Parking worries expressed about Castle Rock projectMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
DougCo schools set to launch career and technical education programsSuzie GlassmanLone Tree, CO
Park Hill Golf Course redevelopment heads to votersDavid HeitzGlendale, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Gift card scams on the rise in Colorado
Gift card scams are on the rise. Criminals are stealing gift card numbers and draining the balances before consumers have a chance to use them.
The Story Behind the Giant Star in Castle Rock, Colorado
If you've ever traveled along I-25 past the town of Castle Rock, you may have spotted the enormous star that sits atop a giant mesa. During certain times of the year, the star shines bright with dozen of tiny lights, yet in other months, it stays dark. So what's the...
Lavish Denver Dwelling Built in 1907 Listed For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Luxurious...
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governments
(Denver, Colo.) The City and County of Denver has partnered with Hertz to bring more electric cars to the city. It’s the latest plug for plug-in vehicles in the Mile-High City.
Four Big Colorado Retail Stores Now Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail store in Colorado is closing down four local locations, including one in Northern Colorado. More to follow?. Another Big Northern Colorado Retail Store Now Closed For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime mainstay...
Explosive materials, guns recovered from burglaries
A man accused of several burglaries has been arrested after police tracked him to an apartment in the Denver metro area, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.
UPDATE: Police Say Poisoned Man’s Rat Poison Was NOT From Taco Bell
Authorities in Colorado do not believe that a Taco Bell employee added rat poison to a customer's meal, despite news headlines and allegations from the customer Friday claiming they did. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office released a statement Friday in response to claims from a customer that he was poisoned...
Man Finds Snake Coming Out of His Toilet in a Colorado Hotel
As a kid, there was one movie that scared me for life. Well, maybe not the movie, but one particular scene from the horror flick called "Ghoulies". If you have seen the movie or the trailer, you know exactly what I am talking about. The infamous toilet scene. I am pretty sure that scene had me looking in the toilet for a monster for years after seeing it.
No evidence that Taco Bell put rat poison in customer’s taco, police say
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office has not found any evidence that employees at Taco Bell put rat poison in a customer's food. And now, deputies cannot get in contact with the customer who made the allegation.
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and more
Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but each week I like to focus on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed.
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.
Man Allegedly Sickened by Rat Poison in Burrito at Colorado Taco Bell
It's one of those stories you hear that will put you away from eating out for a very long time. An investigation is underway after a man became violently ill from a Taco Bell burrito. If the allegations hold true, somebody is not only getting fired but could be up...
Last Place: Denver Ranks as the Worst City to Raise a Family
When it comes to having a family, one certain element is pretty important. The place you live. We're not just talking about the home your family lives in, but the city your family lives too. There are many great cities in the United States to raise a family. In fact,...
See How Denver’s Iconic Tom’s Diner Has Changed Since Reopening
The building located at 601 E Colfax Avenue has been a staple of Denver's Capital Hill neighborhood for more than 50 years. And while the long-standing structure is no stranger to change, that doesn't stop locals from continuing to support the iconic establishment. Constructed in 1967, White Spot was the...
2 tractor trailers involved in I-25 crash
A serious crash along Interstate-25 has left multiple people hospitalized and a portion of the roadway shut down to traffic.
