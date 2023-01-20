Read full article on original website
Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?
Days of Our Lives has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and has become a staple in the world of daytime television. The show has seen many characters come and go, but some have left a lasting impression on viewers.
Who Killed Kristen DiMera? The Ultimate Mystery Unfolds on Days of Our Lives
Fans of the long-running soap opera Days of Our Lives are in for a treat as a new mystery unfolds on the show. The question on everyone's mind is, who killed Kristen DiMera?
Diane Might Not Have Much Time Left as ‘The Young and the Restless’ Faces Possible Budget Cuts
'The Young and the Restless' might face budget cuts as CBS and Paramount look to cut costs, and it might mean Diane's days are numbered.
Days of Our Lives Spoilers: A deal may be made with the devil for the lives of Marlena Kayla and Kate
Days of Our Lives fans dealt with the possession storyline two decades ago but were outspoken in how they disliked the return of the devil who repossessed Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Viewers were anxious for the second round to be over and troubled it did not end at Christmas 2021 but carried over into 2022. Now DOOL watchers are complaining on social media because TV Season Spoilers is teasing that the evil one will return yet again.
Days of Our Lives Comings and Goings: Farewell to Fan-Favorites
We are growing every day, and we know the struggles of life. A few people leave our life as if nothing happened, and a few will come into your life to make you feel cherished. Remember, only the strong one stays constant. Everyone has faced the situation at least once in their lifetime. Isn’t it?
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
Famed Soap Opera Star Dies On Anniversary Of Character's Departure
"As The World Turns" star Rita Walter has died at the age of 71, according to Soaps.com. Walter died on Christmas day, which was also the 41st anniversary of her departure from the famed soap opera.
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily makes a painful decision but will it mean cutting Billy loose?
Spoilers from Soaps.com for The Young and the Restless tease that on Thursday Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) will make a painful decision but don't give any idea what it could be. The obvious answer would be that she finally kicked Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) to the curb but this may or may not be what happens.
soaphub.com
End Of The DAYS Road: Is Nicole Walker Finally Done With Eric?
Nicole Walker didn’t want to break up with Eric Brady on Days of our Lives. He’s the one who dumped her, blaming Nicole for talking Jada Hunter into aborting Eric’s baby. Days of our Lives Polling. So Nicole (Arianne Zucker) begrudgingly moved on. She and her daughter...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder
If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]
We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
Is Steffy Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' heroine Steffy Forrester is a popular character from the CBS soap opera.
The Bold and the Beautiful fans want the real Dollar Bill Spencer to please stand up and for Justin Barber to return
Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears) were a dynamic dastardly duo for many years on The Bold and the Beautiful. The bromance ended after Justin tried to take over Spencer Industries and was willing to leave Bill in jail. B&B fans said as this storyline played out Bill and Justin had some of their best scenes bow things have taken a dark turn for Bill and Justin is nowhere around. Perhaps some of Bill's unexplainable behavior can be traced back to the fact that Justin betrayed him.
Bringing Balance To the Days of our Lives Force in 2023
We are loving Eric Brady and Rafe Hernandez’s respective turns to the dark side on Days of our Lives. One is sleeping around with the latest town pariah and plotting to kidnap his niece, while the other is suddenly snarking…and forgetting to let criminals call their lawyers. More power to them! But the dark always needs to be balanced with the light. Which leads us to wonder who will suddenly turn good in 2023 to make the sides more even.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers for Jan. 16 – 20: Kyle Teams With to Take Down Adam
'The Young and the Restless' spoilers for Jan. 16 through 20 reveal that Victor Newman hatches a new plot against Adam Newman.
SheKnows
Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86
It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Trio Back For Dramatic Story Arc
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL), this week, or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the Peacock soap. Death and dire condition of loved ones and the ensuing drama bring a trio of favorites back to the Salem fold. Lucas Adams arrives back in town as Tripp Johnson on Tuesday, January 17 to deal with the aftermath of Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) demise.
soaphub.com
Sad Sack Eric Brady Finally Shows Signs Of Life On Days of our Lives
Have Salem and Days of Our Lives ever seen a hotter mess than Eric Brady, a man who has barely cracked a smile in years and always seems to have a dark cloud follow him wherever he goes?. Nothing Seems To Ever Go Right For Eric. Whenever Eric (Greg Vaughan)...
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily and Summer devastate Billy and Kyle
Friday on The Young and the Restless two couples Skyle and Blily are in a fight for survival. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has been trying to let Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) down easy and he said he was going to fight for them. The duo went to counseling only to find out what viewers have known for quite some time. The only thing this couple really had in common is the fact that they were working together for Chancellor-Winters. Without that connection since Billy quit his job they have been drifting apart.
