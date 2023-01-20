One person was killed and two others were injured after a sign fell off a Denny's in Kentucky and landed on the car they were sitting in. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, the Elizabethtown Police Department said in a statement to CBS News. Elizabethtown Fire Department and Hardin County EMS received a call that the business' sign fell on an occupied car. When they arrived on the scene, they removed two adult women and one adult man from the vehicle.

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO