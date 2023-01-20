RegTech innovator Global Screening Services (GSS) today announced the completion of a successful initial funding round, having raised over $45m / c.£37m from major investors, including AlixPartners, The Cynosure Group, and MUFG. Randal Quarles, chairman and co-founder of The Cynosure Group, and former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve System and Chairman of the Financial Stability Board, has joined the GSS board. William Langford, Global Head of Financial Crimes Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer for the Americas at MUFG, will serve as an observer to the GSS Board.

11 HOURS AGO