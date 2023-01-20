ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SoapAsk

Who is leaving Days of our Lives in 2023?

Days of Our Lives has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years and has become a staple in the world of daytime television. The show has seen many characters come and go, but some have left a lasting impression on viewers.
Cheryl E Preston

Days of Our Lives Spoilers: A deal may be made with the devil for the lives of Marlena Kayla and Kate

Days of Our Lives fans dealt with the possession storyline two decades ago but were outspoken in how they disliked the return of the devil who repossessed Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). Viewers were anxious for the second round to be over and troubled it did not end at Christmas 2021 but carried over into 2022. Now DOOL watchers are complaining on social media because TV Season Spoilers is teasing that the evil one will return yet again.
SoapAsk

Days of Our Lives Comings and Goings: Farewell to Fan-Favorites

We are growing every day, and we know the struggles of life. A few people leave our life as if nothing happened, and a few will come into your life to make you feel cherished. Remember, only the strong one stays constant. Everyone has faced the situation at least once in their lifetime. Isn’t it?
soaphub.com

End Of The DAYS Road: Is Nicole Walker Finally Done With Eric?

Nicole Walker didn’t want to break up with Eric Brady on Days of our Lives. He’s the one who dumped her, blaming Nicole for talking Jada Hunter into aborting Eric’s baby. Days of our Lives Polling. So Nicole (Arianne Zucker) begrudgingly moved on. She and her daughter...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Master Plan for Bill Will Make You Shudder

If you think what’s happened thus far has been shocking… wait. Bold & Beautiful knocked viewers for as big a loop as Bill’s family and friends with the reveal that he was in bed with Sheila, so to speak. But from where we’re sitting, that’s going to soon look like it was the mere calm before the storm. Why? Because of what it now says about Bill.
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Preview: RIP, [Spoiler]

We should have known that we hadn’t seen the last of the virus which not so long ago threatened to steal the lives of several Salem residents. Although Days of Our Lives‘ Rex managed to beat the disease into submission, it’s about to rear its ugly head again… and this time, at least one of the victims will lose the fight both of and for their life!
Cheryl E Preston

The Bold and the Beautiful fans want the real Dollar Bill Spencer to please stand up and for Justin Barber to return

Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Justin Barber (Aaron D Spears) were a dynamic dastardly duo for many years on The Bold and the Beautiful. The bromance ended after Justin tried to take over Spencer Industries and was willing to leave Bill in jail. B&B fans said as this storyline played out Bill and Justin had some of their best scenes bow things have taken a dark turn for Bill and Justin is nowhere around. Perhaps some of Bill's unexplainable behavior can be traced back to the fact that Justin betrayed him.
Soap Hub

Bringing Balance To the Days of our Lives Force in 2023

We are loving Eric Brady and Rafe Hernandez’s respective turns to the dark side on Days of our Lives. One is sleeping around with the latest town pariah and plotting to kidnap his niece, while the other is suddenly snarking…and forgetting to let criminals call their lawyers. More power to them! But the dark always needs to be balanced with the light. Which leads us to wonder who will suddenly turn good in 2023 to make the sides more even.
SheKnows

Legendary Young & Restless and Days of Our Lives Star Dead at the Age of 86

It’s never easy to say farewell. We thought that we’d made it through the worst of 2022, but it looks like the year had one more heartbreaking surprise up its sleeve before letting us move on. It turns out, our sister site Variety reports, Quinn Redeker passed away on December 20, 2022. He was 86 years old.
soaphub.com

Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Trio Back For Dramatic Story Arc

Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL), this week, or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the Peacock soap. Death and dire condition of loved ones and the ensuing drama bring a trio of favorites back to the Salem fold. Lucas Adams arrives back in town as Tripp Johnson on Tuesday, January 17 to deal with the aftermath of Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) demise.
soaphub.com

Sad Sack Eric Brady Finally Shows Signs Of Life On Days of our Lives

Have Salem and Days of Our Lives ever seen a hotter mess than Eric Brady, a man who has barely cracked a smile in years and always seems to have a dark cloud follow him wherever he goes?. Nothing Seems To Ever Go Right For Eric. Whenever Eric (Greg Vaughan)...
Cheryl E Preston

The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Lily and Summer devastate Billy and Kyle

Friday on The Young and the Restless two couples Skyle and Blily are in a fight for survival. Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has been trying to let Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) down easy and he said he was going to fight for them. The duo went to counseling only to find out what viewers have known for quite some time. The only thing this couple really had in common is the fact that they were working together for Chancellor-Winters. Without that connection since Billy quit his job they have been drifting apart.

