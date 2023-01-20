Autumn Matthews, The Administrative Specialist: Workforce and Economic Development for Mid Michigan College, said, “The phlebotomy training is a nine week program; it’s a 193 hours total. So there is classroom lecture experience, along with a simulated lab, and also incorporated in the program is an externship.” She said, “Students get lectures, they have lab experience, and then they have an externship where they are placed right at the hospital, and they work with the lab staff for three weeks and gain essentially on the job skills.”

