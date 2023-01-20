Originally Posted On: https://ms-jd.org/blog/article/breaking-the-mold-as-a-woman-in-male-led-legal-specialties. Despite the growing number of women attending and completing law school, most women in the profession are familiar with the experience of being the only woman in a room full of men. In some specialties, however, this is the case more often than not, a result of self-segregation and because male clients hold male lawyers in higher regard. As such, when the client base is overwhelmingly male, such as in corporate law, sports law, and construction and industrial law, women lawyers are firmly in the minority. But that doesn’t mean you can’t make your mark.

