This Electric Scooter Has An Ingenious Trick Up Its Sleeve
Electric two-wheeler companies are constantly pushing the flag pole in terms of technology to stand out in the growing market. And this time, it’s an Indian start-up called Liger Mobility which has created the world’s first auto-balancing electric scooter. The technology does precisely as it sounds, allowing the scooter to stay upright without any rider input (or side stand), whether at a signal or while making a quick stop.
These Tuned Lamborghinis Are So Extreme They Defy The Laws Of Reality
With a history of almost 60 years, Lamborghini is building some of the best supercars in the world. Starting with the 350 GTV and up to the current lineup, the Italian supercars made history, and many found them just perfect from the factory. But there are many people out there who think even the best supercar can perform better, and they head to various tuners for various updates. Over the years, we’ve seen a few crazy Lamborghini tunes, and the ones on this list are, arguably, the craziest ever made.
Fun Facts That You Should Know About The Kawasaki Versys 650
Despite the general feeling that bigger is always better, Kawasaki has had great success with the very likable Versys 650. It’s light, powerful for its size, comfortable, versatile, inexpensive, reliable, refined, has good features, and excellent quality: everything you really need in a motorcycle. If it is more road-orientated than off-road, it can still tackle the odd dirt trail, making it a useful tool to have in your garage. It’s been around since 2008 in the U.S. and just gets better and better.
Could Toyota's Delay In Embracing EVs Be A Threat To Its Market Dominance?
Toyota is one of several legacy manufacturers trying to compete with Tesla, but the Japanese automaker has been slow to adapt to the growing demand for EVs. It might be the least successful among brands like Volkswagen, Ford and Hyundai, and Kia. etc. In fact, the Japanese carmaker has been struggling to make a mark in the electric vehicle space and currently only has one fully electric car in its lineup, the bZ4X.
Here's What Makes The Nissan Z The Best Sports Car Of 2023
The seventh generation Nissan Z was revealed in production form in 2021 as a 2023 model to replace a car that has hardly been criticized. Believed for the longest time to go by the name Nissan 400Z, the new sports car ended up with a more traditional “Z” nomenclature, and although it shares its basic architecture with the 370Z, it is a considerable step forward. The new 2023 Nissan Z wants to be nothing more than it is: an affordable tiny sports car, with a powerful engine, and lots of cool features that make it the perfect modern sports car.
Could The Cybertruck Spawn A “Cybercar?”
The last 12 months have been a wild ride for Tesla, CEO Elon Musk, the company’s shareholders, and fans of the brand. From Musk’s Twitter takeover, the subsequent plunge in stock value for the company, Tesla significantly dropping prices on several of its models, and continued delays in the arrival of the long-awaited Cybertruck, it’s been an action-packed year. And it could get a little more exciting with one of the company’s top executives stating the Cybertruck could possibly lead to a “Cybercar.”
10 Reasons Why The Indian FTR 1200 Sport Is Pretty Amazing
Just as Harley-Davidson shook the motorcycling world with the Pan America adventure bike, so did equally traditional manufacturer Indian when it announced the flat track-inspired FTR1200 in 2019. As far from a large, heavy cruiser as it is possible to get, the FTR1200 recalled the pre-war glory days of flat track racing in America, when Indian and Harley-Davidson went head-to-head on the dirt ovals, although the style of the FTR1200 was more reminiscent of the 1960’s and ’70’s flat track racers, which is ironic as Indian played no part in those years. For 2023, Indian has launched a more road-focussed FTR1200 and it further enhances the FTR’s reputation.
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning: Performance, Price, And Photos
The electric truck that everyone has been waiting for is the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning. Introduced in 2022, the Ford is repositioning the legendary Lightning moniker with its first-ever all-electric pickup truck, and there couldn't have been a more fitting name for it. with a range of up to 320 miles and a maximum power output of 580 horsepower. It has an advanced battery system that charges quickly and efficiently, allowing you to get back on the road quickly. For added safety and convenience, the latest F-150 Lightning includes a suite of driver assistance technologies such as adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist. The spacious cab design provides plenty of space for passengers and cargo alike.
Nissan Z Already Gets A Refresh For 2023 And It's A Missed Opportunity
The 2023 Nissan Z’s retro-futuristic guise makes it one of the most nostalgic sports cars. The RZ34 generation continues the long tradition of attainable, but fun, Japanese sports cars from the Nissan brand. The 2023 Tokyo Auto Show saw a redesigned model that addresses the new Z’s one controversial design element – the grille. The redesigned front-end design was, actually, unveiled at last year’s Tokyo Auto Show with the intention of gauging the audience’s reactions. Apparently, they were good enough for Nissan to decide to offer the new bumper design as a dealer option. While it certainly looks good and reminiscent of the most hardcore version of the original Z, Nissan could have used the opportunity to improve the now-known shortcomings of the Z.
You've Never Seen A Ducati Monster Like This
The Ducati Monster has been an integral part of the manufacturer’s lineup for over 30 years. A monumental reason for its success has been its constant progression with the times, and it even bid adieu to its iconic trellis chassis in its latest avatar for the sake of modernism. Owing to this, the Monster seems like the perfect canvas for Ducati’s first electric motorcycle, and could very well lure in enthusiasts of all ages. Designer Filippo Ubertino also has similar views, but unlike us, he has brought this thought to life by creating an electric Ducati Monster concept for all of us to enjoy.
The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4R Crosses A Major Hurdle To Make Its Arrival In America
Kawasaki is all set to resurrect four-cylinder entry-level sportbikes in America with the launch of the new Ninja ZX-4R. While Team Green is yet to announce a launch date, the motorcycle has now inched another step closer to America, as it has received the California Air Resources Board (CARB) approval. To jog your memory, Kawasaki has already filed VINs for the Ninja ZX-4R which confirmed the motorcycle’s American debut in the first place.
