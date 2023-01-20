ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, MI

Detroit News

Mission Point Lighthouse: A Michigan Marvel

Past the snow-covered cherry orchards and vineyards, and nearly halfway between the equator and the North Pole, the Mission Point Lighthouse remains a beacon to tourists in winter. Located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula and 19 miles north of Traverse City, the lighthouse resides in aptly named Lighthouse...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wbkb11.com

Mid Michigan College and My Michigan Health are Teaming Up for New Program

Autumn Matthews, The Administrative Specialist: Workforce and Economic Development for Mid Michigan College, said, “The phlebotomy training is a nine week program; it’s a 193 hours total. So there is classroom lecture experience, along with a simulated lab, and also incorporated in the program is an externship.” She said, “Students get lectures, they have lab experience, and then they have an externship where they are placed right at the hospital, and they work with the lab staff for three weeks and gain essentially on the job skills.”
ALPENA, MI
wsgw.com

Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison

Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.
OGEMAW COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Union Twp. home sustains heavy damage from fire

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Union Township, according to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. On Jan. 20 at 6:34 p.m., crews responded to the home on River Road. Officials said heavy flames and smoke were coming from the single-story home and the attached garage.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Harrison High School Cleared, Students Sent Home

The Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Thursday afternoon that a student made a comment about a homemade bomb in his locker. Out of precaution, the Sheriff’s Office put the school on secure mode. They brought in the bomb squad and K-9s and found nothing, but the student who made the comment was brought in for questioning.
HARRISON, MI
WWMTCw

Local Sheriff warns people about dangers on the ice

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich - The Roscommon County Sheriff posted a picture on its Facebook page showing an ORV accident. According to the Facebook post, deputies were called to an ORV accident just out from the south shore along Iroquois, west of east bay today. Deputies encountered an ORV that had gone through a long stretch of open water that is 4-8 feet wide and about 150 yards long.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
wbrn.com

Alcohol a factor in two vehicle crash

Deputies in Mecosta County believe alcohol is a factor in a two vehicle crash Friday evening. It happened on Taft Road near New Millpond Road. An investigation found that a 30- year old woman from Big Rapids ran the stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by a 44- year old woman from Big Rapids.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Missing Traverse City woman found deceased

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
UpNorthLive.com

Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
ANN ARBOR, MI
traverseticker.com

Traverse Wine Coast Wines Get High Grades

Numerous wines from Traverse Wine Coast wineries received plaudits from Wine & Spirits magazine, the national publication covering the global wine industry. The magazine’s blind-tasting panels sampled 112 wines from across the Grand Traverse region selected as their best efforts by the participating wineries. Critics scored the 47 top wines between 88 and 91 points, the highest scores for Michigan wines ever recorded by national and international wine critics.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man charged with holding women hostage after accusing them of stealing his meth

MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly held two women hostage in a Michigan shed because he thought they stole his methamphetamine. Michael James Miskell, 50, from Wellston, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault and battery in connection with the incident that happened Saturday.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Authorities search for spray painting suspects

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a suspect or suspects from an incident on Sunday night. On the night of Jan. 15, the Civic Center in Kingsley was spray painted and a porta potty was tipped over,...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police search for shoplifting suspects

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding shoplifting suspects who allegedly stole items from a Walmart on Christmas Eve. "On December 24, 2022, two persons fled Walmart in Cadillac with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying," MSP said in a...
CADILLAC, MI

