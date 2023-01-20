Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Deel Simplifies Global HR with New Full-Stack Platform
Deel, the global HR company, today announced the launch of Deel HR, US Payroll, and Deel Engage, making it possible, for the first time, to hire, manage, and pay global teams compliantly on one platform. This news comes as Deel hits $295 million annual recurring revenue (ARR) at a $12 billion valuation – up from just $57 million ARR a year ago.
ffnews.com
Auriga Expands Into Central & Eastern Europe Market for Digital Self Service Banking Technology
Auriga, a global software provider for the omnichannel banking and payments industry, today announced it is taking a majority shareholding in F1 Solutions, a Warsaw-based, multi-vendor ATM, cash management and cash recycler software vendor. The deal furthers Auriga’s international expansion strategy and will help the business enter the Polish market and grow in Central and EasternEurope (CEE).
ffnews.com
Visa joins the Fintech District to support the growth of the Italian fintech ecosystem
Visa has signed a partnership with Fintech District, an international community of reference for the Italian fintech scene, with the aim of contributing to the evolution of the fintech ecosystem in Italy and fostering innovation and developing the next generation of payment solutions that improve the lives of consumers, businesses and communities.
ffnews.com
Kiln Partners With SCRYPT Digital for Treasury Asset Conversion
SCRYPT Digital, the Swiss-regulated company offering a single point of access into digital assets for institutions has been chosen by Kiln, the tech provider behind the first enterprise-grade liquid staking protocol, to provide a seamless on/off-ramping service for its treasury. The partnership will allow Kiln to convert from crypto to...
ffnews.com
AQX Announces Zero Trading Fee Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform
AQX is excited to announce the launch of zero maker and taker fees for all trading pairs on its platform. While AQX has long been one of the crypto exchanges with the lowest trading fees, this latest move solidifies its position as the global pricing leader. Starting on December 27,...
ffnews.com
Sanctions screening fintech GSS raises £37m in first funding round
RegTech innovator Global Screening Services (GSS) today announced the completion of a successful initial funding round, having raised over $45m / c.£37m from major investors, including AlixPartners, The Cynosure Group, and MUFG. Randal Quarles, chairman and co-founder of The Cynosure Group, and former Vice Chairman of the Federal Reserve System and Chairman of the Financial Stability Board, has joined the GSS board. William Langford, Global Head of Financial Crimes Compliance and Chief Compliance Officer for the Americas at MUFG, will serve as an observer to the GSS Board.
ffnews.com
Dawn Capital promotes Dan Chaplin to Partner on the back of stellar fintech investment record
Dawn Capital (‘Dawn’), Europe’s leading specialist B2B software investor, is pleased to announce the promotion of Dan Chaplin to Partner. The move makes the fintech specialist one of Europe’s youngest VC Partners and comes on the back of a stellar investment record. Dan joined the team...
ffnews.com
ACE Money Transfer Hits Landmark $1 Billion in Remittances as It Celebrates 20th Anniversary
ACE Money Transfer, the Manchester-based online remittance provider, has hit $1 billion in remittances sent as it celebrates its 20th anniversary. The company reached the milestone this year after several years of consistent growth. Founded in 2002, ACE Money Transfer is one of the UK’s fastest-growing remittance providers. The company...
ffnews.com
Smart Pension launches three new fully sustainable investment strategies
Smart Pension, one of the UK’s leading workplace pension providers, announces the launch of three new fully sustainable lifestyle strategies with different growth fund options: the Smart Sustainable Growth Core Fund, Smart Sustainable Growth Fund (the Smart Pension default fund) and Smart Sustainable Growth Plus Fund. All three growth funds fully invest in funds that positively contribute to the planet and society, including investing in areas such as renewable energy projects, clean water and healthcare.
ffnews.com
Fintech 11Onze launches open-access website offering free financial literacy training for teachers
To cater to the rising demand for financial education in schools, community fintech 11Onze has launched a website 11Onze Escola for Catalan teachers unlocking free access to a wealth of information, guides and games on money matters. Escola shares instructive guides for teachers and also games to test the acquired...
ffnews.com
Lloyds Bank Appoints New Head Of Card Payments Sales
Lloyds Bank Corporate & Institutional Banking has continued to strengthen its Transaction Banking Solutions team with the appointment of Maria Shaw, as Managing Director, Head of Card Payments. Maria joins Lloyds Bank from Barclaycard, where she has held a number of roles during her 22-year tenure. Most recently Maria was...
ffnews.com
finova Payment and Mortgage Services Launches Partnership With Loans Warehouse
Finova Payment and Mortgage Services today announces its partnership with Loans Warehouse, one of the highest-ranked second charge mortgage brokers in the finance industry. Through the partnership of Loans Warehouse to finova Payment and Mortgage Services’, its directly authorised (DA) intermediary network will have access to a market-leading range of second mortgage, bridging and development finance products. Loans Warehouse’s award-winning service helps consumers find the right solution for a range of different loans.
ffnews.com
Paysend Partners with JMMB Money Transfer to Make Payments in Jamaica from the UK, US and Canada
Paysend, the UK-based fintech company, with over 8 million customers, announces a technology partnership with JMMB Money Transfer, a subsidiary of JMMB Group, to provide secure and affordable deposit-to-account transfers to family and friends in Jamaica. Jamaicans can now receive remittances from their loved ones in the UK, USA, and Canada via the Paysend App.
ffnews.com
Equipped Appoints Edward Green as CEO
Equipped.ai (“Equipped”), the leading technology-based analytics solutions provider for alternative asset management firms, today announces the appointment of Private Equity and Private Credit veteran, Edward Green, as Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”). Edward joins Equipped with 19 years of experience within Private Equity, Private Credit and Real...
