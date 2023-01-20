Read full article on original website
Nickelback Announce Summer 2023 North American Tour
Nickelback will be rollin’ into a town near you this summer. The multi-platinum rockers have announced the “Get Rollin’ Tour,” taking them across North America with support from country artists Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross. The Canadian rockers will launch the tour in their home country,...
How to Get Tickets to Nickelback’s 2023 Tour
Nickelback have laid out their 2023 “Get Rollin’ Tour” and tickets could be tough to come by considering the Canadian rock quartet hold the title for second best-selling foreign act in the US in the 21st century (behind The Beatles). The band will embark on the new North American trek in support of their 2022 album of the same name, which frontman Chad Kroeger (correct pronunciation here) introduced by telling critics, “I’m ready for the world to hate us again.”
Rock Fest 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Godsmack, Ice Cube, GWAR, and More
Following a previous announcement of Pantera headlining the 2023 edition of Rock Fest in Cadott, Wisconsin, the festival has now revealed its full 2023 lineup. This year’s Rock Fest will feature the new incarnation of Pantera headlining on Thursday, July 13th, with additional headlining performances from Slipknot on Friday, July 14th, and Godsmack on Saturday, July 15th. Tickets are on sale via the festival’s website or StubHub.
Jane’s Addiction Announce 2023 US Tour Dates
Jane’s Addiction have mapped out a brief west coast tour for March, in advance of their performances at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The alt-rock legends will hit the road beginning March 4th in Bakersfield, California, and wrap up the five-show stint with a March 12th gig in Reno, Nevada. Afterward, they’ll play Lollapalooza Argentina (March 18th), Lollapalooza Chile (March 19th), and Lollapalooza Brazil (March 25th).
How to Get Tickets to Beck and Phoenix’s 2023 Tour
Beck and Phoenix are teaming up for the “Summer Odyssey Tour,” and tickets to the all-star alt-rock event of the summer will also offer sets from Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood. The two leads are riding strong into the new year behind Phoenix’s Alpha Zulu and Beck’s stretch of star-studded live appearances in 2022.
Rival Sons to Release Two New Albums in 2023, Unveil New Single “Rapture”: Stream
Rival Sons have released a riff-heavy new single, “Rapture,” off their upcoming album, DARKFIGHTER. The California rock band has also announced that DARKFIGHTER will now arrive on June 2nd, roughly three months later than the album’s original release date of March 10th. In addition, Rival Sons have shared details of a companion album called LIGHTBRINGER, due out in late 2023.
100 gecs Unveil 2023 Tour Dates
100 gecs will be going 100 MPH in Spring 2023, announcing an expansive North American tour in support of their forthcoming March 17th album, 10,000 gecs. Following a previously announced trek through New Zealand and Australia, the duo of Dylan Brady and Laura Les will once again hit the road beginning April 4th in San Jose, California. The 31-date speed run includes stops in Chicago, Montreal, New York, Atlanta, Toronto, Los Angeles, and more, wrapping May 21st in Anaheim, California. Machine Girl will provide support for the entirety of the trek.
Jesus Piece Announce New Album …So Unknown, Unleash “Gates of Horn”: Stream
Jesus Piece have announced their sophomore album, …So Unknown, due out April 14th via Century Media Records. The band has also unveiled the new single “Gates of Horn.”. “Gates of Horn” follows the single “An Offering to the Night,” which was released in early December, just making it into Heavy Consequence’s Top 30 Metal & Hard Rock Songs of 2022.
Foo Fighters and Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
Harley-Davidson will celebrate its 120th anniversary by staging a multi-day music festival in Milwaukee headlined by Foo Fighters and Green Day. Taking place July 13th-16th, Harley-Davidson Homecoming also promises performances from Social Distortion, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, Kennyhoopla, and Cody Jinks. Tickets to Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023...
Ranking Every Korn Album from Worst to Best
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, based on the oh-so-exact science of personal opinion, rants, debates, and the love of music. In this installment, we rank Korn’s discography so far, including their latest album, Requiem. Rising out of Bakersfield, California, Korn emerged on the scene...
Siouxsie Sioux to Headline Cruel World Festival For First North American Performance in 15 Years
Siouxsie Sioux will take the stage for her first North American performance in 15 years as a headliner at this year’s Cruel World Festival. The one-day festival goes down Saturday, May 20th, 2023 at Brookside at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The lineup also boasts Iggy Pop, Love and Rockets (playing their first show in 14 years), Echo & The Bunnymen, and Billy Idol.
Billy Idol Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour
Rock legend Billy Idol has unveiled dates for a Spring 2023 North American tour, leading up to his appearance at the just-announced Cruel World festival in Pasadena, California. The headlining outing kicks off March 30th in Scottsdale, Arizona, and runs through a May 12th show in St. Paul, Minnesota. Tickets...
Van Conner, Founding Bassist of Screaming Trees, Dead at 55
Van Conner, co-founder, bassist, and key songwriter for the seminal alternative rock band Screaming Trees, is dead at the age of 55. HIs passing was announced by his brother, Screaming Trees guitarist Gary Lee Conner, in a social media statement. “Van Conner bassist and song writer of Screaming Trees died last night of an extended illness at 55,” he wrote. “It was pneumonia that got him in the end. He was one of the closest friends I ever had and I loved him immensely. I will miss him forever and ever and ever…”
Kali Uchis Announces New Album Red Moon in Venus, 2023 Tour Dates
Kali Uchis has readied her third studio album, Red Moon in Venus. The project is out March 3rd via Geffen Records, and to promote the record, Uchis has shared the video for new single “I Wish you Roses.” Additionally, she’s announced a North American tour. While Uchis’...
Caroline Rose Announces New Album The Art of Forgetting, Shares “Miami”: Stream
Caroline Rose has announced their new album, The Art of Forgetting, out March 24th on New West Records. As a preview, the indie rocker has shared the new single “Miami.”. Prompted by a difficult breakup, The Art of Forgetting is steeped in themes of regret and grief, loss and change, and shame and the inevitability of pain. The idea of fading memories also served as an inspiration for the album, as Rose received voicemails from their grandmother “who was clearly losing her mind.” As a result, the instruments selected for the LP were those that naturally change or decay over time: wooden and string instruments, voices, tape, and granular synthesis.
Mr. Bungle and Melvins Team Up for 2023 US “Geek Show” Tour
Mr. Bungle and Melvins are joining forces for the “Geek Show” US tour this May. Fellow Ipecac Recordings labelmate Spotlights will also been onboard for the short trek, which kicks off May 11th in Los Angeles and wraps up on May 23rd in Oakland, California. General ticket sales...
