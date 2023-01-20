Read full article on original website
Looking For Safe Ice To Ice Fish? I Found Some On Lake Cadillac
Ice fishermen in West Michigan have not had a normal season for getting out on the hard water to ice fish. I had to drive all the way to Cadillac to find some safe ice. Normally this far into January, there is usually ice on inland lakes and even some on Lake Michigan. That has not been the case for West Michigan for 2023.
Detroit News
Mission Point Lighthouse: A Michigan Marvel
Past the snow-covered cherry orchards and vineyards, and nearly halfway between the equator and the North Pole, the Mission Point Lighthouse remains a beacon to tourists in winter. Located at the tip of Old Mission Peninsula and 19 miles north of Traverse City, the lighthouse resides in aptly named Lighthouse...
kisswtlz.com
Missing Ogemaw Woman’s Van Found in Harrison
Police in Ogemaw County are asking for help locating a woman they believe may be in Clare County. Sara Elizabeth Burns of Prescott was last seen on January 9th, and her van was located in Harrison. Burns is described as a white female, age 34, and standing 4 feet 9 inches tall. She has reddish blond hair, hazel eyes and a tattoo on her left clavicle.
Cadillac Couple Tells Their Incredible Tale of Saving Bald Eagle Hit by Car
On their way to Manton for an appointment in 2019, Cadillac residents Steve and Carol Duncan had an unforgettable chance encounter that was both beautiful and tragic. They were driving on US-131 nearing mile-marker 191 when they saw two bald eagles in the middle of the passing lane. “We watched...
wbkb11.com
Mid Michigan College and My Michigan Health are Teaming Up for New Program
Autumn Matthews, The Administrative Specialist: Workforce and Economic Development for Mid Michigan College, said, “The phlebotomy training is a nine week program; it’s a 193 hours total. So there is classroom lecture experience, along with a simulated lab, and also incorporated in the program is an externship.” She said, “Students get lectures, they have lab experience, and then they have an externship where they are placed right at the hospital, and they work with the lab staff for three weeks and gain essentially on the job skills.”
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Michigan’s Real-Life Version of the Resort in “The Shining”
This structure closely resembled the one in "The Shining" and was similarly surrounded by mountains (hills). Sitting abandoned for years, this ghost resort sparked the imaginations of those who visited (trespassed) as well as area residents. Sugar Loaf Ski Lodge, somewhat northwest of Traverse City, made it’s debut to the...
traverseticker.com
Traverse Wine Coast Wines Get High Grades
Numerous wines from Traverse Wine Coast wineries received plaudits from Wine & Spirits magazine, the national publication covering the global wine industry. The magazine’s blind-tasting panels sampled 112 wines from across the Grand Traverse region selected as their best efforts by the participating wineries. Critics scored the 47 top wines between 88 and 91 points, the highest scores for Michigan wines ever recorded by national and international wine critics.
Man wanted in Ann Arbor-area homicide found dead
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man wanted in a Thursday morning fatal shooting outside an Ann Arbor-area physical training facility has been found dead in his home. Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was found dead Friday, Jan. 20, inside his home located in Clare, according to the Pittsfield Township Police Department.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
Missing woman, 36, found dead in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman who went missing on Tuesday was found dead in Grand Traverse County. Tristan Dostal, 36, of Traverse City, was found in the woods in the Brown Bridge Quiet Area on Thursday. It’s the same area she went missing in earlier in the week.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man charged with holding women hostage after accusing them of stealing his meth
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly held two women hostage in a Michigan shed because he thought they stole his methamphetamine. Michael James Miskell, 50, from Wellston, is charged with unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault and battery in connection with the incident that happened Saturday.
UpNorthLive.com
Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
WWMTCw
Local Sheriff warns people about dangers on the ice
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich - The Roscommon County Sheriff posted a picture on its Facebook page showing an ORV accident. According to the Facebook post, deputies were called to an ORV accident just out from the south shore along Iroquois, west of east bay today. Deputies encountered an ORV that had gone through a long stretch of open water that is 4-8 feet wide and about 150 yards long.
UpNorthLive.com
Missing Traverse City woman found deceased
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
WNEM
Union Twp. home sustains heavy damage from fire
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - Investigators are looking into the cause of a house fire in Union Township, according to the Mt. Pleasant Fire Department. On Jan. 20 at 6:34 p.m., crews responded to the home on River Road. Officials said heavy flames and smoke were coming from the single-story home and the attached garage.
wbrn.com
Alcohol a factor in two vehicle crash
Deputies in Mecosta County believe alcohol is a factor in a two vehicle crash Friday evening. It happened on Taft Road near New Millpond Road. An investigation found that a 30- year old woman from Big Rapids ran the stop sign and struck a vehicle driven by a 44- year old woman from Big Rapids.
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
Winter Weather Advisories posted due the possibility of slick travel
Winter Weather Advisories have been posted for counties north of I-96 due to a wintry mix of rain, snow, and freezing rain. Ice accumulation is possible.
