Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Upcoming South Bronx housing lottery claims $3,400 a month for a 2 bedroom apartment is affordableWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Bloomfield HS boys basketball team hopes to get back on track
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team hopes to get back to its winning ways. The Bengals fell to Clifton 69-50 on Saturday, Jan. 21, at home for their seventh straight loss to move to 3-11 on the season. Bloomfield, seeded 20th, was scheduled to host...
Irvington HS boys basketball team seeks strong run in ECT, defeats solid Caldwell team
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School boys basketball hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament. The Blue Knights received the No. 8 seed and will host a first round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and time to be determined. Irvington defeated...
Nutley High School wrestling team impresses at tournaments
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School wrestling team finished in second place out of 12 high schools at the Belleville High School tournament on Saturday, Jan. 7. Belleville High School took first place. Nutley was led by junior Brandon Toranzo, who won the 285-pound weight class. Toranzo posted...
Irvington HS girls basketball star Janasia Wilson nets 1,000th career point during win over Orange
IRVINGTON/ORANGE, NJ — Junior point guard Janasia Wilson scored her 1,000th career point to lead the Irvington High School girls basketball team to a 44-23 win over Orange High School on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mount Vernon Elementary School in Irvington. Wilson had 23 points with seven rebounds and...
Anthony Perrone
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Anthony Perrone of Lakehurst, NJ passed away after a long illness. He was 59 years old. Born in Newark, NJ, he resided in Bloomfield until moving to the Jersey shore later on in life. Anthony is survived by his two brothers, Alex Perrone (Karen) from...
Town-gown artistic initiatives beautify bloomfield Township
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Pop-up art galleries and a springtime banner project are the latest town-gown initiatives between Bloomfield College and the Bloomfield Center Alliance, the business improvement district organization that manages the downtown Bloomfield business district on behalf of the township. “The Bloomfield Center Alliance has had a longstanding...
Nathan Everest Latifi
It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts we announce the passing of Nathan Everest Latifi, beloved son to Jon & Tina Latifi, brother to Fiona & Mia, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend and teammate to many. Nathan passed at the age of 16, a grand life cut far too short, and he will be missed dearly.
NJAW invests in water line upgrade project in West Orange
WEST ORANGE, NJ — New Jersey American Water will replace nearly 1 mile of aging water main in Little Falls, New Providence and West Orange, having begun mid-January. The company will upgrade the aging 6- and 8-inch cast iron water lines that were installed as far back as the 1940s with new 8- and 12-inch ductile iron main. In West Orange, the world will be done on Bradford Avenue from Northfield Avenue to Cobane Terrace.
County distributes $5.8M in CDBG funding to towns, organizations
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Jan. 19 that $5.88 million will be distributed to 10 Essex County municipalities and 28 community organizations through the Community Development Block Grant and the Emergency Solutions Grant programs. The CDBG and ESG programs are funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Essex County Division of Housing and Community Development.
‘Way of the Cross’ art show to open at St. George’s Episcopal Church
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Two young New Jersey artists have revisited one of Christendom’s holiest events, seeking new ways of visualizing Jesus’ agonized walk along the “Way of the Cross” as he carried the cross to his own crucifixion. Their reinterpretations, in paint and in pyrography — images burned into wood, were commissioned by St. George’s Episcopal Church, 550 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, and will be unveiled to the congregation and community with live music, lively discussion and refreshments Sunday, Jan. 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Meadowland Park in South Orange is aglow with MLK luminaries
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — On Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16, the Meadowland Park Conservancy partnered with the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race to present the largest installation of CCR luminaries, as well as professional lighting installations throughout the park’s 45 acres. The hundreds of...
Bloomfield library preserves our history
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — With funding from county and state sources, the Bloomfield Public Library continues to preserve its special collections for future generations. The grant money has been put to good use by BPL librarian Lisa Cohn. Provided this year, $6,000 will be used to buy archival supplies to preserve and house paper documents.
Millburn art gallery seeks to elevate the work of female artists
MILLBURN, NJ — Top-rated culinary chef Jesús Núñez has launched an innovative art gallery, showing primarily female artists. A show featuring artists Patti Samper and Connie Brown will run from now through March 14. Samper and Brown’s contemporary art will be displayed at the J Nunez Gallery, 343 Millburn Ave. in Millburn. For more information, visit jnunezgallery.com.
Cooperman Barnabas ranked 1st in state for pulmonary care, cardiology and gastrointestinal surgery
LIVINGSTON, NJ — Three RWJBarnabas Health facilities rank among the top five in New Jersey across various specialty care areas according to a new analysis released by Healthgrades, the leading marketplace connecting doctors and patients. The facilities recognized include Community Medical Center in Toms River, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville.
SOMA community comes together to celebrate King’s legacy
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration returned in person to the Columbia High School auditorium for the first time in three years, bringing the community together to celebrate the holiday. The keynote speaker was Robt Martin Seda-Schreiber, chief activist at the Bayard Rustin Center for Social Justice in Princeton; local leaders also spoke, and the CHS Special Dance Co. and CHS Chorus performed.
Civil Air Patrol squadron plans open house for teens interested in aviation, aerospace
FAIRFIELD, NJ — The Curtiss-Wright Composite Squadron, a local unit of Civil Air Patrol, is hosting an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the American Red Cross, 209 Fairfield Road in Fairfield. According to the squadron’s commander, Lt. Col. Carol McCloud, the entire community is welcome to attend and learn more about CAP’s cadet program for youths ages 12 to 18 years old.
Nutley Jaycees seek nominations for Distinguished Service Awards Program
NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley Jaycees are actively seeking nominations for their 51th annual Distinguished Service Awards Program. Five individuals who live or work in Nutley will be honored for their outstanding contributions to the quality of life in Nutley. The awards are presented for commitment and excellence in the areas of business, education, civic affairs, public health and safety, and to an outstanding individual between the ages of 21 and 40. The deadline for nominations is March 1.
Man charged with aggravated murder for shooting in Irvington
IRVINGTON, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers announced Jan. 19 that the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force has charged Jonathan Quallis, 32, with aggravated murder relating to the fatal shooting of Ibn Vincent, 37, of Irvington. On Jan. 18...
35-year-old man stabbed to death in Irvington
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal stabbing of Haleem Youngblood, 35, of Irvington, according to a Jan. 18 press release from the ECPO. On Jan. 18 at 2:03 a.m., Irvington police were notified of an alleged stabbing inside...
Bookstore patrons donate more than 850 books to Reading Buddies
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The RSVP Center of Essex and Hudson Counties, a program of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest NJ, recently received more than 850 books as the beneficiary of Barnes & Noble Livingston’s annual holiday book drive in December. Books collected will benefit RSVP’s Reading Buddies program, which matches older adult volunteers with elementary school students. Volunteers are reading both virtually and in person this year to improve reading comprehension skills and form an intergenerational bond with their students.
