounting COVID hospital admissions, deaths in NC, across US?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For COVID-19 patients at this stage of the pandemic, there’s one subtle but important difference that should be clear: Being hospitalized with the virus is not the same thing as being hospitalized because of it. But is the line between those two classifications being blurred? And is that leading to unreliable […]
WLOS.com
'Our schools are severely underfunded:' NC ranks near bottom of public education funding
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new report gives North Carolina an F grade when it comes to funding public education. "Making the Grade: How Fair is School Funding in your State" was released by the Education Law Center in December. The report ranks North Carolina near the very bottom...
How North Carolina is planning to recoup the gas tax from electric vehicles
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A recent Bloomberg study shows that by the year 2040, 58% of vehicle sales will come from electric vehicles. With the recent increase in the gas tax in North Carolina, which helps pay for road construction and maintenance, some are wondering how the state will recoup the tax money that's lost since electric vehicles don't run on gas.
carolinajournal.com
Moss demands rethink of ‘antiquated’ county economic tiers
Rep. Ben Moss, R-Richmond, called for re-evaluating the “antiquated” county tier system, a system that ranks N.C.’s counties based on several economic factors, in his legislative agenda released on Tuesday. Moss hopes to gain traction on the issue during this year’s legislative session. Critics argue that...
Why are major companies laying off thousands of employees?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are major companies laying off thousands of their employees?. So far this month, we've seen at least 48,000 job cuts announced by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Meta and others. Those cuts come as employment in the US remains strong with over 200,000 jobs added in...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Gets ‘C’ Grade for 20+ Health Violations
One restaurant in North Carolina is under scrutiny for its recent health report. A restaurant in Durham, North Carolina received a ‘C’ grade for multiple health and safety violations. According to Fox 8, a Church’s Chicken also had 12 critical violations according to the N.C. Department of Environmental Health.