Why The Ford Maverick Tremor Is A Fantastic Alternative To A Crossover
It is no secret that crossovers and SUVs are now dominating the car market. People love the space, comfort, and safety offered when compared to a normal sedan. However, we believe that a valid alternative is slowly immerging in the automotive world. This is a type of vehicle that can be economical, relatively comfortable, capable, and can even function as a work vehicle. Of course, we are talking about the compact truck and specifically the Ford Maverick. With the addition of the Tremor package, Ford has managed to produce a vehicle that is more versatile and capable than a crossover while remaining economical to run. So, is Ford going to take a huge chunk of sales out of the crossover market?
10 Reasons Why You Should Own The Harley-Davidson Breakout 117
Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary came with an impressive selection of new models, updates, and changes. Among them was the valiant return of its modern softail chopper, the Breakout. When it was first introduced in 2013, the Breakout was literally the breakout bike of the year as a CVO before the standard model was released. It was flashy, powerful, and a certified head-turner. It enjoyed its time as Harley's factory chopper for a new age before being discontinued in 2020, breaking many hearts in the process. But the newer 2023 version is a bit different when compared to its predecessors. It's bolder. It's faster. It's more muscular. But, more importantly... it's back! So if one of your New Year's resolutions is tearing down the road in this lean, mean, concrete-burning machine, here are ten reasons why that is a great idea!
The HEMI V-8 Could Sing Its Swan Song In An Unexpected Model
When Dodge announced it would be launching special V-8 editions of its popular Charger and Challenger models before the end of production, fans were in rapture. Fans of Chrysler, on the other hand, were left empty-handed for the time being. At least until the brand finally announced in September of last year that it would launch a final edition of the 300C with Hemi V-8. Demand was correspondingly high afterwards, which is why the sedan, which was limited to 2,000 units, sold out after just 12 hours. But fans of the HEMI V-8 can now breathe a sigh of relief. According to the latest information, Chrysler is planning another special edition of the 300 this year. The new 300S can be configured with HEMI V-8 again, but will probably be even more limited than the 300C.
The Ford Ranger’s Platform Could Be Used In A Completely Outlandish Way
Shortly after the launch of the MEB modular system at Volkswagen, there were rumors that the brand could use the platform to launch a robust electric off-roader called ID.Ruggdz. But after software problems accumulated within the group, it had to focus on its core models and buried the project in 2020. Now, however, the mood may have turned and help the project to a second spring. According to the latest information, the Ford Ranger platform could form the basis for Volkswagen's rugged off-roader in its second attempt, which is still to be launched on the market purely electrically. This platform is already successfully used by the Amarok pickup, which is also said to be the visual inspiration. But while the latter is not yet available on the North American market, the ID.Ruggdz could finally make it to the New World.
1969 Chevrolet Camaro: Performance, And Photos
Geared toward all, with a budget-conscious entry-level coupe to a high-performance hotrod, the 1969 Camaro was Chevrolet’s answer to an entire market segment. It rolled off the line as the third and final year of the first-gen Camaro. Ready to run as a fam’s grocery-getter or to drag the...
The Future Of American Muscle Isn't Looking Pretty — Is There Hope?
American Muscle cars are in a category of their own. The segment, born in the 1960s, was instrumental in motorizing the youth of America with a need for speed, effectively giving birth to an entire automotive culture. Unfortunately, two things that are seemingly mutually exclusive are Muscle cars and sustainability. With the latter being strongly emphasized over the last few years, an increasing amount of car companies are being forced to give up on large-displacement engines in favor of downsized ones, often coupled with electric assistance. While Dodge and its Charger Daytona proved that Muscle cars could live on in the EV era, things aren’t looking good on the whole. This begs the question, is there hope for Muscle cars as we know them to survive, or are they destined to “evolve” into something else?
10 Greatest Porsche 911 Sports Cars Of All Time
It’s no secret Porsche has been one of the best in the business when it comes to building the world's greatest sports cars. From the inception of the Porsche 911 back in 1963 to the wild GT3s we see running around today, Porsche has mastered the art of not only going fast, but what it means to build upon the legend that is the 911, year after year. There’s a reason it’s the standard by which all others benchmark their vehicles. Through refinement and innovation the 911 has won the hearts of racers and everyday drivers, and while they are all great, here are a few that we think really stand out.
Drag Race: Suzuki Hayabusa And Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Regret Racing A Yamaha MT-09
There’s plenty of debate around whether size matters or not - hold your horses, we’re talking about engine sizes - and more cubic capacity is often preferred in the motorcycle world. Yet, there are several examples that contradict this, and most of them come from the world of drag racing. Case in context today is a race where two heavy lifters - the Suzuki Hayabusa and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R - regret locking horns with a smaller Yamaha MT-09. Sounds absurd, right? Well, it is, but there’s also an explanation. But first, let's set the stage.
10 Fun Facts About The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae
Just over a decade now, Lamborghini introduced the Aventador model, kickstarting one of the most iconic supercar legacies in modern history. The Aventador LP700-4 was first announced in 2011 with a V-12 engine at 691 horsepower. Pretty impressive for the time and even now for the supercar enthusiast, but this was only the beginning for the Aventador which would continue to evolve and grow. Cut to 2021, Lamborghini announced its latest model in the series: the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae. The far-evolved sibling of the 2011 Aventador features some of the coolest specifications to be compiled into one supercar. Here are 10 fun facts about the Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae.
