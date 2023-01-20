Shortly after the launch of the MEB modular system at Volkswagen, there were rumors that the brand could use the platform to launch a robust electric off-roader called ID.Ruggdz. But after software problems accumulated within the group, it had to focus on its core models and buried the project in 2020. Now, however, the mood may have turned and help the project to a second spring. According to the latest information, the Ford Ranger platform could form the basis for Volkswagen's rugged off-roader in its second attempt, which is still to be launched on the market purely electrically. This platform is already successfully used by the Amarok pickup, which is also said to be the visual inspiration. But while the latter is not yet available on the North American market, the ID.Ruggdz could finally make it to the New World.

