1 killed, 2 injured after a Denny's sign falls onto car
One person was killed and two others were injured after a sign fell off a Denny's in Kentucky and landed on the car they were sitting in. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the Elizabethtown Police Department said in a statement to CBS News. Elizabethtown Fire Department and Hardin County EMS received a call that the business' sign fell on an occupied car. When they arrived on the scene, they removed two adult women and one adult man from the vehicle.
Woman dies, 2 recovering after sign crushes car in parking lot of Denny's in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 72-year-old woman is dead after a car with three people inside was crushed by a falling sign in the parking lot of a Denny's in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon. Elizabethtown Police Det. Chris Denham told WDRB News it happened about 1:30 p.m. at the Denny's...
Louisville dog rescue asking for help after taking in dozens of dogs from Ohio puppy mill
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dog rescue organization had never traveled so far for so many dogs. But that all changed in early December, when the group Golden Retriever Rescue and Adoption of Needy Dogs (GRRAND) got a notification that dozens of dogs in northern Ohio needed rescued from a puppy mill on an Amish farm near Cleveland.
“It didn’t make sense”: Family of woman crushed by Denny’s sign try to rationalize her death
Mouther mourns 6-year-old girls, pregnant woman killed after early house fire in Bullitt County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a home off Preston Highway in Lebanon Junction. Homes remain destroyed after October blasting incident. Updated: 8 hours ago. Back in October, blasting at the new site of Louisville VA...
Coroner identifies woman, two 6-year-old girls killed in Lebanon Junction house fire
Chief Adam Heath says the firefighters say the house had no working smoke detectors. He urged everyone who doesn't have a smoke detector to install one.
